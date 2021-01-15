Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy is frustrated by the lag in vaccine shipments to his state, arguing that this is one reason why he is not able to rollout the vaccine to more groups. Aired on 01/14/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About Deadline White House: Before getting into cable news, Nicolle Wallace worked in politics, including as President George W. Bush’s communications director during his administration and for his 2004 re-election campaign. Those experiences helped contribute to the knowledge and unique point of view she brings to this program. Wallace leads dynamic discussions on the political stories driving the news cycle with Washington insiders and well-sourced journalists. She also provides in-depth reporting while delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news to viewers.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#PhilMurphy #Covid #MSNBC
NJ Governor: We Have Less Covid-19 Vaccines ‘That We Were Anticipating’ | Deadline | MSNBC
How do you milk a sheep? Tell them the election was rigged. #Grifters
What does this have to do with vaccines and covid?
What are you the content moderator Diego? If you didn’t like the comment you could have easily bypassed it, instead you prove your intent is only to cause more problems.
@truth troll you could have passed my comment, but you decided to reply to me
@Diego A absolutely, I reviewed your previous posts before I did too, you spread misinformation and deserve to be called out on it!
@truth troll this video is disinformation 🤣
U can thank Trump 4 vaccine not getting out.
You’re right you need to thank Trump there even is a vaccine stop hating The best president America has ever had
@Trap Daddy◀HILARIOUS
I hate Twump because my tv tells me to 🤡
@Vera Cruz ◀child
Well for some reason the mob did not come thru for him…….he is so caught up with them.
Wear a mask, wash your hands. 👍 I approve this message.
Really
@Robin Hood – Yes, really.
@andyray9 does’t matter
Recently announced that the powers that be dispensed a whopping 100 doses of vaccine for my entire county of 143,000 people
Win, let’s hope it grows!
What is the problem, just send the vaccines to hospitals and they’ll take care of the rest geez
KAREN
The hospitals are overwhelmed. Are you stupid.
It’s political as usual, they can have mine 👍
Uh. KAREN, I think you better turn your brain on. The last place these vaccinations should be taking place is anywhere near a medical facility like a hospital. A kindergartener could tell you that. Why do you think we have these drive up facilities out in the boonies or in parking lots of closed malls and movie theaters. Duh
Uh, retirement, assisted living and nursing homes, the residents just hop in their vehicles and hit the hospitals? Did you hear the governor state people were to pre-register? I’ll just say, you picked a perfect avatar, but go do something more constructive than trolling.
Ah, a Virologist who won their qualification in a raffle.
Yeah, great idea…….Send a bunch of highly vulnerable, but as yet still uninfected, people right on in to the places that are full to bursting with extremely sick people who’re carrying the highest virus loading and where the staff are already insanely pressured just trying to keep the poor sods alive.
Can’t see a snag with that at all………… SMH!
Maybe people that work in grocery stores maybe they need it just as much as teachers come on
After first responders are taken care of priority needs to go to states who enforce cdc guidelines.
I like to know how many doses Missouri got. In st Louis they brag about 5 000 doses administered?????
(Cough! Cough! Cough!)
🎶 When Reginald was home with the flu, uh-huh-huh,
The doctor knew just what to do-hoo.
He cured the infection
With one small injection
While Reginald uttered some interjections..
Hey! That smarts!
Ouch! That hurts!
Yow! That’s not fair givin’ a guy a shot down there!
Interjections (Hey!) show excitement (Yow!) or emotion (Ouch!).
They’re generally set apart from a sentence by an exclamation point,
Or by a comma when the feeling’s not as strong.” 🎶
Like the groundhog Phil?
“We’re trying to attack the people who are most at risk”
Uh…
There going to be a long lines everywhere, to get shot and peoples can get the virus waited?
My Dr./hospital said vaccines are not available to the public in Warsaw Missouri
please advise us on adverse events from the vaccines.
“NJ Governor: We Have Less Covid-19 Vaccines ‘That We Were Anticipating’” Red State or Blue State?
Gop incompetence is literally killing us
“Fewer”! Arrgghh!
The mobs got them.
1+14+20+21=56
Today’s numerology equals coronavirus thats why yall need to know gematria. Theres so much being pushed today. Covid vaccine = 56 coronavirus=56 Washington Dc=56 thats why so much being pushed today yesterday was 55 impeach =55 impeachment = 55 GEMATRIA EFFECT NEWS