No Local Gov’t Election This Year | TVJ News

On the eve of the relaxation of the covid 19 measures in Jamaica. Prime Minister Andrew Holness is hitting back at his political rivals who contend the move was politically motivated. The Prime Minister in a scathing rebuke this morning insisted that local government elections will not be held this year.

