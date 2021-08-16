‘No plan’: Canadian veteran on the situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban has recaptured most of Afghanistan as Canada and the U.S. pull out of the country. Ret'd Corp. Robin Rickards weighs in.
18 comments
That’s embarrassing lowkey
I cant imagine how all the vets feel about this situation. They laid down so much, its heartbreaking. Not to downplay the impact on Afghan civilians that’s also tragic.
The real tragedy is that Afghanistan never had to happen
Another great decision by Biden.
@ET Himself it was meant to be sarcastic.
@Kyd Wykkyd Kool
@ET Himself my bad.
That great decision was made by the war criminal Bush 20 years ago.
@Freddie Thompson Plus later presidents
The Shia are running for their lives!!!
The religion of peace running for their lives from the religion of peace. Amazing.
Politicians don’t care, they are busy preparing for snap election this coming September!
We should have never been there outside of a Peacekeeping mission.
No more mean tweets though
All those Canadian soldiers killed in Afghanistan…for what? How tragic! Next time send the warmongering politicians to war!
oh sure…could you just imagine trudildeau there, he would be trying to slap the taliban with his purse
Afghanistan debacle: the USA’s “Russia’s Vietnam”. Lesson again: Don’t fight another country’s civil war. It’s not yours to win.
canadians service members spilled their blood by the gallon amount while canadian politicians filled their coffers with million dollar amount