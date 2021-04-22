NPTAJ & Coach Weigh Champs Pros & Cons – April 21 2021

TOPICS:
NPTAJ & Coach Weigh Champs Pros & Cons - April 21 2021 1

April 22, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

3 Comments on "NPTAJ & Coach Weigh Champs Pros & Cons – April 21 2021"

  1. TJ Effectz | April 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    1.) I am sure that even if the organizers did tell the NPTAJ all the protocols in place, she still wouldn’t be satisfied.
    2.) Sponsorships aren’t only financial.
    3.) Athletic ability is not linear as academics. Fitness changes rapidly. You would be surprised how much a few months can change an athlete.

  2. John Beefcock | April 22, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Without champs I had no chance of getting a degree. After highschool I’d probably go to a call center my parents couldn’t even afford to send me to sixth form. Champs changed my life drastically

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.