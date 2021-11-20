Nov. 19 update on B.C. flooding emergency | Watch the full briefing

Nov. 19: B.C. Public Safety officials issue new orders rationing the province's limited gasoline supply and restricting travel on several storm-impacted highways.

The measures come as the province continues to deal with the flooding, mudslides and other impacts of the week's extreme weather conditions.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:

For the latest news visit:

For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:

CTV News on Facebook:

CTV News on Twitter:

Watch CTV News on Twitter:

CTV News on Google+:

CTV News on Instagram:

CTV News on Pinterest:

—

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.