No Stopping Face to Face Classes or PEP Exams – February 8 2021

No Stopping Face to Face Classes or PEP Exams - February 8 2021 1

February 9, 2021

 

43 Comments on "No Stopping Face to Face Classes or PEP Exams – February 8 2021"

  1. Sacha Burke | February 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    We’ll see

  2. Paula Donaldson | February 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Cool👍

  3. Fellie Brown | February 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    these minister an leader want alot of jamaica to die out them cant do better with the covid an them dnt do it

    • Sonia Montaque | February 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

      He needs reason to used up all the vaccine that Bill Gates paid for, so the more people get it then that’s better for him, where is the care and love that you expressed last year March LMAO, politicians smh.

  4. BANTU'SISTA | February 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    😷😷😳😳😳🙋🏿‍♀️🙋🏿‍♀️

  5. Allicia Foster | February 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    I hear people constantly saying that the government going care about us, not I realize that it’s the honest truth. I’m going to take my child out of school because I’m not going to bury any of my children they are going to bury me.

  6. Sonia Montaque | February 8, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    What I don’t understand is why did the government closed down school last year March for one case and opened up school with thousands of active cases and insisted it remains open 🤔

  7. Daily Dosage | February 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Fayval a gwaan like she deh evey school, everyday fi know wah gwaan. Kmt lady!

  8. Marvette Burke | February 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    Are they satisfy with the public transportation also? because lots of students have to take the public transport to school including my child who have to take multiple taxes to and from school.not everyone can get private vehicle to school

  9. Paulett Powell | February 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    The children need more time PEP NO more time needed.

  10. Beverly Alexander | February 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Does this lady have kids going to school? What face to face she talking about

  11. Shambalee Webley | February 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    They won’t close schools again because they want a reason to make up false number of outbreaks and then we will need to get our children vaccinated to have face to face classes.

  12. Ron Smith | February 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    The education minister is ok with face to face classes from the safety of her home

    • Lil Caribbeangirl | February 8, 2021 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      👏👏👏

    • Gifton Whitely | February 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      Everything the minister do a problem to u pnp people

    • Lil Caribbeangirl | February 8, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @Gifton Whitely I’m a student….
      I’m assuming you dont have children going to school during covid

    • shawnile Brown | February 8, 2021 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      @Lil Caribbeangirl i was just about to say the same thing. like this is not a matter of jlp and pnp. like what ron said is facts. the minister is in the safety of her home. Students going to school are way more at risk. the person who made the comment is so ignorant to be honest.

  13. Ann-marie Brown-Mitchell | February 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    At the end of the day all Tubs have to sit on their own bottom. So parents do what you have to. Teachers do what you have to. MOE do what you have to. As for me my child will continue with online classes. Your child/children do what you must to protect them.

    • Sonia Jones | February 8, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      Ministry of education it seems like you lick u head you drive a car how much parents have a car to bring children to school an to pick them up now when covid 19 his on the rising u want to open school stop play politics minister I won’t be sending mine to school I say know to government have to have better structure lots of country school has close this is not politics iam saying the Jamaicans stand up

    • johnny blazzee | February 8, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Sonia Jones on point with this comment.

  14. Dawn Palmer | February 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Minister Williams that is totally unacceptable. Would you send your children or grandchildren to such an environment? No, you would get them a private tutor or the best electronic equipment money can buy. It is simply not safe to send students back to class at this time. Government needs to provide the means where every child can have the access to remote learning.

  15. unicorn4ever 10 | February 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    Its 2021 and the Jamaican government is still talking about building outside Bathroom on a government property🤦🏾‍♂️SMH

  16. gena gena | February 8, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    I’m in skl and these protocols are not adhered to!!

  17. SHIRO ❶as | February 8, 2021 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    I’m a student and I’m not going to any face to face classes. No matter how much precaution the government take they can’t stop this. Reason being children are children and there’s no changing that😑😑😑

    • Nattalie Klaus | February 9, 2021 at 2:34 AM | Reply

      You just don’t want to go to school, jamaica is hard to live in get educated. Protect yourself and do what you can just don’t withdraw.

  18. Gaza nation White | February 8, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Why can’t they differentiate the different types of ppl with the virus and stop making it seems like it’s all about Jamaicans so we can understand how many Jamaicans have this virus or they just don’t want us to know that it’s the tourist that spreading the virus in Jamaica

  19. Sandra Peart | February 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    Some of the children them live in the country and don’t have good internet connection so they are left out of getting their education. So everyone have to take care and do what’s best for the kids. If the parents fast and pray for the Lord’s protection upon their children, He will protect them.

  20. Ivarene Tulloch | February 8, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    Mr. Chang need to go a him yad.

