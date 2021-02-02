A new report reveals New York, under the Cuomo administration, “severely under-counted” people who died of the coronavirus in nursing homes, prompting New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch a new probe into how the state handled and accounted for the pandemic in nursing homes. MSNBC’s Ari Melber provides an update on the status of the investigation and reminds viewers “there’s nothing partisan about telling the truth about Covid-19’s impact.” (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 02/01/2021.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About The Beat with Ari Melber: Former lawyer Ari Melber leads this show that provides in-depth analysis of the day's biggest news stories. "The Beat" features guest interviews in addition to reporting on stories from across the country. The stories that are covered span across the political spectrum. In addition to his law background, Melber is a former Senate staffer, giving him a unique perspective to share on the political happenings coming out of Washington, D.C.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#JamesProbesCuomo #Pandemic #MSNBC

NY A.G. James Probes Cuomo On Nursing Home Deaths | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC