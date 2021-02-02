A new report reveals New York, under the Cuomo administration, “severely under-counted” people who died of the coronavirus in nursing homes, prompting New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch a new probe into how the state handled and accounted for the pandemic in nursing homes. MSNBC’s Ari Melber provides an update on the status of the investigation and reminds viewers “there’s nothing partisan about telling the truth about Covid-19’s impact.” (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 02/01/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Beat with Ari Melber: Former lawyer Ari Melber leads this show that provides in-depth analysis of the day's biggest news stories. "The Beat" features guest interviews in addition to reporting on stories from across the country. The stories that are covered span across the political spectrum. In addition to his law background, Melber is a former Senate staffer, giving him a unique perspective to share on the political happenings coming out of Washington, D.C.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#JamesProbesCuomo #Pandemic #MSNBC
NY A.G. James Probes Cuomo On Nursing Home Deaths | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC
Here’s my calculation: truth minus ego equals reality. It could be good!
RECALL CUOMO BEFORE HE MURDERS MORE SENIORS!!!!!
@Mo Yum Pulgasari You ain’t California. Doubt if that will happen
@Life is better when I do something. If hes found to have knowingly caused the deaths of seniors by negligence, im quite sure they will recall him. Democrats have standards for their leaders unlike republicans. Newsom wasnt complicit in death as i understand it, just personally ignorant i thought
Accountability
The saddest thing I have ever witnessed in my life of 61 years was the mass burying of all the dead in New York City on that island. I can still picture that now and it sends shivers up my spine. If I was to start talking about it with someone I know I would cry like a baby. Truly broke my heart, God Bless America and the fallen from Covid.
I’m trying to determine how much of the blame for this situation goes to Cuomo, and how much goes to the people that were running these nursing homes. 🤔
@therealz 360z b.s. trump offered him everything possible and he turned it down
He also cut the budget for Medicare in the state and hospital funding before the pandemic so that too
@N W Yes, he gave them criminal immunity – that’s a bid difference by friend. If you go to a clinic and the clinic hires a doctor who is not certified to practice medicine, then that clinic can be sued – and rightfully so. The clinic can be sued into oblivion so that they can never open doors again. The standard for nursery homes is the same as for private clinics across the United States. The rule was if you don’t provide PPE which are up to the standards of the state, your organization will be held liable and sued. Again, that’s how it works for every hospital, pharmacy, clinic in the entire US.
The nursing home staff were following executive orders
Cuomo passed an executive memo telling hospitals to send back covid positive people back to nursing homes. Really that hard for you to decide who to blame here?
AG James has no fear about going after those who need going after. Doubt if this will hurt Cuomo much, but he needs some down to earth time to time.
VOL 🗽 A virtuous woman! True lady of liberty
I am amazed how he had time to write a book during the pandemic.
Doug, less you remember we were suppose to be sheltering 8n place, but i guess you were too busy sheltering in bars, you super spreader. Shame on you Doug “Less.”
At this time last year Cuomo was too busy pointing fingers while the president was closing the borders and doing something constructive.
@Whereyouabouts ToBe the “president ” was busy downplaying the virus. He admitted this on tape. The “president ” was pushing bleach and hydroxychloroquine. The “president ” was busy trying to discredit Dr. Fauci. The “president ” spent his last days in office on the golf course and trying to steal an election he lost . Great job!!
@N W To be fair Trump was primarily responsible.
@Whereyouabouts ToBe i think you made an error. That #45 was and has always been destructive. How could you sit there believing that guy was a positive influence to the human race or even monkeys and donkeys Even his own legal team refuse to go along with the so- called ” stolen election.”
Trump can not get over the fact that he was a loser against so-called sleepy joe. I guess Joe wasn’t tooooo sleepy,because he won the election. We took over the white house, senate and house. All 3 were stolen?
For those who really hate Como, I hope you are happy now.
happy when convicted – not happy for more tax dollars spent without solution and closure
I don’t think its about hate its more about right or wrong no matter who it is
Finally someone with worth willing to investigate there own…👍👍👍
Interesting!
Cuomo: “We start with the truth.”
Well done Letitia James! At least someone is taking action showing that no one is above the law.
We first have to hear the other side before coming to a conclusion, but Letitia James is a true role model for an AG.
Cuomo is a new version of ted bundy
just about kills him to finally tell the truth for once in his life
Anybody with any sense already knows the outcome of this…
The Attorney General didn’t find any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Governor Cuomo
I B darned. You go AG James. Nice start, and you have a lifes work ahead to pursue public figures.
Fredo and his brother Vinny gonna be doing time. You want to be a leader then you better be ready to be held accountable.
i walked by one of the nursing homes everyday last spring, i saw the refrigerated trucks they tried to hide behind tarps…. i couldnt believe they went through all that for the handful of deaths that were officially reported. even when real numbers came out, the story stayed suspiciously quiet. i was shocked.
im glad Tish is taking this on and this tragedy is finally getting the attention it deserves.
You’re actually talking about a Dem on his motives… you’re eating your own….🤣🤣🤣
Democrats eating their on msnbc…”
Also probe him on why he discriminated against Jewish people for practicing their religion yet did not do a sine thing to BLM riots.