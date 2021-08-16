‘No plan’: Canadian veteran on the situation in Afghanistan 1

‘No plan’: Canadian veteran on the situation in Afghanistan

18 comments

 

The Taliban has recaptured most of Afghanistan as Canada and the U.S. pull out of the country. Ret'd Corp. Robin Rickards weighs in.

  2. I cant imagine how all the vets feel about this situation. They laid down so much, its heartbreaking. Not to downplay the impact on Afghan civilians that’s also tragic.

  8. All those Canadian soldiers killed in Afghanistan…for what? How tragic! Next time send the warmongering politicians to war!

    1. oh sure…could you just imagine trudildeau there, he would be trying to slap the taliban with his purse

  9. Afghanistan debacle: the USA’s “Russia’s Vietnam”. Lesson again: Don’t fight another country’s civil war. It’s not yours to win.

  10. canadians service members spilled their blood by the gallon amount while canadian politicians filled their coffers with million dollar amount

