New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas confirms to Rachel Maddow that investigators in his state looking into Jeffrey Epstein's ranch there have communicated with people who say they were victims of Epstein and will be communicating that evidence to prosecutors in New York.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

NM To Send Evidence Of Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Victims To NY Prosecutors | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC