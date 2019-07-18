NM To Send Evidence Of Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Victims To NY Prosecutors | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 18, 2019

 

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas confirms to Rachel Maddow that investigators in his state looking into Jeffrey Epstein's ranch there have communicated with people who say they were victims of Epstein and will be communicating that evidence to prosecutors in New York.
33 Comments on "NM To Send Evidence Of Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Victims To NY Prosecutors | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. OYA | July 18, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    I am so ready to let all these scuzzbags get revealed. Don’t care if they are Republican or Democrat, current presidents or former presidents. Whoever was involved, time to expose them and hold them accountable.

    • Mr T. | July 18, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      This is how ISRAEL controls our leadership.

    • bella roja | July 18, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      Word, don’t care

    • 88Gibson LesPaul | July 18, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Mr T. Israel? How do connect those dots?

    • Mike Sommers | July 18, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @88Gibson LesPaul I think Mr T is using the name “Epstein” as a dog whistle anti semite meme. Sad f**kwit.

    • perpetual eye | July 18, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @88Gibson LesPaul Epstein is an obvious Mossad honeypot operation used to compromise the elite through extortion and blackmail.
      Just browse Steve Pieczenik and watch his latest video. Forget about the _’dog whistle’_ anti-Semitism BS, Steve Pieczenik
      is a Jew himself and a longtime veteran of the US intel.

  2. ruth depew | July 18, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Oh, what a tangled web he would weave, when first he practiced to deceive…

    And now for the unweaving…

    • bella roja | July 18, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      And never overestimate the “intelligence” of these perps, no matter who they are … their pathological arrogance is their achilles heel

  3. Ash Roskell | July 18, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Epstein has a Saudi Passport, with a fake name . . . And who else do we know who has a string of Collusion, businesses and scandals with the Saudis? . . . I’m lookin’ at you, Donny . . . 🤔🍄😡🔥

    • Scaffgal | July 18, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Eva Luna, Please explain. Any info would be much appreciated. Thank you.

    • José de J. | July 18, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      The kingdom of Saudi Arabia disgusts me.

    • Eva Luna | July 18, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @Scaffgal
      I’m not google, look it up for yourself.

    • Johnny Blaze | July 18, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Didn’t Nixon send one of the musketeers Tom Barrack to Saudi-Arabia. I remember Barrack talking about how Saudi-Arabia was a very poor country in 70’s. Neverland ranch owner Barrack is the one who introduced his two amigos to Saudis like Khashoggi. What did Khashoggi junior know about it.

    • John Bull | July 18, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      You can’t even get the basic details about the passport right lol. I guess that’s what happens when you get all your news from CNN.

  4. Scott Douglass | July 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    see: Flavius Stilicho’s comments… (thought this since PIMPstein’s arrest!)

  5. LSK Kozlowski | July 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Will the people that bent them be punished?

  6. cosgrove notts | July 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Everyone is bent in Murica where big money is concerned

  7. John Edward Jones | July 18, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    All good on N MX AG!

  8. David Calhoun | July 18, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Get Interpol to search his home in France too.

    • boston babe | July 18, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Absolutely !! You know he has a worldwide trafficking operation. (Prob with Trump)

    • boston babe | July 18, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Trump made deals with China and Korea so he could set up his businesses there, including “brothels”. Aka. “massage parlors. Look it up.

  9. Yanett Martinez | July 18, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    I feel heart broken for the victims.

  10. bella roja | July 18, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Send the ARCHITECTS for the house, hidden s– is common among serial monster pedos – rich or poor, and then re-send in, sadly, the dogs …. God bless the girls we know of and those we do NOT!

  11. TooMuchDramaInTheMilkyWay Galaxy | July 18, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    For ten years this man has been walking freely among other children. Such a sad stain on our Justice system. When the rich get plea deals like this walking parasite it’s a insult to tax payers who pay for that “justice” system!

  12. Audie | July 18, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    I bet bodies are buried out there.

  13. Ima Farmer | July 18, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Search these Epstein residences. There is much more

  14. Johnny Blaze | July 18, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Alan ‘I kept my underwear on’ Dershowitz was at the Zorro ranch. Why would Dirty Dersh demand immunity for all co-conspirators. I’m pretty sure Maxwell, Global Girl or that Nascar wife were not the reasons for it.

  15. Akela DeWolf | July 18, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    The only real thing that Hillary Clinton has accomplished
    in the last 30-years, is avoid prosecution.

  16. Akela DeWolf | July 18, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    “The only thing Hilary ever blew in her entire life was the chance to be President”. – Bill Clinton

  17. Akela DeWolf | July 18, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Bill Clinton taught us that grabbing bush does not
    preclude one from being president. Thanks Bill Clinton.

  18. Akela DeWolf | July 18, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Has Slick Willy tried to shove a cigar into anyone’s
    crotch lately?

  19. Akela DeWolf | July 18, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Bill Clinton – The only POTUS not allowed within 200
    yards of an Elementary school

  20. Akela DeWolf | July 18, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    I remember a president that paid $850,000 to a woman to remain silent about him sexually assaulting her until after his second election.

    good times… )

