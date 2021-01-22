NIDS Promises Overseas Travel Benefits | Uncertainty in Gov’t Projections – January 21 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
The economy was failing before covid
That’s true
Exactly
Covid do nothing
Like wi a fool. Wha happen to the pipe dream of five in four set a three card man dem.
So true just fancy taking novsv for me go to hell
I have a Passport, NIS, TRN, Driver’s License, and all form of Government ID, thank you.
People need to live…survival is key
It’s for tracking the citizens
Ads every two minutes 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
more tax,lol always in the people pocket but still cant solve the inflation of crime and underpayments
So true say it again
Facts
Dr. Clarke, Jamaica still have educated people!!!!!! And we are saying to you “Stop BULLSHITTING US”!!!!!
crime is not a problem. solve the problem of the disregard for God and fix the problem of the family. marrage between one man and one woman and see what happened. fix the gallis culture and the promotion of violence and crime. fix the music and the bad influences of musicians. all come back to God and is requirements for mankind. consider the culture and our mindset.
if a person kill a baby or a man kill a woman. what will you say should happen to that person ? sure you will say kill him because he has killed and that will conclude the fact that you are a murderer. right or wrong? If the state kill or if a person kill or a community kill for whatever reason it’s call kill. inspite how the person or individuals look on it. some will call it justice, some will call it murder, some jungle justice, for some crime, some mob killing, some revenge, retaliation, some genocide, some crime against humanity, but it all depends on the views on the opposite side of the coin that will determine what is called justice or what is not. who is best to decide? the State or the other party that is blinded by getting even by both of there intentions?
Family, social issues, culture, mindset, influences.
These statements are not written or approve by Ivy Henry.
Jamaica is a failed state
Same so
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Deleting my comment about the mayor okkk
Really!!! Dem dweet?
Nigel growth is not possible and you know it.Tell the people the truth.
“AMEN”
If they open up the country & remove the scamdemic restrictions growth is possible otherwise null & void
Them think a pure illiterate people de a Jamaica wey no understand economics . mi no know who dem a try fool but a no mi.
They are always in our pocket but still they hardly provide jobs for the citizens and yet still when ppl try to help them self by selling on the street instead of carrying the gun or robbering ppl and there is still a problem what should we as the citizens do
There is no National ID in England and you can do everything that has been suggested renewing of drivers license taxing of motor vehicle etc so i can’t see the great benefits
Create jobs for people then people have to feed themselves or should they go dead hungry?
More lies..
Most jamaican tired a Unnu unnu is a set of disgrace all you set a criminal doing is plunging the country further in a precipice.
The whole thing about hard core criminals no want no driver’s license neither i.d. a water them a think bout so just tell the truth to the people them
All the Chinese have the shops ,so what they expect Jamaican fi do
All a them put out on the side walk. In a every town only black people them have strength for every nation come here come get rich and be get poorer we go stop vote stop give them power over we them no love we them only use we go win elections on man did care fi we only Manley as ll a the rest a thief
The government need to produce more Jobs for the people
Growth for Mr. Clark and his private sector friends 😄😄😄
Nigel stop tell the people lie and tell them the truth.
“A person of authority who is giving statement to the general public.shoud show up right SITTING. Their postures should be up right.it’s have said that a surveys have shown some one slouching in their seats is lacking confidence, In themselves and the office they govern.That Mayor need to improved his vocabulary..Speaking on the new tax .That is about to be handed down in the next budget speeach..is ridiculous…construction, is Not the only economic development the country needs.Most of the fruits and house hold products the Goverment is importing,.thete is no need..when they can grow those fruits in Jamaica.and same money on some of these imported goods.and save those money to be invested into products that is Not grown in the country.”
we need fresh eyes for the government.. too much stale meat.