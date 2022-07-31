57 comments

  1. *This is what actually happened. This video is not for kids, it’s shocking…* ALLTIME.ML
    Mr. Dunn – respect to you.

    Reply

  3. She was the reason why I love science. Rest In Power Ms, Nichols. You have inspired generations of children. We will miss you.

    Reply

  6. This woman did great things in her life, and should be remembered. You guys at CNN should produce a documentary about her life and her accomplishments.

    Reply

  7. An icon and legend. She boldly went where no woman had gone before. Now she is among the stars R.I.P

    Reply

  10. Oh man how sad. She was pioneer. She will be terribly missed. They should do a recent documentary on her.

    Reply

  11. Before Nichelle Nichols, NASA only recruited from the military. In the late 70s, she partnered with NASA to develop a STEM program & lead the recruitment effort for the Space Shuttle program with a focus on increasing the number of female & POC applicants, halting her career to travel, speak, & recruit across the nation. Her 2018 documentary _Woman In Motion_ is worth watching today.

    Reply

  12. I loved watching her on Star Trek. A woman on the bridge assigned to a high responsible job like communications! I deeply respected her for her dignity and self assurance.

    Reply

  14. I always liked her. I didn’t know a thing about her, but I always believed she was the personification of beauty, grace, dignity, and elegance.

    Reply

  15. She was a true role model during my childhood. Even the lead lady crimefighters I saw–Honey West, Emma Peele, April Dancer–had their share of damsel in distress moments. Not Uhura. She served and survived along side the men. I saw that it was possible to work as an equal with men because of her.

    Reply

    2. Yes. When she potrayed an officer, female as she was, she is an officer trough and through.

      Reply

  16. I always wanted to be her- a Communications Officer on board a Starship…An incredible lady and legend. RIP

    Reply

    1. Her character was more than that. She was a naval lieutenant. That was an extremely bold move for television at that time.

      Reply

    2. Well, obviously, if she was a member of Star Fleet. But I, as a 12 yr old, didn’t care about that.

      Reply

  17. Rest in Peace, Nichelle. I am grateful to have grown up watching her on Star Trek. She made such a difference to my worldview.
    🙏🥰💖

    Reply

  18. Graceful. Dignified. Stately. Inspiring. Just a few of many wonderful words to describe Nichelle Nichols. I grew up watching Star Trek and have always been amazed and inspired by the messages and the actors that portrayed the characters. Lt. Uhura was inspiring on many levels to so many people. It was fitting that she played the role of a Communications Officer. May her message continue to broadcast on all subspace frequencies. Rest In Peace, Nichelle Nichols.

    Reply

  19. I remember Uhura in Star Trek V saying: “I always wanted to play to a captive audience.” Well she managed to keep me captive watching Star Trek when I was younger. May Nichelle Nichols rest in peace.

    Reply

  20. I got to meet her at a Star Trek convention years ago . She was a beautiful person and an inspiration to all. She will be missed .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.