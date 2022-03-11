Recent Post
- ‘Staggering’: Retired general on Russian convoy’s tactics
- ‘No peace in sight’: Here’s how continued fighting in Ukraine prolongs the suffering of civilians
- Why politicians shouldn’t call their political foes ‘communists’
- ‘Moving in the wrong direction’: Inflation climbs to 40-year high
- Bodycam shows ‘Black Panther’ director detained on suspicion of robbery
67 comments
This invasion is a crime against humanity. The Ukranians are in my thoughts and prayers. Stay safe.
@Duane Hall Dude… Scroll up and read. 😂 good Lord man! Ya got the wrong girl. 😂 I have no clue if your confused or you just read me wrong… But I’ve literally said nothing good about Putin or his country sense I got here…. So what in gods name are you talking about?
Biden and Harris are the biggest disappointments of modern times and 100 generations to come. Worst in USA🇺🇸 history.
Harris behavior on the World stage today was incredibly childish, foolish and inexcusable. She’s a cackling, incoherent 2 year old.
Biden and Harris are both total embarrassments on the World stage.🤦♀️
On behalf of the citizens of the USA🇺🇸, we sincerely apologize to the people and leadership of Ukraine🇺🇦.
The human responsible is Biden. He could have prevented all of this. Vote Trump in 2024 and he’ll show you how peace is achieved. If we are still here by then.
@Joboygbp Edwards 👈Trump cultist… Pay him no nevermind.
When Racist killing Racist . God don’t get involve. Let’s Evil fight Evil . We don’t have a dog in this fight . Let’s just watch In Peace
“True peace is not merely the absence of war, it is the presence of justice.” -Jane Addams
Y’all should have voted for Trump and none of this $hit would be happening.
@Louis Tully
You a Russian bot? Trying to distract from this war with unrelated bs?
Racist killing other racist is none of my business. I don’t have a dog in this fight .
@Excellent Bloodman you will if they don’t fix this
@Yousavedbro Heaven Bound you wannabe prayer worrier.. Please, be quiet. U. S. RESOURCES are fracking gas, that kills the environment.. No tap water without chemicals and oil.. All hazardous if you want to get your own Oil out of the ground. State and Religion should not been put together. Only stupid ideas come to play in states, that are ruled by religious leaders.
Putin has already lost this war, he just doesn’t know it yet.
In just ten days, Russia has already lost approximately 11k troops. That’s more than a thousand a day. Compare that number to the 13,310 total Russian casualties in the 10 year Soviet war in Afghanistan.
One thing we know for sure, is that Ukraine will still belong to the people of Ukraine, long after Putin is dead and gone.
Glory to Ukraine!! 🇺🇦 🇺🇲
@bob ami Bullshit.
@Dingle berry McDo Russia already lost. They jusr fighting a pitty war right now. Even if they win most of the battles, they don’t have the men and resources to occupy all those cities. More and more weapons and Foreign fighters keep going to Ukraine.
@Chris White 💩
@Al Avdic Yeah, I mean ig. But like I’m just saying you can’t have war and expect no casualties, and if u want no casualties then maybe show no retaliation to save yourself. It’s one or the other, that’s all I was saying.
No one knows anything. Tomorrow is guaranteed to no one. Putin could start a nuclear war. And then what? No one knows. Accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior and invite Him into your heart today. Secure your eternal future today. 🙏🏻❤️
I hope things get better, feel so sad for the lives of the civilians out there. 🥺
@Jeremy A are you interested in learning critical thinking skills? I’m a philosophy major, I can tell your lack of critical thinking skills has led to accepting a lot of false ideas. You also make a lot of mistakes in life and could be a lot happier. Do you want me to help you improve your intellect?
@Aaron Christoffersen does this look like you “won”?
https://youtu.be/1Zq50i92Mxc
@smkxodnwbwkdns yes.. because anyone with “critical thinking skills” would know that it’s clear by the stadiums full of people across the globe and families at home chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon” that Joe Biden earned the most votes in Presidential history! 🤣
“Critical Thinking” Lesson 1: There were multiple National Elections on the same ballots as Joe Biden, why was he the only candidate to earn “the most votes in history” with the same number of ballots? Surely at least one other National candidate would have earned “the most votes in history too”?
@Aaron Christoffersen well atleast the Republicans won’t be the ones people blame for destroying America!!!!
What happened to covid? Wasn’t cnn just basically a never ending Pfizer commerical for over a year? All the sudden covid gone?
What about the “pandemic of the unvaccinated”??? Did all that really happen or are we in the twilight zone?
When in 1989 the Berlin Wall came down, and the Soviet Union withdrew from Eastern Europe they agreed to respect the sovereign rights of those countries, including their rights to decide whether they wanted to join NATO or any other alliance of their choosing. It is too bad that Russia does not like to have NATO countries on it’s borders, but Eastern European countries did not like to be occupied by the Soviet Union either. That NATO saw such a dramatic increase in membership is no mystery to anyone who had lived in the east block countries. They wanted to ensure that Russia would never again control the fate of their country, but that their citizens have the final say.
@Prema Chandran Do you bots have a script that you all use or are you on here as many bots saying the same script. Either way…you are obvious. Tell your pal Putin you failed.
@Prema Chandran Afghanistan is part of “Middle East” Again go back to school- history class or just google. CNN doesn’t have anything to do with it.
@Prema Chandran Look at “Middle East” map. Do the same for Lithuania and Estonia. Google!! It looks like you missed some classes at school.
Exactly. And they have good reasons for not wanting Russia’s Stalinist behavior and politics in their country.
@Prema Chandran agree, the narrative of losing 20 million to Hitler while most were on the sidelines reverberates today. This warmongering is bad.
Please stop killing! Dont be a cruel ruler just for money power and weapon. Please love human. Life is just one time and it is precious !
So right! We came with nothing, not a single piece of clothing, we will leave everything behind when we go too! Life is transient.
@Wai Ling Lee So true. This is also a lesson China’s Dictator Xi Jinping needs to learn.
Better it turns into peace now. I haven’t built a bunker and my friend I use to ridicule for being paranoid is turning out to be a genius!
Putin will pay for his evil ways. The love of money is the root of all evil. 🙏
Listen and watch honest journalists. Because your media is completely rotten and very corrupt.
https://youtu.be/BqfmxOYzzyw
https://youtu.be/j7NTLZDd4tc
https://youtu.be/soAYH-y82H8
https://youtu.be/YrNL3_-Pzno
Like corrupt Hunter Biden selling POS art for $500k? You know instead of taking bribes for political favors, have your corrupt son sell shlt art.
So will Ukraine.
Slava Ukraine!
I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. And; Peace to the World.
I’m praying that the Ukraine has enough firepower to end this.
Its good of you to pray for the world. We need those prayers abooouuuut… Rigggghhhtt. Now-
Lol. Spare us the vacuous comments.
Prayers are useless
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
My prayers for the family and children and Ukraine 🇺🇦 my heart goes out to all of the people that lost their love one rip 🙏 together we will never stop praying for them 🙏 may the lord Jesus be with everyone over there 🙏 in Ukraine 🇺🇦 have faith in the lord Jesus will never leave you alone 🙏 amen I believe in God he will stop the war 🙏 Ukraine 🇺🇦 don’t give up hope 🙏 that you all be safe 🙏 with your family and love one 🙏
🥶🤦♂
🇺🇦🌻Slava Ukraine🌻 🇺🇦
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
His excuse was “ we already had soldiers force pregnant women and nurses out into the street” so it was ok to bomb the hospital? Was something lost in translation or he thought that was a good response?
sounded like a cart full of horse s*** to me
All my support to Zelesky.
Watch what you say if you dont know the history of what’s going on, I dont want you to feel like a fool when everything comes to light.
@Fresh Baby I know more then you think . We’ll see who’s what in the end .
He’s a great leader right now
Good luck zelesky lol
@Fresh Baby You can comment all you want.. Nobody believes russia you f l *er..
look at the comments. there is nohing you can do, weak and powerless..
20 yrs ago we promised to protect them if they denuclearize their program, now they are under attack, children are being killed, and we are looking for excuses not to get involved.
afaik, the agreement you are referring to was supposed to be upheld by Russia promising peace; not the west promising protection from Russia.
I want to know who thought it was a good idea to inform the media that Poland wanted to hand over the planes.
So do I.
My reaction to Russian “crisis actor” propaganda is that it sounds alarmingly like US conservative propaganda…..
А young inexperienced politician faced an old dictator and an army that outnumbered his army three times and proved to be a true leader! Нe became a hero for Ukrainians and the whole world.
This is real war..not a movie..zelensky drama will not hold on any longer..
this is moving through suffering that is bringing a lot to the table …………. its only contributes to the degree of conflict and the sense of loss of control
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!.😭💔🇺🇦🙏
The UN needs to lay down law.
Peace needs to be fought for, full force.
When will evil end?