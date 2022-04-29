Recent Post
- ‘War is good business’: How US weapons makers profit in Ukraine
- If Russians go nuclear they would be signing their own death certificates, say military analysts
- ‘No higher priority’: US ambassador pledges safe return of Russian-held Americans
- GOP strategist criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene’s remark about Catholic church
- CNN goes to frontline city where Ukrainians remain amid constant shelling
31 comments
Alisyn looks fantastic.
I bet the Russian in US was treated better then the American
in Russia 🤔
try to understand in jail, the biggest guy sets the rules. just like in america, so if the inmates like you… you’re better off
Let,
Yep. The evil ones are at the head of the worlds ladder.
Rev 3:9
Um sapato foi colocado próximo a um tapete… eles se conheceram e tiveram uma relação homossexual. Mais uma belíssima história para um livro infantil. Os democratas gostariam disso.
Unbelievable
Meanwhile, Ed Snowden is sleeping on Putin’s futon. 💤
Good story but i wonder how this place has any views after what you said about Rogan? 😆🍿
A dictators fluffer can’t figure out something obvious? Well, that checks out.
@Blair Haffly Which dictator?
In view of the small amount of comments on this issue, nothing has really changed when it comes to Americans abroad, you are on your own unless you are in the military then maybe you have a fighting chance!
I have God
@Seventy×Seven and I have Dog.
@eric de le Vinquiere Wonderful. A man’s best friend
So, we pay for ransom of mercenaries, now?!
Remember these are the same incompetent clowns that gave us Afghanistan debacle
My thoughts exactly…there are still American there despite what WH says!
Trump told them the military would be leaving under his administration. Wouldn’t you have left?
The southern border isn’t a priority?
Well this is good, tell them they can keep Brittany Griner though
She stayed in the locker room during the playing of our National Anthem. Now she wants the same country she protested to free her… Hmm…
The will to ACT…🏃 *REUPDATED*
“A WARRIOR LIVES BY ACTING! Not by thinking about acting, nor by thinking about what he will think when he has finished acting.”
“The TRUE WARRIOR fights not because he hates what’s in front of him, but because he LOVES what’s behind him!”
– A Warrior’s Heart 💛 (The UNLIKELY People God Chooses)
Matthew 13
“The Disciples came, and said to him… “Why speak to them in parables?”
“He answered…. “Because it is given to you to KNOW THE MYSTERIES of the Kingdom of Heaven, but to them it is not given.”
“For WHOEVER has this, to him shall be given MORE ABUNDANCE: but whoever has not, from him shall be taken away even that which he has.”
“Therefore I speak to them in parables: because they seeing see not; and hearing they hear not, neither do they understand.”
“And in them is FULFILLED the Prophecy of Esaias, which says, By hearing you shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing you shall see, and shall not perceive:”
“For this people’s heart has grown dull, and with their ears they can barely hear, and their eyes they have closed, unless they should see with their EYES and hear with their ears and understand with their heart and be CONVERTED, and I would HEAL them.”
“But BLESSED ARE YOUR EYES!!! For they see: and your ears, for they hear!”
“I say to you, That MANY Prophets and Righteous men have desired to see those things which you see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which you hear, and have NOT heard them.”
“When anyone hears the word of the Kingdom, and understands it not, then comes the wicked one, and catches away that which was sown in his heart. This is he which received seed by the way side.”
“But he that received the seed into stony places, the same is he that hears the word, and with JOY receives it.”
“Yet he has NO ROOT IN HIMSELF, but endures for a while: for when Tribulation or persecution arises because of the word, he is offended.”
“He also that received seed among the thorns is he that hears the word; and because of the cares of THIS world, and the deceitfulness of it’s riches, (FALSE PREACHERS), the word is choked, and he becomes UNFRUITFUL!”
“But he that received seed into the good ground (THROUGH JESUS) is he that hears the word, and understands it; which also BEARS AND BRINGS forth fruit, some a hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty.”
“The Kingdom of Heaven is like a man which sowed GOOD SEED in HIS field.”
“But while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way.”
“But when the blade sprung up, and brought forth fruit, then appeared THE TARES also.”
“He said… An enemy hath done this. The servants said to him, Do you want us to gather them up?”
“But he said, NO! Otherwise while you gather up the tares, you root up also the wheat within them (TARES CONVERTED)!
“Let both grow together until the HARVEST: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to BURN THEM! But gather the wheat into MY barn (Kingdom of God).”
“The Kingdom of Heaven is like a grain of a mustard seed, which a man took, and SOWED (Planted) in HIS field.”
“Which indeed was the LEAST (Rewarded in the World SOON to come!) of all seeds: but when it is grown, it is the GREATEST among herbs, and becomes a 🌳, so that the birds of the air come and lodge in the branches of it.”
“He answered and said to them, He that SOWS the good seed is the Son of man. (BELIEVER’S OF JESUS WHO HAVE THE HOLY SPIRIT & SHARE THE GOSPEL LAWFULLY, OUT OF A GOOD HEART, TO THE LOST! THE UNBELIEVERS! YOUR OWN PART OF THE FIELD! NOT FOR THE RICHES OF THIS WORLD!)
“The field is the world; the GOOD SEED are the children of the Kingdom; but the tares are the children of the wicked one.”
“The enemy that sowed them is the Devil; the HARVEST is the end of the world (Now); and the reapers are the Angels.”
“The Son of man SHALL send forth his Angels, and they shall gather out of his Kingdom ALL things that offend, and them which do iniquity!”
“And SHALL cast them into a FURNACE OF FIRE (Hell): there SHALL be SCREAMING IN AGONY & GRINDING OF TEETH!!!
“Then shall the RIGHTEOUS SHINE FORTH AS THE SUN (🇯🇵 Me: Rising Sun) in the Kingdom of their Father. Who has ears… LET HIM HEAR!!!”
While you slept, the TARES have been VERY busy…
https://youtu.be/dEMG5I_56Q4
https://youtu.be/IQPsKvG6WMI
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-04-14/russia-ukraine-war-u-s-is-running-out-of-weapons-aiding-kyiv
https://tulsaworld.com/news/state-and-regional/d-c-digest-inhofe-says-u-s-running-out-of-bullets-and-bombs/article_906936d2-ac49-11ec-970f-8ba0e74352bb.html
https://www.19fortyfive.com/2021/10/the-u-s-military-is-marginal-even-worse-the-air-force-is-weak/#:~:text=Force%20capacity%20is%20at%20only,to%20modernize%20and%20enhance%20readiness.
https://news.usni.org/2021/10/21/navy-approaching-weak-rating-in-new-u-s-military-strength-survey
https://www.yahoo.com/video/white-house-defends-letting-billions-192700107.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAAqx_bN7kTF9G1WjKNJ4dGr32Ye30qIt-ZMyf0l3ORELdQPkK1laypipvQttf1uP0Miojc3g9_aG5SVW5B46kVO-LxlJKtS4meKK-DiP0hXjQuKvubt6kxOuHjYazdnCPIeG37TW6NpGGJ2P-39QMFbrxwHVXZAo4KqJlm2eEoMs
https://www.newsweek.com/how-russia-china-use-disinformation-justify-internment-camps-1699530
https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/why-are-so-many-ships-missing-are-they-still-travelling-with-their-tracking-off-are-they-transporting-weapons-in-preparation-for-ww3.html
*Updates Below*
https://www.newsweek.com/russia-explosions-kursk-soliders-killed-ukraine-drone-1701297
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-warns-quick-response-if-west-intervenes-ukraine
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/russia-warns-of-real-nuclear-war-risk/
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/russias-chilling-threat-launch-strike-26809824
https://fortune.com/2022/04/26/russia-lavrov-nuclear-war-risk-ukraine-kuleba-podolyak-musk-twitter/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/04/27/ukraine-war-news-russia-latest-weapons-attacks-kyiv-putin/
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/28/russia-ukraine-live-updates.html
https://www.newsweek.com/russian-state-tv-comforts-viewers-nuclear-war-we-all-die-someday-1701580
1 Thessalonians 5:3 ⌛
“Then SUDDEN DESTRUCTION WILL COME UPON THEM as labor pains come upon a pregnant woman, and they will not escape!”
– (The Bride of Christ:144) GOD’S WARRIOR, can you hear me now… 😎
Revelation 14:3
“And they sung as it were a NEW SONG before the THRONE, and before the four beasts, and the elders: and no man could learn that song but the 144,000, which WERE REDEEMED FROM THE EARTH!!!”
https://youtu.be/_5ResqyJ4rw
Anyone know where I can sign up for CNN+?
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Thank you Putin!
What were they doing there in the first place?
#KEEP BRITTANY GRINER
I’m glad you got one back but how about the other guy that’s been there longer? And also too what about our basketball player I know her court date isn’t until May so maybe you should get on the ball no pun intended with her case ahead of her trial.
Does that include Edward Snowden?
Constitution with good lonelyness
stimuli for the good of disease abuser’s must be arrest and serve sentencing hearing arraigning imprisonment .