The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has sent a grand jury subpoena to President Donald Trump’s accounting firm to get his tax returns and corporate tax returns for the past 8 years, a person with direct knowledge of the matter tells NBC News. Aired on 09/16/19.

NY Prosecutors Subpoena 8 Years Of President Donald Trump's Tax Returns | Deadline | MSNBC