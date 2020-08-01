Not Even Tucker Carlson Is With Trump On Delaying Election | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Not Even Tucker Carlson Is With Trump On Delaying Election | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

August 1, 2020

 

Trump suggested delaying the 2020 election, and not even Tucker Carlson would back him up on that. NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith reacts. Aired on 7/30/2020.
Not Even Tucker Carlson Is With Trump On Delaying Election | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

100 Comments on "Not Even Tucker Carlson Is With Trump On Delaying Election | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. j welsh | July 31, 2020 at 12:49 AM | Reply

    Even FOX entertainment dosen’t want to go down with this sinking ship. Blue Tsunami coming.
    👣💙💦🌊🌊🌊

    • MrSmokelife | August 1, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      Blue Tsumahahaaaaaahaha that’s hilarious. The only blue tsunami is financed by red China…. wake up tool.

    • dale murray | August 1, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      No a Red Coup is coming. And because people have clung to denial, believing “That could never happen HERE” he has been allowed to replace the heads of every armed federal agency who could force him to leave office. Barr is clearly willing to use the DoJ as a weapon for Trump, and McConnell will block any actions from Congress. Who does that leave to MAKE them hold, or recognize the results of elections? They are already field testing Barr’s hand picked, unmarked goon squads in Cities and States. Getting the Chumps accustomed to them being there and trying out their excuses for using them.

    • MrSmokelife | August 1, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

      @dale murray if by ‘red coup’ you mean the Marxists taking over America (BLM, ANTIFA, SUNRISE INSTITUTE ETC) then you would be correct. Who do you think is controlling puppet Biden and the laughable anti-American house majority dems? They want to remove YOUR RIGHTS, and Trump is in the way.
      Barr’s DOJ is for one thing, Law & Order, as any American should be. The so-called ‘heads’ you speak of were all part of an illegal coup, we have all read the testimonies (well maybe not you), Obama, Biden, Clinton, Strozk, Lisa Page, Lynch, Rice, and more…. all under investigation into Obamagate. you really should follow Tom Fitton and Juducial Watch and John Solomon at Just The News… unless you want to remain clueless…. seems to be the liberal mindset…. blissfully unaware your party has been highjacked by communists that hate you. wake up, vote Trump, he’s your last hope for a free future.

    • j Ber9 | August 1, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @mdo686 oh my god you’re toxic

  2. Hecubus | July 31, 2020 at 12:53 AM | Reply

    Dear Tucker…things haven’t been the “same” for four years…that’s the problem. : )

  3. Hebrew People | July 31, 2020 at 12:55 AM | Reply

    The man and his handlers are Garbage

  4. magichwoo | July 31, 2020 at 12:55 AM | Reply

    Trump needs to lose in every state so he will have choice but accept the results.

  5. Fred Sampson | July 31, 2020 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    Tucker is just another “rat jumping a sinking ship”! There will still be many more doing the same in the next few months!

  6. Kevin Anthony II | July 31, 2020 at 1:05 AM | Reply

    May Trumpism continue to fade into the sunset of November on this administration!

  7. Simgor2 | July 31, 2020 at 1:07 AM | Reply

    Adolf Benedict Trump knows he’s going to lose, only reason why he’s attempting this crap.

  8. Tiffany Moore | July 31, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    Trump will be calling out Fox News and Tucker on twitter tomorrow

  9. theWZZA | July 31, 2020 at 1:11 AM | Reply

    November 3, 2020 is your day of reckoning. Deal with it, don the con!

  10. madbug1965 | July 31, 2020 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    After the election they will have to drag Trump out by his ankles.

  11. Sharon Taylor | July 31, 2020 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    How bad can this be when Tucker is the voice of reason. Just saying.

    • AwakeAmericanow. | July 31, 2020 at 4:05 AM | Reply

      Sharon Taylor. The record shows thar Mr Trump’s career is based on obfuscation, delay and delinquency. It’s a strategy by which others would have been prosecuted. All the while he has skilfully fooled enough people to allow himself to masquerade as a wealthy successful basic business man, to garner credit, stay out of jail, build hotels, own casinos, start a fake university, have his own airline, to become a successful game show host, and finally president. It is something which deserves admiration. Why would he not now apply the same tactics to remain in the White House?

    • Mark Lyles | July 31, 2020 at 4:07 AM | Reply

      Good Point Sharon!

    • Annette Hadley | July 31, 2020 at 5:55 AM | Reply

      yes.. frightening isnt it !

    • Tribble Booth | July 31, 2020 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      I find Tucker Carlson’s stance on this issue highly this suspicious.
      Perhaps he’s discovered that Trump as come up with an alternative
      “get out gaol” card.

    • white deion | August 1, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

      He’s been the voice of reason for a long time now

  12. Irma Vera | July 31, 2020 at 1:21 AM | Reply

    “Voter fraud or not” 🤣 He had to add that, right! That’s called, licking one boot! 🤣

  13. laksh nayyar | July 31, 2020 at 1:33 AM | Reply

    It has become increasingly clear, at least to me, that the majority of Republicans in Congress and in the White House are an existential threat to this Republic.

    • Maverick Watch Reviews | July 31, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      Lmao @ “existential threat”. Would love an explanation of how.

    • Brian Mattingly | July 31, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      @Maverick Watch Reviews I am glad to have a chance to talk to any of you Trumpists. I try to aim for honest true discourse (sorry, debate nerd, can’t help it). I generally try to talk to you guys online to have a discussion that doesn’t devolve into an us vs.them childish standoff of insults. Rarely do people respond to my rational (to me, it seems) questions. i truly want to know why you support him. I am not a troll; I am not going to insult you. I am trying to have a dialogue. Perhaps you will the the first person, in all of my inquiries, that seems to want the same?

    • Maverick Watch Reviews | July 31, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

      @Brian Mattingly I always welcome the chance to talk to any liberal but often they call me names and run away. Sure, let’s do this.

  14. M L | July 31, 2020 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    I thought Trump was Mt Hopeful – he is on the pandemic. Yet, on the election he’s Mr Everything will be corrupt.

  15. Andrew Mitchell | July 31, 2020 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    Looks like Tucker needs another klansman to write his scripts.

    • Mon Moeurn | August 1, 2020 at 7:42 AM | Reply

      so good

    • Football Nerd | August 1, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

      I always feel stupid after watching Carlson. He dumbs down his words and talks to his viewers like they’re school children.

    • MrSmokelife | August 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @Football Nerd he has to dumb it down so he can get through to you thickheaded liberal tools… you literally ARE school children.

    • Football Nerd | August 1, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @MrSmokelife He’s not trying to get through to liberals you moron. Fox News is a conservative channel. There’s a reason why it’s watched by so many Trump voters, cos it speaks to stupid.
      Trump voters don’t like MSNBC cos the words are too complicated for them.

      Same goes for Trump himself. He speaks like a 5th grader cos he knows that’s the education level of most of his followers.

    • G. Munoz | August 1, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      He just needs to sit down and things will come up naturally

  16. Jeff Jones | July 31, 2020 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    So carlsons “vacation” is over already

  17. Tracy Forbes | July 31, 2020 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    He’s rattled cos he knows he’s toast.

    • Frazier | August 1, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

      @MrSmokelife You sound like a nut job. Please explain to me how a man that lies on a daily, steals from charities and attacks dead veterans, can save the country? How can you support a man like this? How can you support a man that is so willfully stupid that he thinks injecting sanitizer into your body can help you? Or how windmills can cause cancer. Traitor trump is a complete moron and the ones that continue to support this man are being willfully stupid.

    • MrSmokelife | August 1, 2020 at 1:07 PM | Reply

      @Frazier The only one stupid here is the one who believes any of that mainstream garbage propaganda you just spouted! LOL! provide some facts outside the leftist media bubble, and I will provide you with .gov documents on any questions you might have.

    • Frazier | August 1, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

      @MrSmokelife The facts are right in front of your face, you just choose to ignore them. trump stealing money from charities is part of public records (look it up) trump U ring any bells?

    • MrSmokelife | August 1, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

      @Frazier as to charities: Coumo invoked an archaic tax law then charged Trump’s charity for veterans as political persecution, so TRUMP PAID THE CHARITY BACK OUT OF HIS POCKET. Direct your hatred to Coumo, same guy who forced nursing homes to take covid patients and personally killed 6,500 elderly state patients…. but he got 100k per death and freed up the state beds… so win/win for him, right? smh…

      If you are stupid enough to inject yourself with sanitizer, no one else is to blame. (also, don’t drink fish tank cleaner, stupid)

      Windmills cause cancer? that sounds like a maddow clip I never even heard! LOL

      what other soros nonsense you got? I’m the cure for ignorance.

    • MrSmokelife | August 1, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

      @Frazier Typical lazy leftist… I can’t look up facts for you dummy, paste the link though and I’m sure I can school you. You can’t be this dumb and not be getting a leftist check, so are you this dumb? and if not who’s paying you to post stupid nonsense?

  18. exonelresearch | July 31, 2020 at 2:43 AM | Reply

    The Commander-in- Grift, President Jim Crow, has finally gone completely BERSERK!

  19. apauls | July 31, 2020 at 4:01 AM | Reply

    *Everything Trump says is a danger to US. Let’s end this nightmare on November 3rd. Wear a Mask and VOTE HIM OUT.*

  20. Chi Raq773 | July 31, 2020 at 6:25 AM | Reply

    Trump: “im not gonna lose”
    Also Trump: “lets delay the election”

    • DNA | August 1, 2020 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      It was a troll u fugly goon try watching more into politics than all the TV mainstream degenerates I apologize… try being American you might as well move to China to feel more at home😂😂👏

    • Chi Raq773 | August 1, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      @DNA tv or politics huh?? These are EXACT quotes coming DIRECTLY from that orange monsters mouth. Like how much more clear does it have to be for you??? Get some help

