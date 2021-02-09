No Stopping Face to Face Classes or PEP Exams – February 8 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
We’ll see
Cool👍
these minister an leader want alot of jamaica to die out them cant do better with the covid an them dnt do it
He needs reason to used up all the vaccine that Bill Gates paid for, so the more people get it then that’s better for him, where is the care and love that you expressed last year March LMAO, politicians smh.
😷😷😳😳😳🙋🏿♀️🙋🏿♀️
I hear people constantly saying that the government going care about us, not I realize that it’s the honest truth. I’m going to take my child out of school because I’m not going to bury any of my children they are going to bury me.
Then good for you and your child, I wish you all the best 🙄
I appreciate what you say I’m giving you a thumbs up 👍
Be sensible where ia God in the picture..
Do what you of to do mother because of the end of the day a you ago feel it
What I don’t understand is why did the government closed down school last year March for one case and opened up school with thousands of active cases and insisted it remains open 🤔
All is as instructed by dark forces.
You, me, we all know this is pure BS, but if they keep it up….long enough…the bewildered herd will make it real.
Standard.
They will offer them vaccines maybe September before school… .. after the virus spreads
@shane flow you think a joke, reality
Total madness
Mr holness was copping the country’s with thousands of cases 😅
Fayval a gwaan like she deh evey school, everyday fi know wah gwaan. Kmt lady!
That me a say
Are they satisfy with the public transportation also? because lots of students have to take the public transport to school including my child who have to take multiple taxes to and from school.not everyone can get private vehicle to school
Great question.
That’s true, there are alot of parents who are not working isn’t possible to get together a transport to take the kids to school and back for small money and safety.
The children need more time PEP NO more time needed.
Does this lady have kids going to school? What face to face she talking about
They won’t close schools again because they want a reason to make up false number of outbreaks and then we will need to get our children vaccinated to have face to face classes.
close schools today is equal to rise crime in future.
Jamaicans let us stand up we don’t want
The education minister is ok with face to face classes from the safety of her home
👏👏👏
Everything the minister do a problem to u pnp people
@Gifton Whitely I’m a student….
I’m assuming you dont have children going to school during covid
@Lil Caribbeangirl i was just about to say the same thing. like this is not a matter of jlp and pnp. like what ron said is facts. the minister is in the safety of her home. Students going to school are way more at risk. the person who made the comment is so ignorant to be honest.
At the end of the day all Tubs have to sit on their own bottom. So parents do what you have to. Teachers do what you have to. MOE do what you have to. As for me my child will continue with online classes. Your child/children do what you must to protect them.
Ministry of education it seems like you lick u head you drive a car how much parents have a car to bring children to school an to pick them up now when covid 19 his on the rising u want to open school stop play politics minister I won’t be sending mine to school I say know to government have to have better structure lots of country school has close this is not politics iam saying the Jamaicans stand up
@Sonia Jones on point with this comment.
Minister Williams that is totally unacceptable. Would you send your children or grandchildren to such an environment? No, you would get them a private tutor or the best electronic equipment money can buy. It is simply not safe to send students back to class at this time. Government needs to provide the means where every child can have the access to remote learning.
Yes they need that also.
Its 2021 and the Jamaican government is still talking about building outside Bathroom on a government property🤦🏾♂️SMH
I’m in skl and these protocols are not adhered to!!
I’m a student and I’m not going to any face to face classes. No matter how much precaution the government take they can’t stop this. Reason being children are children and there’s no changing that😑😑😑
You just don’t want to go to school, jamaica is hard to live in get educated. Protect yourself and do what you can just don’t withdraw.
Why can’t they differentiate the different types of ppl with the virus and stop making it seems like it’s all about Jamaicans so we can understand how many Jamaicans have this virus or they just don’t want us to know that it’s the tourist that spreading the virus in Jamaica
Some of the children them live in the country and don’t have good internet connection so they are left out of getting their education. So everyone have to take care and do what’s best for the kids. If the parents fast and pray for the Lord’s protection upon their children, He will protect them.
Mr. Chang need to go a him yad.