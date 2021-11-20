Nov. 19 update on B.C. flooding emergency | Watch the full briefing

Nov. 19: B.C. Public Safety officials issue new orders rationing the province's limited gasoline supply and restricting travel on several storm-impacted highways.
The measures come as the province continues to deal with the flooding, mudslides and other impacts of the week's extreme weather conditions.
7 comments
Great time to buy an EV……. 🙂
This not climate. change this is weather. The. Fraser River is a huge drainage ditch
Do not build on flood plains .
West coast will sink into the ocean
Actually it’s raising.
So you dont want families to be together for Christmas but now you say everyone car pool and go on the bus together.
10-11 days to flatten the curve
Useless gov being useless