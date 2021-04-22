NPTAJ & Coach Weigh Champs Pros & Cons – April 21 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
1.) I am sure that even if the organizers did tell the NPTAJ all the protocols in place, she still wouldn’t be satisfied.
2.) Sponsorships aren’t only financial.
3.) Athletic ability is not linear as academics. Fitness changes rapidly. You would be surprised how much a few months can change an athlete.
Without champs I had no chance of getting a degree. After highschool I’d probably go to a call center my parents couldn’t even afford to send me to sixth form. Champs changed my life drastically
Many wouldn’t understand so let them keep on talking.