Nun robbed during distraction theft in Markham, Ont.

July 11, 2019

 

A jewelry distraction theft in Markham was caught on camera and police are warning residents of similar encounters.

8 Comments on "Nun robbed during distraction theft in Markham, Ont."

  1. Annie Cee | July 10, 2019 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Woah

  2. El Jefe | July 10, 2019 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    Everyone should wear body cams.

    • whushaw | July 10, 2019 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @El Jefe we’ll all be micro-chipped soon enough

    • Royal Caymanian Dashcams | July 11, 2019 at 1:20 AM | Reply

      whushaw I got my micro chip already. It really helps me to remind myself not to forget to remember that I shouldn’t forget those things that are worth remembering!

  3. mgn lmmnh | July 10, 2019 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    Nuns buy lottery tickets. Wine coolers and cigarettes. Stay away from them.

  4. td603 td603 | July 10, 2019 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Trump-like behaviour.

  5. steve austin | July 10, 2019 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Creeps

  6. Tyler Durden | July 11, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    No description of the suspects?

