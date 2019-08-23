New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joins MSNBC's Brian Williams to discuss the ongoing water crisis in Newark defending his government's response and denying comparisons to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

NJ Governor Defends Newark Water Crisis Response Denies Comparisons To Flint | The 11th Hour | MSNBC