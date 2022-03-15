Recent Post
What we learn from history is that we don’t learn from history! 😢
Even though I do not like Fox News, I feel sorry for what happened to that Fox journalist. May he feel better.
@Tvs Yes, as Fox have been pushing Russian propaganda for years and tried to help steal an election so Putin could run our country, too. Of course it’s relevant.
I saw this gentleman putting the idiot Gutfeld and the Fox 5 in his place earlier for saying there was two sides to this war and the tragedies were over dramatized.
@Branthium Babe it’s irrelevant to the expression of condolences for the loss of a life.. It’s not the time and is unnecessarily petty. People really need to do better
@B R No one is worse than trump.
Rest in peace Brent Renaud. An honorable life’s work.
@don s so that makes it right to make fun of him? Only a sick demented person would make comments like that.
Journalist Left behind. Clearly not American.
RIP
I hope Benjamin is safe and I wish him a speedy recovery. And as always I am so happy to see Todd Anderson once again as I have been doing over the decades. Never seen a more dedicated and committed newsreader.
I Stand with Ukraine. I Stand with Freedom. Shame on anyone supporting Putin actions.
“Shame on anyone supporting Putin actions.”
Literally America has been doing this since its birth, and to every country.
i don’t see you yapping your mouth about that.
@Mikhail Saltykov Obviously the Ukranians don’t agree with you.
@Clutch Nixon what are you smoking? The world does NOT support Putin.
@New Profile, So What? Hunter Biden maybe ?
@New Profile, So What? Biden administration is a joke.. they said the world laughed at us when Trump was in office. The world ignores biden… slow joe… thanks dummycrats.. 🖕
Very sad , condolences to the family , try to stay safe !!!
Because the US is full of double standards, lies and deception.
USA is currently arming Saudi Arabia with billions worth of weapons to bomb Yemen into the StoneAge.
Thousands of civilians have been killed with US made weapons and US made fighter jets.
Where is the condemnation from the Western media? 🤔
These journalists are heroes in the true sense of the word. May they return home safely ❤ The comparison between these people and the sniveling right wing politicians could not be more stark.
no they arent. Youre literally cheering for neo nazis.
@B. T. still stuck on trump? You dont even realize youre cheering for actual neo nazis. The brainwash is real with you people
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!😭💔🇺🇦🙏
@Rodriguez ” the heart throb ” cruz you don’t have a heart.
@Rodriguez ” the heart throb ” cruz our you kidding? Democrats are anti war. Republicans are pro war. Get it right clown.
@Moore Or Less I don’t put myself into a political establishment of suffering and death. The problem is dividing 330 million people into 2 groups but you seem to still not understand that.
1. I’m not you enemy
2. If we don’t wake up, we both will be dominated by the elites.
@B. T. youre so brainwashed that they have you cheering for neo nazis.
@Jimmy Crow They’ve been the nazis the whole time.
Horrible, praying Benjamin Hall recovers 😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🇺🇦
Same here. That said, I suggest we send Tucker Carlson as a replacement…..
Ukrainian surgeons have one of the best competences in the world with war traumas treatment, because of the 8 years of practice on the battlefields.
If it’s any chances to save him, he will be ok.
Journalists who knowingly risk their lives when they go to theatre of war to bring truth to the people, they are real heroes. I hope peace prevails soon in Ukraine and elsewhere.
We talking about fox news.. Not a channel who bring facts to the people. Hope this guy from Fox get well soon though
RIP Brent. Hope Benjamin is doing ok, too.
If y’all didn’t put popcorn in your mouth during the coverage of this war, please raise your hand. Yeah, that’s what I thought. Most of you are enjoying it more than the Super Bowl, and of course CNN wants US to escalate because that means millions for them in ads. Thanks.
Brent had been covering refuges crises around the world for a documentary, super dangerous. but it was in Ukraine that he died.
Thank you for the important work in shedding light on the human condition all over the World. Rest in Peace, Brent Renaud ♥
The journalists covering this war from the Ukrainian side are very brave people indeed. I salute them and will pray to God that he will grant them his protection.
Well, we have a Pinko Putin Commie Dictator lover on the thread named Risky Opinions.
@Risky Opinions If they weren’t there, how would you know what was happening? And all caps is very lower class.
As a journalist myself (local news and now sports), I salute the correspondents in war zones for their bravery and hope for their safety. It seems that Russians have no regard for non-combatants.
Putin and his thugs are cowards.
@Risky Opinions speak for yourself, nobody made you America’s spokesperson
U are a Liar just like the Rest of the News Media….Brent won’t spew any more Lies….NEWS MEDIA WILL NOT STOP TILL THEY GET US IN A WW 3
@Risky Opinions ummm…not all of us here in America. Actually, NONE of us. We care. Freedom of press is a basic principal of the 1st Amendment. There have always been war correspondents who bravely risk so much to give us the truth. People like you hate the truth. You’re disgusting. Don’t speak for us, or yell at us with your stupid all caps warbling.
@elizzybec Alt-right traitors need to hang with trumpski. Don’t put up with them America, THAT would be political correctness gone mad!!!
This war is very cruel. My admiration for all the brave journalists. May God keep you safe. Brent Renaud ,my sincere condolences to your loved once ,from Germany.
I truly hope Benjamin Hall will recover and is safe. Rest In Peace Brent Renaud. I think what journalists are doing out there is incredibly brave but also INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT! Remember not every country has such high regard for free press. Getting rid of the journalists is one of the first things they will do. These journalists know that but they do it anyway.
@Heather C You meant to say you remember the clip where Tucker was justifying the invasion of Ukraine and is now trying to shift the blame to President Biden as every GOP hack does in times of a crisis, even though it was trump that crippled Ukraine for Putin and his criminal mafia enterprise.
@don s Yes, send Tucker Carlson to the Russian front. That spinelessness turd of a jelly-fish needs to prove he supports the United States of America or get the hell out.
@Андрей Ковалев < Putin maga troll - don't click on the links from these bots.
It’s terrible to think this is what it takes but it feels good to see compassion and sympathetic words from the rival news organizations here in the US about one another in this dark time.
God bless his family and condolences for them
The good question is if FN would have the same level of decency/compassion if that happened to somebody from CNN. But I agree, at least one side definitely showed – it’s capable of it.
I know journalists are a tight group, What FOX should do is send Hannity & Tucker to the war zone, they are getting the big bucks maybe that would humble them and scare the truth out of them
That’s how low the DNC and RNC have corrupted the news organisations. There is no unbiased news channel in America, it’s all about left vs right. That’s not news. Watch WION for most unbiased world news. It’s my favourite now especially the show GRAViTAs.
Rest in peace Brent.And to brave journalists and crews who cover the war take care .
Our hearts go out to those knew Brent Renaud and we are hoping for the recovery of Benjamin Hall. We will still stand with Ukraine.