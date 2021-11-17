No More Covid Lockdown? | Jamaican Cops Lack Resources | TVJ Midday – Nov 17 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
30 comments
Most Dishonorable Slow Fraud dat a him name and mi nah stop seh it unuh fi tap call him bro gad him ano nuh bro nar gad fi mi
You voted for him!!!
Watch the group assassin and the Head devil
Me need them to
Some persons have medical exemptions and not all persons choosing to disobey the rules but based on their doctors says no. You sound like its vaccinated vs the unvaccinated. I hope you all remember that elections are coming so lets wait and see ONLY VACCINATED ELECTORS SHOULD VOTE
Kayon montaque you hit the right thing i agree
@Sharon Mcdowell yes,Kayon Montaque said it right, guess he is watching social media and saw where people are swearing not to vote for him in the next election and a lot of first time voters said they are going to vote for the UIC because he (Andrew) has done a terrible job and the PNP is no better .
How long shall the wicked reign
Somebody please tell me how much people beating innocent people beaten + killed look how many people innocent people from Tivoli Garden come straight back all the other parishes children I’m so Ford you’ve done more weapons so you will see what they will do with it today innocent people
The bagga lock down dem never worth it
Waste of resources
He is right I think the government either lack sense or conscience, but how can you have one police car for each area? that’s why the crimes and only one or no ambulance at all in any areas. They should learn from foreign countries like they are learning other things from them. See who votes for who now when they say they will treat certain people better than others.
Something hidden was said, read between the line.
Are you speaking about the fact that he mentioned that vaccinated persons should have privilages/benefits? Because they said a lot.
The covid PM. wish he would treat crime like covid and address crime solution constantly.
You do realize that more things are discussed in Parliament other than COVID right? But it’s the news that brings the excerpt that you see here right?
@KeepMovingJa yes I do realise this, however it appears the PM is mostly concern with Covid and can hardly pull himself away from it to deal with the much more serious issue of crime. Law abiding citizens are terrorise and their normal way of life is completely disrupted.
Police can be church ina a nice an clean church wile we as normal people offi itch up under tent a grave side!!! Like we a dog to him!!! Hey if mi hate dis pm one more time tpc
Why the Prime Minister face always look like him a strain fih doo-doo?
Because he is not being truth full about the effect that is a head of us coming. It’s not over yet
A want them catch them thief their and deal with them properly that’s why Jamaica can’t better
Prime Minister either wants to calm the people or his life has been threatened
Police are not protected, so how can you protect the people?
Love the Healthy Tips we need more of this
what the hell Jps a do with people Lights put it and get some money from fast Car so you can guive we some Cuts from we bills
The government didn’t have anything to do with this young man loosing his life , he was jus at the wrong place at the wrong time
Sad they are not doing anything towards crime but more about vaccines
How curfew not in USA when Jamaica don’t have half the case