New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas confirms to Rachel Maddow that investigators in his state looking into Jeffrey Epstein's ranch there have communicated with people who say they were victims of Epstein and will be communicating that evidence to prosecutors in New York.
NM To Send Evidence Of Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Victims To NY Prosecutors | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
I am so ready to let all these scuzzbags get revealed. Don’t care if they are Republican or Democrat, current presidents or former presidents. Whoever was involved, time to expose them and hold them accountable.
This is how ISRAEL controls our leadership.
Word, don’t care
@Mr T. Israel? How do connect those dots?
@88Gibson LesPaul I think Mr T is using the name “Epstein” as a dog whistle anti semite meme. Sad f**kwit.
@88Gibson LesPaul Epstein is an obvious Mossad honeypot operation used to compromise the elite through extortion and blackmail.
Just browse Steve Pieczenik and watch his latest video. Forget about the _’dog whistle’_ anti-Semitism BS, Steve Pieczenik
is a Jew himself and a longtime veteran of the US intel.
Oh, what a tangled web he would weave, when first he practiced to deceive…
And now for the unweaving…
And never overestimate the “intelligence” of these perps, no matter who they are … their pathological arrogance is their achilles heel
Epstein has a Saudi Passport, with a fake name . . . And who else do we know who has a string of Collusion, businesses and scandals with the Saudis? . . . I’m lookin’ at you, Donny . . . 🤔🍄😡🔥
@Eva Luna, Please explain. Any info would be much appreciated. Thank you.
The kingdom of Saudi Arabia disgusts me.
@Scaffgal
I’m not google, look it up for yourself.
Didn’t Nixon send one of the musketeers Tom Barrack to Saudi-Arabia. I remember Barrack talking about how Saudi-Arabia was a very poor country in 70’s. Neverland ranch owner Barrack is the one who introduced his two amigos to Saudis like Khashoggi. What did Khashoggi junior know about it.
You can’t even get the basic details about the passport right lol. I guess that’s what happens when you get all your news from CNN.
see: Flavius Stilicho’s comments… (thought this since PIMPstein’s arrest!)
Will the people that bent them be punished?
Everyone is bent in Murica where big money is concerned
All good on N MX AG!
Get Interpol to search his home in France too.
Absolutely !! You know he has a worldwide trafficking operation. (Prob with Trump)
Trump made deals with China and Korea so he could set up his businesses there, including “brothels”. Aka. “massage parlors. Look it up.
I feel heart broken for the victims.
Send the ARCHITECTS for the house, hidden s– is common among serial monster pedos – rich or poor, and then re-send in, sadly, the dogs …. God bless the girls we know of and those we do NOT!
For ten years this man has been walking freely among other children. Such a sad stain on our Justice system. When the rich get plea deals like this walking parasite it’s a insult to tax payers who pay for that “justice” system!
I bet bodies are buried out there.
Search these Epstein residences. There is much more
Alan ‘I kept my underwear on’ Dershowitz was at the Zorro ranch. Why would Dirty Dersh demand immunity for all co-conspirators. I’m pretty sure Maxwell, Global Girl or that Nascar wife were not the reasons for it.
The only real thing that Hillary Clinton has accomplished
in the last 30-years, is avoid prosecution.
“The only thing Hilary ever blew in her entire life was the chance to be President”. – Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton taught us that grabbing bush does not
preclude one from being president. Thanks Bill Clinton.
Has Slick Willy tried to shove a cigar into anyone’s
crotch lately?
Bill Clinton – The only POTUS not allowed within 200
yards of an Elementary school
I remember a president that paid $850,000 to a woman to remain silent about him sexually assaulting her until after his second election.
good times… )