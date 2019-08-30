Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is one of the U.S. lawmakers denied a visa to visit Moscow next week amid debate over whether Russia should be re-admitted to the G7. Sen. Murphy joins Morning Joe to share his reaction to being denied.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Not Surprised But Disappointed: Senator Denied Russian Visa | Morning Joe | MSNBC