Nurse experiencing hair loss after contracting COVID-19

After a long battle with COVID-19, a Vancouver nurse is speaking out about a troubling side-effect – her hair has started falling out.
A cat took a Shyt in the box after owner tests positive for Covid. Must be connected.
Pride goeth before destruction.
😂
I knew it !!!! Its the zombie virus
It is zombie virus
I had a craving for a baloney sandwich after watching this.
I got the wuhan hustle and my toenails stopped growing…. quite welcoming actually.
Its called alopecia..lol,,
Guys, the scientists solved it!
Covid is responsible for all diseases, AND all causes of death!
If they can find a cure, they can cure anything. Paging Dr. Gates.
Now there is 500 symptoms
Better get tested you know you have one
You already hit the wall years ago you might as well be bald since no one is looking at you anymore.
…like most new diseases can do until the body adjusts. This is not uncommon.
Can you please choose a creepier voice for the narration? Thanks