Mary Turner is an ICU nurse in Minnesota and has been on the frontlines since February. She recently had the chance to speak with President-elect Joe Biden. She is now feeling hopeful, saying, "I finally felt like I had someone I could say all my concerns to, and I felt President-Elect Biden could do something about it."

Nurse On The Frontlines Speaks To President-Elect Biden: 'He Was Really Listening' | MSNBC