No More Covid Lockdown? | Jamaican Cops Lack Resources | TVJ Midday - Nov 17 2021 1

No More Covid Lockdown? | Jamaican Cops Lack Resources | TVJ Midday – Nov 17 2021

30 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

30 comments

  1. Most Dishonorable Slow Fraud dat a him name and mi nah stop seh it unuh fi tap call him bro gad him ano nuh bro nar gad fi mi

    Reply

  3. Some persons have medical exemptions and not all persons choosing to disobey the rules but based on their doctors says no. You sound like its vaccinated vs the unvaccinated. I hope you all remember that elections are coming so lets wait and see ONLY VACCINATED ELECTORS SHOULD VOTE

    Reply

    2. @Sharon Mcdowell yes,Kayon Montaque said it right, guess he is watching social media and saw where people are swearing not to vote for him in the next election and a lot of first time voters said they are going to vote for the UIC because he (Andrew) has done a terrible job and the PNP is no better .

      Reply

  5. Somebody please tell me how much people beating innocent people beaten + killed look how many people innocent people from Tivoli Garden come straight back all the other parishes children I’m so Ford you’ve done more weapons so you will see what they will do with it today innocent people

    Reply

  7. He is right I think the government either lack sense or conscience, but how can you have one police car for each area? that’s why the crimes and only one or no ambulance at all in any areas. They should learn from foreign countries like they are learning other things from them. See who votes for who now when they say they will treat certain people better than others.

    Reply

    1. Are you speaking about the fact that he mentioned that vaccinated persons should have privilages/benefits? Because they said a lot.

      Reply

    1. You do realize that more things are discussed in Parliament other than COVID right? But it’s the news that brings the excerpt that you see here right?

      Reply

    2. @KeepMovingJa yes I do realise this, however it appears the PM is mostly concern with Covid and can hardly pull himself away from it to deal with the much more serious issue of crime. Law abiding citizens are terrorise and their normal way of life is completely disrupted.

      Reply

  10. Police can be church ina a nice an clean church wile we as normal people offi itch up under tent a grave side!!! Like we a dog to him!!! Hey if mi hate dis pm one more time tpc

    Reply

  14. police you forget you are rank down to glorify security guards….the p.m said that or you didn’t hear…..

    Reply

  17. what the hell Jps a do with people Lights put it and get some money from fast Car so you can guive we some Cuts from we bills

    Reply

  18. The government didn’t have anything to do with this young man loosing his life , he was jus at the wrong place at the wrong time

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.