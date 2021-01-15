NJ Governor: We Have Less Covid-19 Vaccines ‘That We Were Anticipating’ | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:
January 15, 2021

 

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy is frustrated by the lag in vaccine shipments to his state, arguing that this is one reason why he is not able to rollout the vaccine to more groups. Aired on 01/14/2021.
38 Comments on "NJ Governor: We Have Less Covid-19 Vaccines ‘That We Were Anticipating’ | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Beyond Stylz | January 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    How do you milk a sheep? Tell them the election was rigged. #Grifters

  2. Eddie Bro | January 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    U can thank Trump 4 vaccine not getting out.

  3. John Randolph | January 14, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Well for some reason the mob did not come thru for him…….he is so caught up with them.

  4. Don't get drunk and vomit on the streets convid19 | January 14, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Wear a mask, wash your hands. 👍 I approve this message.

  5. truth troll | January 14, 2021 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Recently announced that the powers that be dispensed a whopping 100 doses of vaccine for my entire county of 143,000 people

  6. KAREN meme | January 14, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    What is the problem, just send the vaccines to hospitals and they’ll take care of the rest geez

    • Richard MacLean | January 14, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      KAREN
      The hospitals are overwhelmed. Are you stupid.

    • Jojo Gurl | January 14, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      It’s political as usual, they can have mine 👍

    • Frenchblue8 | January 14, 2021 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      Uh. KAREN, I think you better turn your brain on. The last place these vaccinations should be taking place is anywhere near a medical facility like a hospital. A kindergartener could tell you that. Why do you think we have these drive up facilities out in the boonies or in parking lots of closed malls and movie theaters. Duh

    • Christine King | January 14, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      Uh, retirement, assisted living and nursing homes, the residents just hop in their vehicles and hit the hospitals? Did you hear the governor state people were to pre-register? I’ll just say, you picked a perfect avatar, but go do something more constructive than trolling.

    • Rob M. | January 14, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      Ah, a Virologist who won their qualification in a raffle.
      Yeah, great idea…….Send a bunch of highly vulnerable, but as yet still uninfected, people right on in to the places that are full to bursting with extremely sick people who’re carrying the highest virus loading and where the staff are already insanely pressured just trying to keep the poor sods alive. 
      Can’t see a snag with that at all………… SMH!

  7. know-it-all King | January 14, 2021 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    Maybe people that work in grocery stores maybe they need it just as much as teachers come on

  8. Cptlsthipi | January 14, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    After first responders are taken care of priority needs to go to states who enforce cdc guidelines.

  9. Jeannine DeRoma | January 14, 2021 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    I like to know how many doses Missouri got. In st Louis they brag about 5 000 doses administered?????

  10. Richard MacLean | January 14, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

  11. Ja Loux | January 14, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    Like the groundhog Phil?

  12. Cyclone | January 14, 2021 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    “We’re trying to attack the people who are most at risk”

    Uh…

  13. kvdgadj | January 14, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    There going to be a long lines everywhere, to get shot and peoples can get the virus waited?

  14. Hippy Gypsy | January 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    My Dr./hospital said vaccines are not available to the public in Warsaw Missouri

  15. jane simmons | January 14, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    please advise us on adverse events from the vaccines.

  16. Peter Lorimer | January 14, 2021 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    “NJ Governor: We Have Less Covid-19 Vaccines ‘That We Were Anticipating’” Red State or Blue State?

  17. John O | January 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Gop incompetence is literally killing us

  18. Laird Dougal | January 14, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    “Fewer”! Arrgghh!

  19. Louis Gunn | January 14, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    The mobs got them.

  20. Truth Pusher | January 14, 2021 at 11:13 PM | Reply

    1+14+20+21=56
    Today’s numerology equals coronavirus thats why yall need to know gematria. Theres so much being pushed today. Covid vaccine = 56 coronavirus=56 Washington Dc=56 thats why so much being pushed today yesterday was 55 impeach =55 impeachment = 55 GEMATRIA EFFECT NEWS

