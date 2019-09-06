NFL veteran opens up after coming out: I’ll be a better teammate

TOPICS:
September 6, 2019

 

NFL veteran, Ryan Russell, who recently came out as bisexual, talks with CNN's John Berman about being the first openly LGBTQ player in the NFL. #CNN #News

38 Comments on "NFL veteran opens up after coming out: I’ll be a better teammate"

  1. Alisa Johns | September 6, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Ok who didn’t know this about this man. As a women u know this things of the bat. Maybe it’s because I live in Atlanta n I have to be careful when dating people. Glad for him living his truth, he still have nothing to do with job ability. Is he a good football player…I know nothing about football

  2. Master of Mashup | September 6, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Good luck bro, hope it works out.

  3. Jrphoto | September 6, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    The owners would rather support a know wife beaker, a drug addict, a DUI, a felon, but an LBGTQ…..Com’on man. Good for him to stand up and open the door for others.

  4. A Z | September 6, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Let me kno when he gets signed ….

  5. AuPtAg 48 | September 6, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    There Is no excuse for lying about your sexuality especially when your supposed mate asks you directly. You destroy that persons brain. They know there is something not right but they are gaslighted. People! Stop lying.

  6. Rebekah Bart | September 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Do yourself a favor and skip the comment section! 🙄

    • Donald Trump | September 6, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      It’s the only reason people come here. You support LGBTQ correct?

    • Wolfe 123 | September 6, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Donald Trump I’d rather support the LGBTQ community than pedophilia and incest you right wingers love and condone so much.

    • David Williams | September 6, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Wolfe 123 Uh…. get a clue. Those so-called Catholic priests are actually homosexuals using the Church as cover to get to little boys’ anuses. That’s the reason that LGBT writers never mention the sex of the victim – almost all of the victims are boys, and they don’t want sane, normal people to make the connection. Furthermore, normalized by percentage, pedophilia is *BY FAR* more prevalent in sexually-deviant households. That’s because a large percentage of sexual-deviants do not regard morality as an actually thing, so they do whatever… whatever…

    • Dong LeMoan | September 6, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Wolfe 123 my index finger smells like adult males, but my stinky pinkie is a different story.

  7. Kingdoms | September 6, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    When you go so woke you use wokness against the woke to get a contract.

    • A Team | September 6, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      yup thats what he is doing, and because he is unemployed he will now use this against big teams if they dont hire him on, it will soon be mandatory to hire gays and all the other lgbt nuts, they are trying to get added onto the affirmative action hire list.

    • Letitia Lindsey | September 6, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Kingdoms 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  8. SodaMinted | September 6, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    By free agent you mean unemployed. Right.

  9. manny1up | September 6, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    This sin is what the liberal media loves to promote instead of IUIC 1000+ men march through the streets of Englewood Chicago. – Ps 83 crafty counsel.

  10. John Edward Jones | September 6, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Coming out is a process. Each person straight or LGBTQ life is journey. Feeling the need to hide is a demoralizin and hurtful no matter what your sexual orientation.

  11. Tony Stark | September 6, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    You have too be a great player !!! You can just be a LGBTQ Activist and expect a job sound like a Kappernick all over again !!!

  12. White Jesus | September 6, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Lindsey graham says oooooohhhh myyyyy there’s vipers in the locker room….(talk)…I mean it was locker room talk, Sharpie?…I never use a sharpie………Many people are saying….coveffe, and believe me…I’m as coherent as the that squirrel…..OOOOHHHH look at that squirrel 🐭…………….

    • Todd Jenkins | September 6, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      The sad part is after almost 3 years of this…….I understand everything you wrote…..AND IT MAKES SENSE 😵🤡

  13. Professor Moriarty | September 6, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    So he has become a U.S. alphabet in the hopes of getting work. In old England these so-called bisexuals are called any port in a storm will do man woman child or beast. There are going to be a lot of very sick sad old alphabet people in the U.S.

  14. TYT SUCKS SWAN BALLS | September 6, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Be a better teammate by handlin Dietz nuts.

  15. Home-_-Town l | September 6, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Wonder when tom brady gonna come out.

  16. Logan Wolverine | September 6, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    LoL who gives a crap.. this nonsense needs to end

  17. Clinton Pough | September 6, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    I want to see a household name come out of the closet for a change like Tom Brady, now that would be newsworthy.

  18. Julius Adams | September 6, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Now I’m just wondering how many more NFL players are going to come out of the closet and come forward

  19. Kareem Colebrooke | September 6, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Ain’t nobody checking his sexual orientation, last time I checked the NFL is about playing football and only cares about winning games

    The problem comes when the LGBT tries to force their choices, lifestyle or agendas into non LGBT communities

    Just live your life and let others live there’s in piece

  20. Julius Adams | September 6, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    When there’s one others will follow NOW it’s just a matter of time when the other NFL players come out of the closet

