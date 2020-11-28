NIH Director: Politics Have ‘Nothing To Do’ with COVID-19 Vaccine Approval | MSNBC

November 28, 2020

 

As Americans debate whether they would get vaccinated against coronavirus, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, says the vaccine approval process is “absolutely focused on safety and efficacy.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

37 Comments on "NIH Director: Politics Have ‘Nothing To Do’ with COVID-19 Vaccine Approval | MSNBC"

  1. mary jones | November 28, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    brilliantly said and explained, ty dr collins and mr velshi. that this was ever made into a political issue is beyond shameful. this is a worldwide health emergency! and Americans are dying agonizing deaths by the thousands daily, some survivors are facing debilitating long-term health problems (they are called ‘long haulers). this is heartbreaking and should never have happened. we can get off of this disastrous road, change our own future, by simply following the cdc guidelines. please! i don’t want one more person to die from covid19, i don’t want one more person to become a ‘long hauler’ because of it!

  2. TET100 | November 28, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    To whom it may concern, I am a Black man and I think I can speak on what a lots of Blacks are talking about how many Blacks are included in these trials and if there are very few how do we know these vaccines will help us and not hurt us because there are some differences in Blacks and white people, can you address that please.

  3. INSECT BITE *-* | November 28, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Trump: “I will make the totally perfect vaccine soon”

    • Mary Rodger | November 28, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      @TheHopetown It will live in yours and the sort just like you giving it free rent. ;o/

    • TheHopetown | November 28, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Mary Rodger Well said!

    • R Wags | November 28, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @TheHopetown I guess he will live in mine… whenever anyone mentions: lying, corruption, adultery, racism, bigotry, misogyny, obstructionism, collusion, amoral, narcissistic, incompetent… the WH stain will be the go to.
      Diaper Dons legacy.

    • Dr. Gonzo | November 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @R Wags the left just loves projecting their own immoralities onto those they hate. You just described Clinton and Obama pretty well. And Biden for that matter. Biden was pro segregation and Trump employed a huge number of minorities and yet you are so blind you call Trump racist. Stalin, Pol Pot, Hitler, they would have loved you man. Easy to blind and easy to control.

    • Ba Doai | November 28, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      ohyes
      ohhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8

  4. Hereturbie | November 28, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Joe Man

    Stats
    Joined Nov 28, 2020

    Could be a Russian Disinformation Troll

  5. lavajavalava | November 28, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    I will participate in that experimental drug.

  6. Alvaro Villatoro | November 28, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    I’ll get vaccinated once the DC swamp get drain

  7. Andrea Buck | November 28, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Imagine a virus so deadly that you can go and get tested and 2-3 days to find out if you have it or not 🤣😂

  8. Paul Petroff | November 28, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Choice is free or slave

  9. Edward Roach | November 28, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    It’s a disgraceful shame that trp let his desire to keep the stock market and his cronies safe before he kept us safe. He’s a low life. We need a leader who needs us to trust his motives. Get him out now and into prison for treason.

  10. Virgil Davidson | November 28, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Sow doubt , get ratings ,show concern ,get ratings ,Repeat . G A F ,nah.

  11. ElSmusso | November 28, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    USA produces corporations like YouTube and Facebook that is brainwashing the population…

  12. John Brown | November 28, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Government is of, for and by the people…
    Not of, for and by the corporation

  13. Michael Newell | November 28, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Humanity first!

  14. karmakazi219 | November 28, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Kinda makes you wonder what other diseases these drug companies could cure if they weren’t more interested in profiting off of sick people.

  15. Dr. Copper | November 28, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    So we’re just going to ignore this mans lipstick lips…ok

  16. kare more | November 28, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    I’m a yes on the vaccine 😷

  17. madhabitz | November 28, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    I will be okay with these vaccines as soon as trump and anyone remotely associated with him has zero to do with them.

  18. Lmr May | November 28, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Corners were cut and people have died from the vaccine trials the media isn’t talking about. Did he say will save Hundred of thousands of lives? Hjja?😒

  19. Lmr May | November 28, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    NO thanks

  20. Bert Stride | November 28, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Well in USA it has, u morron 🇪🇺

