Newly-Found Footage Shows Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein At A ’92 Party | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Newly-Found Footage Shows Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein At A '92 Party | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

July 17, 2019

 

Newly found footage from NBC News' archives shows Donald Trump apparently talking about women with Jeffrey Epstein, now a registered sex offender, at a party at Mar-a-Lago in November 1992. The party was a decade before Epstein's plea deal in Florida. The Morning Joe panel discusses.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Newly-Found Footage Shows Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein At A '92 Party | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

64 Comments on "Newly-Found Footage Shows Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein At A ’92 Party | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Flavius Stilicho | July 17, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Trump’s Twitter racism has ALL been a DISTRACTION. Trump knows about these tapes. Trump is TERRIFIED of Epstein exposing his involvement.

    • White Power | July 17, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Russian Collusion. Now Epstein Collusion. Lol MSNBC CNN go to Mexico

    • saabajoe | July 17, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Nanda Righty the “claim” is that he did… but did he? 🤔 Trust your mind rather than your ears on this one, trump distanced himself when dude got popped the first time around… how long ago was that again? Before that, what you see revealed is 2 good pals,/buddies/partners, hanging out and having a blast gloating over their misdeeds. <-- believe this!

  2. Dittzx | July 17, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Donny Dumbo and epstein were nighttime party buddy creeps all through the 90’S ! 🤪😜

  3. TCt83067695 | July 17, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Disgusting men doing disgusting things with impunity just because they are part of the 1%

  4. Real Patriot | July 17, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    *I honestly don’t think I can survive another 4 years with Trump as president.*

    • Lewis Hamer | July 17, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Might want to start writing your will because he’ll win again. The Democrats are imploding and fighting each other rather than doing anything to help the country. It will be a bigger landslide than 2016. No Democrat candidate has the strength to take him on. That’s the hard truth that you are going to have to live with.

    • suheyla afra | July 17, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Pamela Strandquest 👍🏼🌹

    • tommi atkins | July 17, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @amy benje hi peado supporter! How’s your peadophillic gods?

    • suheyla afra | July 17, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Artistic WhistleBlower YOU HAVE TO DO IT. I have a gun to protect me. It’s not a bad idea. We look up to you we pray for you and we respect you and fully support you as survivors ourselves.❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️

  5. Ross Boss | July 17, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Just like drug dealers have their money taken,so should people like Epstein.Give it to his victims.

    • Art Smosh | July 17, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Horrible idea

    • S Goff | July 17, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Art Smosh how so if he is found guilty of profiting and conducting business transactions by these illegal operations. It is a great idea applied by a case for case review. Its no about you. It’s about the victims.

    • Rice Burnerbiker | July 17, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      .period remember now.. trump is sent here by god… are you saying the evangelicals or the Christians or Catholics are lying?

    • drink15 | July 17, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Drug dealers have the drug money taken. Not personal money…as long as it not associated with the crime.

    • Evan and Dan Isaacson | July 17, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      You dont have to use google to search. There are many other browsers and search engines to use. Google is just one of many.

  6. Phil Robinson | July 17, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    get some professional lip-readers on to this

  7. Gregory Lang | July 17, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    What is with #45’s eyebrows?

  8. snowbaordguru | July 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Well, at a difference of age of 24 years, Donald Trump is old enough to be Melania’s dad.

  9. SynergyCeleste | July 17, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    What’s going on with his dark “caveman” eyebrows?

  10. bootnsoot | July 17, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    I think they should check for bodies on Epstiens islands

    • Beautiful Brown | July 17, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Definitely. And subpeona Bill Clinton to testify about what he was doing there.

    • Artistic WhistleBlower | July 17, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @Beautiful Brown THANK YOU!!!

    • Nameless Child | July 17, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Beautiful Brown Not just Clinton, the rntire Congress. Could be one of the reasons they got in line when they were threatened by Trump! I believe they fell out because Epstein went after Ivanka. All other young ladies was a go but not his daughter.

    • Beautiful Brown | July 17, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Nameless Child What fantasy world do you live in, sis?

  11. That's not Me | July 17, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    It’s not about him throwing out Epstein. It’s what happened for many years before !
    DISGUSTING!!!!

    • David Taylor | July 17, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      That’s not Me They threw epstein out well after they assaults happened. The assault were taking place around the same time as video here and through mid 2000s.

  12. BSNFabricating | July 17, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Trump: “Don’t believe what your lyin’ ears heard me say back then, believe what I say NOW.” Sheesh…

  13. Nikki Beacth | July 17, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    I thought Trump had aged badly. I was wrong, he was just always ugly.

  14. LardGreystoke | July 17, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    What he said to Epstein that made him laugh was “I will be the Christian choice for moral leadership one day.”

  15. Cory Snyder | July 17, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    It’s obvious what Epstein “the money manager” did for his income. He pimps out little kids to wackos like Trump and the dirty Saudis.

  16. J L | July 17, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Trump: “Got any that look like my daughter Ivanka ?”
    Epstein: “any age? “
    Trump: “we do like them fresh don’t we”
    Epstein: hahahahha

  17. Yeah Right | July 17, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    I’m not sure if it’s more damaging to Trump’s reputation to be seen with Epstein or the other way around.

  18. COO415 | July 17, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    You certainly wouldn’t find this clip played on Fox Fake Networks.

    • Doctor Thirteen | July 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @David Alves The guy Trump said he was never a “fan” of?

    • Derpitos | July 17, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @David Alves you’re looking at its surface value, it’s much more deeper than that but obviously your primitive brain would never be able to make those connections 😂😂

    • CycloneD | July 17, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Doctor Thirteen Can you sit there and say you’ve never smiled and played nice with people you dont like?

    • Pippie5555 | July 17, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      So what? It is 27 Years ago…. I am more interested in the 26 trips Bill Clinton took on the Lolita plane.

  19. Crazy Life | July 17, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Looks like two guys looking for victims.

  20. Cozmik funk rabbitt | July 17, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Trump- ” She’s hot Epstein- ” Too Old, Any Pre Teens here?”

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.