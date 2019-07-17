Newly found footage from NBC News' archives shows Donald Trump apparently talking about women with Jeffrey Epstein, now a registered sex offender, at a party at Mar-a-Lago in November 1992. The party was a decade before Epstein's plea deal in Florida. The Morning Joe panel discusses.
Newly-Found Footage Shows Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein At A '92 Party | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump’s Twitter racism has ALL been a DISTRACTION. Trump knows about these tapes. Trump is TERRIFIED of Epstein exposing his involvement.
Russian Collusion. Now Epstein Collusion. Lol MSNBC CNN go to Mexico
@Nanda Righty the “claim” is that he did… but did he? 🤔 Trust your mind rather than your ears on this one, trump distanced himself when dude got popped the first time around… how long ago was that again? Before that, what you see revealed is 2 good pals,/buddies/partners, hanging out and having a blast gloating over their misdeeds. <-- believe this!
Donny Dumbo and epstein were nighttime party buddy creeps all through the 90’S ! 🤪😜
@Mark Hill epstein was in business to blackmail people. He worked with Mueller. Old j e hoover game.
hulkdaddy71 got that right! Just wish these sheep would wake up and realize
@Bruce Smith Is that right? I guess hanging out with child molesters, hookers and mafia style dictators is not “debased?”
Disgusting men doing disgusting things with impunity just because they are part of the 1%
what about the women that willingly go to the parties and do disgusting things? are they the victim for willingly going? haha such a hypocrite
A plsce in the sun , MONEY, when you`re young ………….@PunchLine
You dont need money to be disgusting and get away with it.
*I honestly don’t think I can survive another 4 years with Trump as president.*
Might want to start writing your will because he’ll win again. The Democrats are imploding and fighting each other rather than doing anything to help the country. It will be a bigger landslide than 2016. No Democrat candidate has the strength to take him on. That’s the hard truth that you are going to have to live with.
Pamela Strandquest 👍🏼🌹
@amy benje hi peado supporter! How’s your peadophillic gods?
Artistic WhistleBlower YOU HAVE TO DO IT. I have a gun to protect me. It’s not a bad idea. We look up to you we pray for you and we respect you and fully support you as survivors ourselves.❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🧚🏼♀️🧚🏼♀️🧚🏼♀️🧚🏼♀️🧚🏼♀️🧚🏼♀️
Just like drug dealers have their money taken,so should people like Epstein.Give it to his victims.
Horrible idea
Art Smosh how so if he is found guilty of profiting and conducting business transactions by these illegal operations. It is a great idea applied by a case for case review. Its no about you. It’s about the victims.
.period remember now.. trump is sent here by god… are you saying the evangelicals or the Christians or Catholics are lying?
Drug dealers have the drug money taken. Not personal money…as long as it not associated with the crime.
You dont have to use google to search. There are many other browsers and search engines to use. Google is just one of many.
get some professional lip-readers on to this
Worst case scenario: two men talking about how attractive some adult women are. I know the point of the news media is to flood the zone and confuse voters, but stuff like this will backfire, I think.
When do these get 100% pruth
@John Smith no worst case scenario how good was her lips you know those little girls
@John Smith It always will, the media is just as trashy. They are not fame whores but ratings whores.
@Shahrukh .F Speak English. P.S. Go back to where you came from.
What is with #45’s eyebrows?
A pedophile for president.
And his cult members support him.
God help us!
Well, at a difference of age of 24 years, Donald Trump is old enough to be Melania’s dad.
she be a ho2 !
Epstein says he introduced Melania to Trump.
What’s going on with his dark “caveman” eyebrows?
Thank you!!! Was wondering if anyone else noticed. Wtf was he doing, using brown dye on them or something? lol
They’re a coverup for the distance between the eyes.
@T Allen Actually they make his eyes look closer together. He should’ve plucked the middle and underneath more.
I think they should check for bodies on Epstiens islands
Definitely. And subpeona Bill Clinton to testify about what he was doing there.
@Beautiful Brown THANK YOU!!!
@Beautiful Brown Not just Clinton, the rntire Congress. Could be one of the reasons they got in line when they were threatened by Trump! I believe they fell out because Epstein went after Ivanka. All other young ladies was a go but not his daughter.
@Nameless Child What fantasy world do you live in, sis?
It’s not about him throwing out Epstein. It’s what happened for many years before !
DISGUSTING!!!!
That’s not Me They threw epstein out well after they assaults happened. The assault were taking place around the same time as video here and through mid 2000s.
Trump: “Don’t believe what your lyin’ ears heard me say back then, believe what I say NOW.” Sheesh…
I thought Trump had aged badly. I was wrong, he was just always ugly.
.period
racists and rapists deflect.
that what you piles of garbage do.
Free White and 21 He’s making America great again.
@PunchLine And they were totally there because Trump was such a looker, not at all because of his Dad’s money.
What he said to Epstein that made him laugh was “I will be the Christian choice for moral leadership one day.”
It’s obvious what Epstein “the money manager” did for his income. He pimps out little kids to wackos like Trump and the dirty Saudis.
Trump: “Got any that look like my daughter Ivanka ?”
Epstein: “any age? “
Trump: “we do like them fresh don’t we”
Epstein: hahahahha
If you actually do a little research you’ll realize trump is the one who brought this to the FBI, that’s a fact
@Steven Martinez funny, because trump himself said in an interview 3 weeks ago that he never called the FBI on anyone.
👍😆😆😆
I’m not sure if it’s more damaging to Trump’s reputation to be seen with Epstein or the other way around.
You certainly wouldn’t find this clip played on Fox Fake Networks.
@David Alves The guy Trump said he was never a “fan” of?
@David Alves you’re looking at its surface value, it’s much more deeper than that but obviously your primitive brain would never be able to make those connections 😂😂
@Doctor Thirteen Can you sit there and say you’ve never smiled and played nice with people you dont like?
So what? It is 27 Years ago…. I am more interested in the 26 trips Bill Clinton took on the Lolita plane.
Looks like two guys looking for victims.
Trump- ” She’s hot Epstein- ” Too Old, Any Pre Teens here?”
😂😂😂🤣