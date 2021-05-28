Nine Killed In Mass Shooting At California Rail Yard | MSNBC

Nine people have died after a public transit employee opened fire on co-workers at a Northern California rail yard on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooter took his own life.
You Americans love your guns.
@Just Saying
No, we don’t.
@Just Saying
It also says “the people” which is a collective phrase – not necessarily referring to any individual right.
@Pat Doyle Dr. Kevin MacDonald nailed it in my opinion.
@Lew Ironman 1995 Right you are my man. I’ll file that one in the same place that I file a stupid god. LOL.
@John snow Actually, those 27 words don’t mention firearms at all. They speak of arms, within the context of a military force, as in well regulated militia. Taken to the literal “un-infringed” interpretation of today’s gun lobby, nuclear weapons, F-35 fighter aircraft and Nimitz class aircraft carrier’s should be readily available on Amazon for anyone.
You guys ever thought it might be NICE not to live like this???
OF COURSE I would Love it. But Ho3 when US Leaders can just be Bought Off to prevent Changes
@Corvus 1 if only LArge Sums of GREED & Captilistic power didn’t Have so much weight
@Bat Man in the US ONLY 40% of Sales Can be EASILY Loup hole d
@Serv, H Texas is the 2nd State in the US to make it Legally obtainable anywhere no Class or Check required. Otherwise go to a Gun Show where it’s Easy
@Terry Fulds where did you get these facts from. Cos no we never have been anything like you guys.
Just another regular day in the USA.
@John snow Thats just the political candidates murdered. Care to discuss the regular citizens murdered?
@DJ Jones Yah you think I care if they die?
Bad Aim doesn’t justify attempted murder.
@DJ Jones You’re wrong. It is not considered a mass shooting with less than 4 deaths. You’re free to Google it.
Deaths from 100 day BLM riots kamala harris funded and cheered:
David Dorn, Secoriea Turner, Aaron Danielson, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Jorge Gomez, Lee Keltner, Tyler Gerth, Jessica Whitaker, Antonio Mays jr, Jose Gutierrez, Victor Cazares jr, Calvin L. Horton Jr, Javar Harrell, Dave Patrick Underwood, James Scurlock, Chris Beaty, Dorian Murrell, Italia Kelly, David McAtee, Damon Gutzwiller, David McAtee, Marquis Tousant, Barry Perkins III, Marvin Francois, George Baker, Bernell Trammell, Jake Gardner.
@DJ Jones Congratulations on being compared to Russia and Mexico…
Scary to think how many other wackos are out there planning something similar at this very moment.
Not to be mean, but did you ever consider that they may have deserved it? They said the gunman did pick out his targets, which means he knew them and probably had a beef with them. What if they pushed him over the edge into insanity?
@starventure that’s some real incel energy you’ve got there, my guy.
@Shen Tsu
Some serious accusations you are making here …!
To be clear: she did NOT fund RIOTS, she supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund “to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.” The nonprofit pays the bail amount — which is set by a judge — for individuals who would otherwise be unable to afford to secure their release from jail while they await their day in court. Supporting peaceful demonstrators who got caught up in violent outbursts and who are trying to prove their innocence is different from supporting people who intentionally join a crowd to cause harm, violence, and death! Of course, I am judging from the distance and my judgment is only as good as the information I have!
Every wrongful death is a tragedy and should not happen! The presence of guns facilitates violence and death. None of the people you listed would be dead if the perpetrators didn’t have access to guns!
Your Whataboutism – pointing to the riots instead of focusing to the violence and tragedy reported from California – downplays and takes away from the suffering that just occurred there! Right now, we should talk and figure out what went wrong at the rail yard in Northern California!
Those who caused harm during the riots, those we can prosecute based on EVIDENCE, those people should and hopefully will get to feel the full extend of the law and be punished accordingly no matter their political standing!
Why is it always the people who go around halfcocked and got no balls with the gun fetishes?
I’m getting a, “Dey Terk Er Jerbs!”, type of vibe from the shooter.
What is the meaning of “ Dey Terk Er Jerbs”
@Teresa Wilson it’s a South Park reference
@Teresa Wilson THEY TOOK OUR JERBS
it’s abundant in this comment section as well
@Teresa Wilson “They took our jobs”
So he talked to his colleague about killing people at work and she didn’t think he would follow through? Interesting.
That’s not what they said. They said his ex-wife had mentioned him talking about wanting to shoot his co-workers, and that she hasn’t talked to him in 13 years. He has spent his life behave in the exact same way, so when you get into your fifties and you’re still behaving the same way, people tend to not take you serious anymore.
If you know something that the news is not saying, then please say it so the rest of us will know the truth. Just make sure you add the link so that we can read it for ourselves.
He must been on drugs it’s sad tho
Let me guess. A lone gunman (again). No motive discerned.
@Sophie Robinson
I hope those he bypassed really do appreciate it ?
@starventure mental illness and abuse….coupled with easy access/ attitude everyone needs a gun🤦♀️🤦♀️🇨🇦🇨🇦
Yes, it’s always “mental illness” if it’s a white shooter. Anybody else would be considered a “thug”.
@starventure
Yeah, the old mental illness excuse again – from someone probably advocating for schizos right to carry. Gee, maybe we should have background checks, and controls on the KIND of guns people can own/carry? And what makes him NOT “gun crazy”? He might have been crazy in other ways too, but perhaps it is part of a pattern – ever think of that? A pattern of dangerous paranoia and anger?
My ex-father in law is a good example. He was a sane, normal guy when I met him. Now, mind you, we lived in a little town that had not recorded a violent crime (other than domestic abuse) in nearly 20 years, but he decided he needed a Colt 45 for home defense. Over the next few years he bought five more handguns and had them hidden all over his house. Then he bought an AR-15 after the OK City bombing, because he saw that as the government going after freedom loving patriot militias. Now the guns were to protect his “rights” – whatever he thought they were. It can be a short path down the rabbit hole.
Republicans are making it easier for wackos to buy, own, and carry guns while making it harder for sane citizens to vote. That’s what the fascists did in Nazi Germany.
Fun fact, America is the 4th most dangerous country in the world for Australian tourists 🇦🇺
zzzub mno wrong. Check again. Majority of all mass shooters in last 10 years were Demonrats.
There is still quite a bit of gun crime and shootings in Australia , however it’s mostly criminal gangs shooting at each other , not innocent people !
@Shen Tsu And that’s STILL alot less than the numbers killed in mass shootings !
That may say a lot about how annoying Australians are in general.
Republicans are making it easier for wackos to buy, own, and carry guns while making it harder for sane citizens to vote. That’s what the fascists did in Nazi Germany.
World News: Headlines, International, National, Local, Sport, Weather.
American News: Local, Sport, Weather, Mass Shootings.
Gotta have that no holes bared 2nd amendment..
CALIFORNIA HAS SOME OF THE WORST GUN LAWS AND THEY HAVE A LOT OF SHOOTINGS
@Panda Games Ahh, that’s OK then. Enjoy paradise.
To everyone suggesting this could have been avoided if everyone carried a gun – there are countries where that is the case. Ask yourself this – would you want to live in any of them?
@Pat Doyle Solution?
@John snow exactly too many of them
@yamahapianoIowa Statistics shows that more guns equals more homicides so no you would be incorrect kiddo.
Solid effort though.
Pretty funny to watch your argument collapse so fast.
@John snow don’t look now but your melting
@Malcolm DuBose Where were the cops? Oh, that’s right, they got there way too late to save someone’s wife or daughter or son.
Like Dave Chapelle said once, there is an easy fix. Every Black person in America should legally buy and register a gun or 2. They’ll rush through gun control laws faster than a Popeye’s drive-thru.
Yea, but it’s America, so they’d check their gerrymandered district maps and pass regulation specific to “certain” areas, lol
Look at what happens when more Black and Brown folks voted by MAIL!!!
@Luis it’s a joke dude. he’s 100% right tho. and we need FEDERAL gun laws, not just state gun laws… because you CAN’T trust the red states to do the right thing… the GOP are a disgusting bunch.
@Soulife that and the 50% controlled gop senate that represents 25% of the population. Between the senate and the electoral map our democracy is nearly non existent..
Is there a list members of the public who have used their 2nd amendment rights to defend workers or college students?
no, the former pro-gun guy at the Las Vegas concert shooting explained that it wasn’t possible to use a weapon to do anything. Shame he had to be in an active shooting to learn that.
Meanwhile in countries like Australia (and most of the world outside America), it’s actually pretty normal for people to attempt to grab guns off the offender in the rare cases a gun is used & more often than not they sucseed
No, a defensive use of a gun is never covered by National media…and if an incident is avoided there isn’t even a report.
Its estimated 500k to 3million prevented crimes.
See Colion Noir video about an attempted mass murderer shot 1 and a man retrieved his hunting rifle and took him out as should be the end to every mass murderer.
National News Crickets
@yamahapianoIowa yah is that why 65% of the time a gun is used in self defense the person killed is unarmed?
@John snow that’s why its the great equalizer a young 20 something see an easy target and forgets its America and you got shot picking on the weak.
@yamahapianoIowa Yah solid effort but no.
The chances of you even hitting them with your four hour course is next to zero.
Far more likely you hit innocent bystanders or they just end you out of “self defense”
Remember your weak.
What is keeping them from taking that gun from you?
Absolutely nothing.
“The motive is unclear” … how about this: “because he was a ****ing nutcase” ?
Motive = Trump
with a gun.
I don´t think so,maybe he was sick of poverty and slavery in the US ?
We’re behind scheme : only 5 shootings this week ! Can’t go on like this : next week up to 121 !!!!!
People can turn violent and lose it. The difference in the USA is that anyone can grab a gun and take a dozen more with them.
Break down of the traditional family no community to belong everybody out for themselves , THE MERCENARY Blood spraying Bone crushing Hyper Martial Arts Violence Starring a Former FRENCH FOREIGN LEGION 2 REP SNIPER Now Free on Amazon Prime
Too bad nobody fought back
CALIFORNIA HAS STRICK GUN LAWS LOOK WHAT HAPPENS IF EVERYONE HAD GUNS THIS WOULDNT HAPPEN
I guess that the good guy with his gun had a day off.??
@John snow Coming from a “scholar” like you I deem that a compliment.🤭
@O S no it’s not, your point has been debunked multiple times by multiple people now
@Me Here No, actually no one has even addressed my point, let alone debunked it.
Why is it always the people who go around halfcocked and got no balls with the gun fetishes?
@O S This is happening EVERY day
Republicans will protect the guns before they even think about protecting our lives.
@John snow Michael Bloomberg and George Soros better go ask Netanyahu or something. They can do what they want over there.
@John snow Aint nothing but a bunch of Rothschild spin offs in love with the old British Aristocratic model secretly but never admitting it openly.
@John snow You know Jacob Schiff’s father was a Rothschild broker. His daughter married a Warburg too. The same Henry Ford who cited Dr. George A Simons testimony in regards to the Bolshevik Revolution in ch 19 said in an earlier chapter that the Schiffs and Warburgs were the primary sponsors of that Lower East side bunch who spearheaded the Bolshevik revolution and hijacked Russia. Soros, Bloomberg, Oppenheimer, The open borders fake republican remaining Koch brother, Stayer, and a slew of others are just like them. Modern day versions of them.
@John snow Go read the Declaration of Independence too against King George. Jous guys are doing a lot of the same stuff he got called out for doing on there. Doing most of it in fact.
@John snow I may have lied about celtic wildling noble ancestry….truth is it’s so far back to be certain of on both potential lines to really claim with certainty 1000 and 1500 years later.
“He talked about killing people at work. I never thought anything of it.”
Mind blowing she didn’t think to at least alert the company!!!
American’s the gun lovers ,such a steady going relationship.
Wait, isn’t california supposedly safe, since you can’t own anything but a small hand gun? I thought the whole “removing guns” was solving everything.
America: shooting its way to less gun violence.