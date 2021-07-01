No Local Gov't Election This Year | TVJ News 1

No Local Gov’t Election This Year | TVJ News

17 comments

 

On the eve of the relaxation of the covid 19 measures in Jamaica. Prime Minister Andrew Holness is hitting back at his political rivals who contend the move was politically motivated. The Prime Minister in a scathing rebuke this morning insisted that local government elections will not be held this year.

  7. No Local government elections this year! Thank you Jesus, you always ansa prayers. Calling an election in a pandemic is never a good call.

    Reply

    1. They Sure Do Like Anyone Gives A Toss About Elections I Will & Have NEVER Vote His Nose Needs Vaccinating

      Reply

  9. I will be voting for the PNP party next time around…Andrew and his team’s need to go.

    Reply

  10. If the ppl them never chat he would call it… remember he’s seeing everything that the ppl are saying the reason why he push back the curfew hours

    Reply

  13. Guh through mi PM. Do your thing. It is not your best work being in charge. However, you have shown that you are the right man for the job. Especially, during this pandemic.

    Reply

