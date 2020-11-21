Mary Turner is an ICU nurse in Minnesota and has been on the frontlines since February. She recently had the chance to speak with President-elect Joe Biden. She is now feeling hopeful, saying, “I finally felt like I had someone I could say all my concerns to, and I felt President-Elect Biden could do something about it.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Nurse On The Frontlines Speaks To President-Elect Biden: 'He Was Really Listening' | MSNBC
This is now the Trump virus!
@Mark bodman I wouldn’t want to put my money on Rudy ” the clown” Giuliani and “Wacko” Powell! All the credible lawyers have bailed!
@Robert Clarke https://youtu.be/6MHoripLVGg
@Mark bodman Just another bogus conspiracy theory!
@Mark bodman That Powell,or whatever her name is,couldn’t even talk about the evidence to ..u ker Carlon. Told him to stop bothering her. She brings up a man that’s been dead since 2013, Cesar Chavez. Could you imagine Cesar,is now responsible for the so called rigged election.. That’s trumps lawyer. Lord have mercy.
@Mark bodman Why is it that Rudy and all his legal team claim voter fraud in the press, but when they get into court they say it’s not a case of voter fraud? They can’t claim voter fraud in court without credible proof. If they do, they could be disbarred! Rudy just milking the RNC for as long as he can at the rate of $20,000 per day!
Biden won Michigan. Biden won Georgia. Biden won Pennsylvania. Biden won Nevada. Biden won Arizona. Biden won Wisconsin. Biden won the Electoral College. Biden won the popular vote. BIDEN WON.
@#j G Grasping at straws! Trump supporters will believe any bogus conspiracy theory that shows up on the internet! Very pathetic!
@Haranah U. ur in a different world. Why don’t u help with his legal fees . He will be happy with dat. 6 million more voted for Biden. So that makes u the minority. 😂. Good luck. Maybe project ur energy on someone who really cares about u.
@Tech ti when did he say dat. If u hv others coming to ur house then yes.
No! Biden did not win! In fact I would bet my soul he was not even close. The Deep State Corporate power brokers won for him but Trump has a lot of legal firepower and tons of evidence of cheating. But then you wouldn’t about any of that because the Marxist Propaganda Machine at MSNBC won’t ever tell you the real truth. Same as them not telling about what was found on Hunter Biden’s personal laptop. The Politically weaponized FBI knows and so do we.
@M Costa Commy Commy Commy Commy Commy A-hole A-hole A-hole A-hole
America is
23 in education.
25 in democracy index.
34 in raising family index.
37 in healthcare.
No high-speed train.
Highest number of homeless people.
Highest number of incarcerated people.
78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.
Stock market is not economy of Americans! Where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of the population, it’s wallet for the rich.
Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling.
I have left the proof on my playlist, if you would like to check!
Let’s make our country better together. . .
Amen
Hopefully, this will start changing in January.
I can’t even imagine her trying to explain all of this to a complete sociopath like Trump. He would have probably hung-up on her.
@BudaVision Nice try, but… no.
@John David A facial?!
@Keith C in his final speech he referenced his name… 200 times.
Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. She is just as full of b.s. as MSDNC is. First off MSDNC does not pick the President elect. MSDNC is not ” We the people”. MSDNC is not in the Constitution.
This lousy actress with her fake sniffles is a joke. They are giving free covid tests on many streets where i live. Shes full of sht if I am going to believe for one second that a nurse in America can’t get a test.
MSDNC is fake tabloid propaganda period. I won’t even call them fake news anymore. They have nothing in common with news period.
Votes were deleted, Democrats cheated.
Thank you to all those who risk their lives everyday for the rest of us.
It’s heartbreaking 💔 that people don’t care to look out for themselves not to mention our frontline Angels 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
If we looked out for our front-line Angels, we’d allow them to be sheltering in place with their loved ones. You obviously feel that their lives are less valuable than yours. Close hospitals! No matter how many lives they’re saving, it doesn’t make their lives and well-being a lower priority; especially to those who love them. It’s the ultimate narcissism to demand that others put their lives at grave risk, in order for YOU to feel safe? Such kindness! Such compassion!
What a difference speaking to a human being who has a heart and sympathetic. God bless all our nurses and Drs dealing with all this.
@John David You are in a cult the Trump cult John, and there is nothing religious about Trump, he uses the Christians like a ham sandwich uses white bread..He wraps himself with the American flag and divides the American people by using the far right wing nuts who spew their hate of groups of people whom they are afraid of, by using violence because they are afraid. Fear is what motivates men like you and it is so sad to watch it happen…even good men like you John, should not be afraid because it is Un American to let that fear dictate hate..towards people you don’t even know. We are better than that..we need to come together and once again become the Americans other countries once looked up to..We can’t do that with hate and, we can’t do that with violence and, we most certainly can’t do it divided..Trump is a divide and conquering conman. I hope someday you will see him for what he truly is. Blessing to John
@Cecilia Bond The orange Kool-Aid is delicious 😋
tinyurl.com/rfv78pd 🎶
@John David I am sure it is! So sad for you. Biden won…🤣😂🤣😂🤣😁
@John David wow so you Christians dont just discriminate LBGT but BLM — very neighbourly if you… ohwait arent you supposed to “love they neighbour”?? Hmmmmmm
As part of the health care community, I feel the frustration and anger — especially when there are a lot of people not making it easier for all of us.
May the lord bless you for your sacrifice.
Mary Turner: Bravery in the face of overwhelming trauma. Recognize the voices of those dealing with the horror in hospitals — do not amplify the voices of the idiots who deny the crisis.
I thank all people in front line. God bless them.
And health professionals begged, literally begged, politicians not to Open TOO SOON! Those pleas went unheeded. Too bad!
As celebrations take place around the world for a renewed commitment to democracy a devastating situation is out of control in Yemen. Over 85,000 children under the age of five (Save the Children) have died since 2018 because of US foreign policy and cooperation with the Saudi Royal Family. Millions more face starvation. We can save them by providing immediate emergency assistance with our allies. We are capable of mobilizing international resources to stop this evolving catastrophe and save as many lives as we can just as we battle COVID-19 domestically. Let such corrective and compassionate efforts mark our re-entry into the community of nations and a disavowal of an administration’s selfish, scared isolationism stance. Join me in this humanitarian cyber activism and share this post. Stay safe out there and thank you.
“Yemen is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with more than 24 million people – some 80 per cent of the population – in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children… WFP (UN’s World Food Program) is facing a significant funding shortfall. WFP urgently needs over US$ 500 million to ensure uninterrupted food assistance until March 2021. ” – https://www.unicef.org/emergencies/yemen-crisis “Britain, the US and France may be complicit in war crimes in Yemen by arming and providing support to a Saudi-led coalition that starves civilians as a war tactic, a United Nations report has said.” – https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/03/uk-us-and-france-may-be-complicit-in-yemen-war-crimes-un-report Another source – https://www.freepressjournal.in/cmcm/over-85000-children-dead-of-starvation-illness-in-yemen
My heart breaks for the nurses and the doctors for all that they have to see and cannot react to the emotional stress and strain must be unbelievable. I want you to know as someone who has an elderly parent in a nursing home I can’t thank you people enough and I know there are hundreds of others who feel the same. My heart aches for what you’ve been put through by this President Trump the lies that he’s telling the people out there preventing them from understanding what’s really going on. Thank you is not enough for you jeopardizing your family your friends and yourselves. Heaven help you all
Americans just had their elections and chose these senators so no one is to blame except yourselves.. Dont cry when you are the ones who chose these people…
This is appaulling. This should not be happening in the US. The administration has failed the American people.
How has this current Administration failed the American people?
@Cecilia Bond And you are an A$$hole!
@psycobleach46 tullis That’s because the wipeout of Hillary was too blatantly obvious and they had no way of contesting. The Deep State got caught napping on that one and made the fatal mistake of actually believing their own inflated BS about “how Trump had no chance.” They were ready this time though and knew exactly where their target states would be. All they had to do was wait things out to see if they would have to implement the final solution. When it became obvious Trump would win it was “bring in the trucks with the phony ballots.” Piece of cake man! Covid was the cheating miracle they’d use to perfect advantage. The American people’s country is being hijacked from them and they know it.
@Will YoujustSTFU Cheated big time!
@psycobleach46 tullis Do you like bananas? I bet you do?
Wear a mask. Social distancing. Shut down for a brief period if required and pay citizens to stay at home. Australia did this. We went from scary position in Victoria, Australia – almost 1,000 cases a day and climbing fast to zero cases over the past three weeks. We are opening up again now. We had lots of testing too – governments can do this and it works. The USA has the best of so many things. But this is a sorry story. In Oz we wish you all the best.
May God keep our doctors and nurses safe. Their sacrifices for their patients will not be forgotten.
We feel your pain a lot more than you feel ours, Mary, We’re all trying our best to survive.
Thank you RN Turner, President Biden. I just retired in 2019 from my RN job. Honey we’ve got your back. Help is coming on Jan. 20, 2021 at 1201 noon. Love and care ❤…a fellow RN
8 months and they are still fighting over a relief bill for Americans
Leader of the American people also known as the biggest turkey around does playing golf well people were getting sick and dying as usual it is what it is
I wish I could give this lady a hug and peace of mind. And a medal.
The current prediction is the Hospitals will be full before Joe Biden comes to office on 20th Jan. Yes people will be turned a way form Hospitals. Yes you will die in the street before Christmas.
In Australia there has been Zero new infections and Zero deaths. Go figure. Your Health System needs Universal Health Care with the 3 Tier system which has Private Health Care. It works in Australia. So why are we waiting? The US auto industry was saved during the lame duck period.