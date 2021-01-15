Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy is frustrated by the lag in vaccine shipments to his state, arguing that this is one reason why he is not able to rollout the vaccine to more groups. Aired on 01/14/2021.

NJ Governor: We Have Less Covid-19 Vaccines ‘That We Were Anticipating’ | Deadline | MSNBC