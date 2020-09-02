News Ticker

Nurse experiencing hair loss after contracting COVID-19

September 2, 2020 The Top News Today 13

Nurse experiencing hair loss after contracting COVID-19 1

 

After a long battle with COVID-19, a Vancouver nurse is speaking out about a troubling side-effect – her hair has started falling out.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Related Articles

13 Comments on Nurse experiencing hair loss after contracting COVID-19

  7. Guys, the scientists solved it!

    Covid is responsible for all diseases, AND all causes of death!

    If they can find a cure, they can cure anything. Paging Dr. Gates.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca