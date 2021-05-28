Nine Killed In Mass Shooting At California Rail Yard | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Nine Killed In Mass Shooting At California Rail Yard | MSNBC 1

May 28, 2021

 

Nine people have died after a public transit employee opened fire on co-workers at a Northern California rail yard on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooter took his own life.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Nine Killed In Mass Shooting At California Rail Yard | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

93 Comments on "Nine Killed In Mass Shooting At California Rail Yard | MSNBC"

  1. stephen h | May 27, 2021 at 9:09 AM | Reply

    You Americans love your guns.

    • Pat Doyle | May 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

      @Just Saying
      No, we don’t.

    • Pat Doyle | May 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      @Just Saying
      It also says “the people” which is a collective phrase – not necessarily referring to any individual right.

    • Just Saying | May 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

      @Pat Doyle Dr. Kevin MacDonald nailed it in my opinion.

    • Darrell | May 27, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @Lew Ironman 1995 Right you are my man. I’ll file that one in the same place that I file a stupid god. LOL.

    • Monty Casper | May 27, 2021 at 11:49 PM | Reply

      @John snow Actually, those 27 words don’t mention firearms at all. They speak of arms, within the context of a military force, as in well regulated militia. Taken to the literal “un-infringed” interpretation of today’s gun lobby, nuclear weapons, F-35 fighter aircraft and Nimitz class aircraft carrier’s should be readily available on Amazon for anyone.

  2. Piccalilli Pit | May 27, 2021 at 9:15 AM | Reply

    You guys ever thought it might be NICE not to live like this???

    • Josh Merrel | May 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM | Reply

      OF COURSE I would Love it. But Ho3 when US Leaders can just be Bought Off to prevent Changes

    • Josh Merrel | May 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      @Corvus 1 if only LArge Sums of GREED & Captilistic power didn’t Have so much weight

    • Josh Merrel | May 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

      @Bat Man in the US ONLY 40% of Sales Can be EASILY Loup hole d

    • Josh Merrel | May 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      @Serv, H Texas is the 2nd State in the US to make it Legally obtainable anywhere no Class or Check required. Otherwise go to a Gun Show where it’s Easy

    • Jeff Middleton | May 27, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      @Terry Fulds where did you get these facts from. Cos no we never have been anything like you guys.

  3. SSJvegito501 | May 27, 2021 at 9:18 AM | Reply

    Just another regular day in the USA.

    • DJ Jones | May 27, 2021 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      @John snow Thats just the political candidates murdered. Care to discuss the regular citizens murdered?

    • John snow | May 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @DJ Jones Yah you think I care if they die?
      Bad Aim doesn’t justify attempted murder.

    • Brian Ward | May 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      @DJ Jones You’re wrong. It is not considered a mass shooting with less than 4 deaths. You’re free to Google it.

    • Shen Tsu | May 27, 2021 at 12:55 PM | Reply

      Deaths from 100 day BLM riots kamala harris funded and cheered:

      David Dorn, Secoriea Turner, Aaron Danielson, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Jorge Gomez, Lee Keltner, Tyler Gerth, Jessica Whitaker, Antonio Mays jr, Jose Gutierrez, Victor Cazares jr, Calvin L. Horton Jr, Javar Harrell, Dave Patrick Underwood, James Scurlock, Chris Beaty, Dorian Murrell, Italia Kelly, David McAtee, Damon Gutzwiller, David McAtee, Marquis Tousant, Barry Perkins III, Marvin Francois, George Baker, Bernell Trammell, Jake Gardner.

    • E C | May 27, 2021 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      @DJ Jones Congratulations on being compared to Russia and Mexico…

  4. Alexander Supertramp | May 27, 2021 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    Scary to think how many other wackos are out there planning something similar at this very moment.

    • starventure | May 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

      Not to be mean, but did you ever consider that they may have deserved it? They said the gunman did pick out his targets, which means he knew them and probably had a beef with them. What if they pushed him over the edge into insanity?

    • Alexander Supertramp | May 27, 2021 at 1:46 PM | Reply

      @starventure that’s some real incel energy you’ve got there, my guy.

    • Andrea Mortimer | May 27, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      @Shen Tsu
      Some serious accusations you are making here …!
      To be clear: she did NOT fund RIOTS, she supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund “to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.” The nonprofit pays the bail amount — which is set by a judge — for individuals who would otherwise be unable to afford to secure their release from jail while they await their day in court. Supporting peaceful demonstrators who got caught up in violent outbursts and who are trying to prove their innocence is different from supporting people who intentionally join a crowd to cause harm, violence, and death! Of course, I am judging from the distance and my judgment is only as good as the information I have!

      Every wrongful death is a tragedy and should not happen! The presence of guns facilitates violence and death. None of the people you listed would be dead if the perpetrators didn’t have access to guns!

      Your Whataboutism – pointing to the riots instead of focusing to the violence and tragedy reported from California – downplays and takes away from the suffering that just occurred there! Right now, we should talk and figure out what went wrong at the rail yard in Northern California!

      Those who caused harm during the riots, those we can prosecute based on EVIDENCE, those people should and hopefully will get to feel the full extend of the law and be punished accordingly no matter their political standing!

    • wily wascal | May 27, 2021 at 11:54 PM | Reply

      Why is it always the people who go around halfcocked and got no balls with the gun fetishes?

  5. juggerdad831 | May 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    I’m getting a, “Dey Terk Er Jerbs!”, type of vibe from the shooter.

  6. Vertubenflugen | May 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    So he talked to his colleague about killing people at work and she didn’t think he would follow through? Interesting.

    • NiNi J | May 27, 2021 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      That’s not what they said. They said his ex-wife had mentioned him talking about wanting to shoot his co-workers, and that she hasn’t talked to him in 13 years. He has spent his life behave in the exact same way, so when you get into your fifties and you’re still behaving the same way, people tend to not take you serious anymore.
      If you know something that the news is not saying, then please say it so the rest of us will know the truth. Just make sure you add the link so that we can read it for ourselves.

    • Hard Rocker | May 27, 2021 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      He must been on drugs it’s sad tho

  7. Fenta Null | May 27, 2021 at 9:58 AM | Reply

    Let me guess. A lone gunman (again). No motive discerned.

    • Raffy Raffy | May 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      @Sophie Robinson
      I hope those he bypassed really do appreciate it ?

    • Nancy Fritz | May 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

      @starventure mental illness and abuse….coupled with easy access/ attitude everyone needs a gun🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🇨🇦🇨🇦

    • Constituent A | May 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      Yes, it’s always “mental illness” if it’s a white shooter. Anybody else would be considered a “thug”.

    • Pat Doyle | May 27, 2021 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      @starventure
      Yeah, the old mental illness excuse again – from someone probably advocating for schizos right to carry. Gee, maybe we should have background checks, and controls on the KIND of guns people can own/carry? And what makes him NOT “gun crazy”? He might have been crazy in other ways too, but perhaps it is part of a pattern – ever think of that? A pattern of dangerous paranoia and anger?

      My ex-father in law is a good example. He was a sane, normal guy when I met him. Now, mind you, we lived in a little town that had not recorded a violent crime (other than domestic abuse) in nearly 20 years, but he decided he needed a Colt 45 for home defense. Over the next few years he bought five more handguns and had them hidden all over his house. Then he bought an AR-15 after the OK City bombing, because he saw that as the government going after freedom loving patriot militias. Now the guns were to protect his “rights” – whatever he thought they were. It can be a short path down the rabbit hole.

    • wily wascal | May 27, 2021 at 11:46 PM | Reply

      Republicans are making it easier for wackos to buy, own, and carry guns while making it harder for sane citizens to vote. That’s what the fascists did in Nazi Germany.

  8. DRS 1 | May 27, 2021 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    Fun fact, America is the 4th most dangerous country in the world for Australian tourists 🇦🇺

    • Ben Dover | May 27, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      zzzub mno wrong. Check again. Majority of all mass shooters in last 10 years were Demonrats.

    • Pacific Son | May 27, 2021 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      There is still quite a bit of gun crime and shootings in Australia , however it’s mostly criminal gangs shooting at each other , not innocent people !

    • Pacific Son | May 27, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      @Shen Tsu And that’s STILL alot less than the numbers killed in mass shootings !

    • Monty Casper | May 27, 2021 at 11:39 PM | Reply

      That may say a lot about how annoying Australians are in general.

    • wily wascal | May 27, 2021 at 11:45 PM | Reply

      Republicans are making it easier for wackos to buy, own, and carry guns while making it harder for sane citizens to vote. That’s what the fascists did in Nazi Germany.

  9. keevee09 | May 27, 2021 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    World News: Headlines, International, National, Local, Sport, Weather.
    American News: Local, Sport, Weather, Mass Shootings.

  10. Clinton Johnson | May 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    To everyone suggesting this could have been avoided if everyone carried a gun – there are countries where that is the case. Ask yourself this – would you want to live in any of them?

  11. delloda | May 27, 2021 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Like Dave Chapelle said once, there is an easy fix. Every Black person in America should legally buy and register a gun or 2. They’ll rush through gun control laws faster than a Popeye’s drive-thru.

    • Soulife | May 27, 2021 at 2:07 PM | Reply

      Yea, but it’s America, so they’d check their gerrymandered district maps and pass regulation specific to “certain” areas, lol

    • Debbie Rasmussen | May 27, 2021 at 4:04 PM | Reply

      100%
      Look at what happens when more Black and Brown folks voted by MAIL!!!

    • A H | May 27, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

      @Luis it’s a joke dude. he’s 100% right tho. and we need FEDERAL gun laws, not just state gun laws… because you CAN’T trust the red states to do the right thing… the GOP are a disgusting bunch.

    • Ethan | May 27, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      @Soulife that and the 50% controlled gop senate that represents 25% of the population. Between the senate and the electoral map our democracy is nearly non existent..

    • Soulife | May 27, 2021 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      @Ethan exactly

  12. Paul Middleton | May 27, 2021 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    Is there a list members of the public who have used their 2nd amendment rights to defend workers or college students?

    • Me Here | May 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM | Reply

      no, the former pro-gun guy at the Las Vegas concert shooting explained that it wasn’t possible to use a weapon to do anything. Shame he had to be in an active shooting to learn that.
      Meanwhile in countries like Australia (and most of the world outside America), it’s actually pretty normal for people to attempt to grab guns off the offender in the rare cases a gun is used & more often than not they sucseed

    • yamahapianoIowa | May 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      No, a defensive use of a gun is never covered by National media…and if an incident is avoided there isn’t even a report.

      Its estimated 500k to 3million prevented crimes.

      See Colion Noir video about an attempted mass murderer shot 1 and a man retrieved his hunting rifle and took him out as should be the end to every mass murderer.

      National News Crickets

    • John snow | May 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      @yamahapianoIowa yah is that why 65% of the time a gun is used in self defense the person killed is unarmed?

    • yamahapianoIowa | May 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM | Reply

      @John snow that’s why its the great equalizer a young 20 something see an easy target and forgets its America and you got shot picking on the weak.

    • John snow | May 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      @yamahapianoIowa Yah solid effort but no.
      The chances of you even hitting them with your four hour course is next to zero.
      Far more likely you hit innocent bystanders or they just end you out of “self defense”

      Remember your weak.
      What is keeping them from taking that gun from you?
      Absolutely nothing.

  13. Simon Multiverse | May 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    “The motive is unclear” … how about this: “because he was a ****ing nutcase” ?

  14. fransyfran | May 27, 2021 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    We’re behind scheme : only 5 shootings this week ! Can’t go on like this : next week up to 121 !!!!!

  15. Greg K | May 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    People can turn violent and lose it. The difference in the USA is that anyone can grab a gun and take a dozen more with them.

    • D Legionnaire | May 27, 2021 at 4:01 PM | Reply

      Break down of the traditional family no community to belong everybody out for themselves , THE MERCENARY Blood spraying Bone crushing Hyper Martial Arts Violence Starring a Former FRENCH FOREIGN LEGION 2 REP SNIPER Now Free on Amazon Prime

    • yamahapianoIowa | May 27, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

      Too bad nobody fought back

    • Panda Games | May 27, 2021 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      CALIFORNIA HAS STRICK GUN LAWS LOOK WHAT HAPPENS IF EVERYONE HAD GUNS THIS WOULDNT HAPPEN

  16. evil Duck | May 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    I guess that the good guy with his gun had a day off.??

  17. Marchant2 | May 27, 2021 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Republicans will protect the guns before they even think about protecting our lives.

    • Just Saying | May 27, 2021 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      @John snow Michael Bloomberg and George Soros better go ask Netanyahu or something. They can do what they want over there.

    • Just Saying | May 27, 2021 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      @John snow Aint nothing but a bunch of Rothschild spin offs in love with the old British Aristocratic model secretly but never admitting it openly.

    • Just Saying | May 27, 2021 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      @John snow You know Jacob Schiff’s father was a Rothschild broker. His daughter married a Warburg too. The same Henry Ford who cited Dr. George A Simons testimony in regards to the Bolshevik Revolution in ch 19 said in an earlier chapter that the Schiffs and Warburgs were the primary sponsors of that Lower East side bunch who spearheaded the Bolshevik revolution and hijacked Russia. Soros, Bloomberg, Oppenheimer, The open borders fake republican remaining Koch brother, Stayer, and a slew of others are just like them. Modern day versions of them.

    • Just Saying | May 27, 2021 at 11:25 PM | Reply

      @John snow Go read the Declaration of Independence too against King George. Jous guys are doing a lot of the same stuff he got called out for doing on there. Doing most of it in fact.

    • Just Saying | May 27, 2021 at 11:30 PM | Reply

      @John snow I may have lied about celtic wildling noble ancestry….truth is it’s so far back to be certain of on both potential lines to really claim with certainty 1000 and 1500 years later.

  18. karmakazi219 | May 27, 2021 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    “He talked about killing people at work. I never thought anything of it.”

  19. Robin Brown | May 27, 2021 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    American’s the gun lovers ,such a steady going relationship.

    • Solstice of Snow | May 27, 2021 at 11:34 PM | Reply

      Wait, isn’t california supposedly safe, since you can’t own anything but a small hand gun? I thought the whole “removing guns” was solving everything.

  20. Xinia Delgado | May 27, 2021 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    America: shooting its way to less gun violence.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.