NY Prosecutors Subpoena 8 Years Of President Donald Trump’s Tax Returns | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:
NY Prosecutors Subpoena 8 Years Of President Donald Trump's Tax Returns | Deadline | MSNBC 1

September 17, 2019

 

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has sent a grand jury subpoena to President Donald Trump’s accounting firm to get his tax returns and corporate tax returns for the past 8 years, a person with direct knowledge of the matter tells NBC News. Aired on 09/16/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

NY Prosecutors Subpoena 8 Years Of President Donald Trump's Tax Returns | Deadline | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

91 Comments on "NY Prosecutors Subpoena 8 Years Of President Donald Trump’s Tax Returns | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. timeforchange | September 16, 2019 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    But Donald said he was going to provide his own tax returns – he’s just go to go buy some pens!

    • Ash Roskell | September 17, 2019 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      timeforchange : Crayons, more like? 😁👍

    • Just For Fun | September 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

      @Gregg Hernandez – *”He doesn’t use pens. Sharpies are his writing utensil of choice.”*

      That’s because if he used crayons as his preference, he’d appear to be too much like the uneducated child that he really is. lmao!

    • Just For Fun | September 17, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      @Flabby Bum – *”those were official returns he published, no way were they edited”*

      Ha! Ha! You fell for one of the hundreds of trump’s con games. The contents of what he released were reviewed and determined to be highly edited. *_don the con is only going to show you what he wants you to believe._* If you haven’t caught on yet, trump is ALL ABOUT lies, misleading statements, and self-serving manipulation.

    • tallandhandsome29 | September 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      All the Sharpies in the world ain’t gonna make those tax returns any sweeter!

  2. cardiacpa | September 16, 2019 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    I can’t wait until his scam is filet open. Where he cant be protected by any of his sycophants. He needs to be put in prison.

    • Southern guy | September 16, 2019 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Christine Ford is CIA not going to happen

    • Christine Ford is CIA | September 17, 2019 at 6:02 AM | Reply

      @Southern guy Trump will win in a landslide. Let North Carolina be an recent example for you. Democrats are delusional people. Warrens plan would literally crash the markets and bankrupt this country. The Democrats are fools. Simply fools and so are the idiots who watch this network. You people are flat out stupid.

    • Jim Cox | September 17, 2019 at 8:25 AM | Reply

      Scientific Methodology A fool and his money soon go separate ways

  3. tintinesk5 | September 16, 2019 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    We GOT ‘EM ! Well, almost.

  4. Trill Bill | September 16, 2019 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    The Mueller investigation is not over. He just kicked it over to the Southern district

  5. BUDDY L | September 16, 2019 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    Time to burn the Scambino Family too the ground!! NY state is gonna get ummm!!

  6. Swayzetrain Bubbles | September 16, 2019 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    I doubt it will weaken their resolve, the stupid runs deep

  7. mary humphreys | September 16, 2019 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Sooner or later he’s going down in the SWAMP🐷🐷🐷 Just call him SWAMPY BUGGER🐷🐷

    • DDKaraokeOutlaw | September 16, 2019 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Inappropriate Mushroom Trump Denial Syndrome is a cancer.

    • John Swofford | September 17, 2019 at 6:50 AM | Reply

      @Inappropriate Mushroom Trump Derangement Syndrome is when you think Trump is doing a fine job. Reality is that Trump sucks as POTUS.

    • S A thoughts | September 17, 2019 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      @John Swofford
      These nut cases don’t have enough brains to realize if they can’t see through Trumps scams and they think the way he acts is appropriate they are deranged. This Trump deranged syndrome they came up wirh is what they see looking in the mirror as they fool themselves after being conned by him. This is a family who makes a living under the highest level of welfare. They create fake charities and foundations to get donations “handed to them”. Now Donation Donald found an easier handout from the GOP. All he has to do is help rich Republicans cheat more Americans and they donate “give” him money under the disguise of campaign finances. Instead of using it to run he spends it like it’s earned income paying $130,000 to a prostitute, tens of thousands in fines from cheating people in his other scams like Trump university and spends a fortune on throwing golf outing for billionaires who turn around and hand over millions to the “campaign”. No wonder why the sons want to run for office.

    • mary humphreys | September 17, 2019 at 9:26 AM | Reply

      @Inappropriate Mushroom and I bet you go round saying HAL HITLER

  8. Andy | September 16, 2019 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    You would think that Trump being so successful would willingly show his tax returns like a posturing lion!.., the fact he is terrified of them being released tells me enough that I need to know.., Trump is a fraud.

    • DBgot EM22 | September 16, 2019 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      I believe he is hiding his many times he has had to claim bankruptcy and steal money from the people who did the work and he never paid

    • Flummoxed Marmoset | September 16, 2019 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @Andy This is NOW a prerequisite to get on the ballot in about 12 states. California instituted THAT one…………

    • DDKaraokeOutlaw | September 16, 2019 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      I think he owes more than he is worth and I think it’s the Russians as it turns out, were the only banks in the world who would lend to him after Deutsche Bank finally decided to take their losses and run This is why he’s so adamant about not releasing his tax returns.

    • Capricorn Queen ♕ | September 16, 2019 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      He was born a fraud 😂😂

  9. magichwoo | September 16, 2019 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    How’s he going to stop all these subpoenas? This shows that no one is above the law. Especially this massive law breaker.

    • Ronnell Littlejohn | September 16, 2019 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      nemonucliosis emeilsVsNational Emergencys

    • DDKaraokeOutlaw | September 16, 2019 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @Inappropriate Mushroom I doubt Trump’s definition of journalism has anything to do with providing substantive factual information. He wants a “National Enquirer” type tabloid that praises whatever he does, hides his negatives and vilifies anyone who gets in his way.

    • Willie White | September 16, 2019 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Inappropriate Mushroom you are just another Trump disciple. Anytime someone reports anything negative about Trump, y’all immediately say it is fake news. Do y’all actually think that this man is perfect?

    • Gottenhimfella | September 17, 2019 at 4:43 AM | Reply

      Under Barr, the DoJ has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the GoP

    • Little Bit | September 17, 2019 at 5:56 AM | Reply

      In Trump’s world subpoeans are optional

  10. bootnsoot | September 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    Didnt he promise this?
    Didnt he say hed be the most transparent president ever?
    I guess that was lie 1+2.

  11. P Anon | September 16, 2019 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    the fact he wont release them pretty much guarantees he has something to hide

  12. Michael Jeffries | September 16, 2019 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Al Capone imprisoned for tax evasion. Died of untreated syphilis.

  13. ruth depew | September 16, 2019 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Anyone at this point who is still pretending the Trump is not a cheap low life criminal is a liar, deluded, or just not paying attention.

    • Dmitri Fukov | September 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      Remember when maddow got his tax returns,oh wait he paid MORE than Obama and most politicians combined and NOTHING on Russia.what makes you think going back to something already debunked is going to yeild anything different?

    • Chas Jones | September 17, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      Trisha Yamada Hitlers’ followers said the same thing about him and the rest is history.

    • Chas Jones | September 17, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      Bruno Cardenas If that’s true, individual-1 (without a doubt) has made the situation much, much worse. And don’t you dare mention his tax cuts which benefited the wealthiest Americans MOST; everyone else got crumbs. Obama saved our economy from a second major depression and don’t you EVER forget that!!! Individual-1 is falsely taking credit for the renewed economy rebuilt my the Obama Admn as history will show.

    • Chas Jones | September 17, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      joanna thao Actually we want the con man to pack up and leave our W.H., the people’s House and not his House. Time’s up in 2020! Vote BLUE, no matter who!!

    • Chas Jones | September 17, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      Matthew McDermit YEAH!! …straighten that fool out! 👏🤜

  14. athena icaria | September 16, 2019 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Thank you, New York. Make America Straight Again.

  15. Keith Jackson | September 16, 2019 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Right now Donny is sitting in the dark with a sharpie changing his tax returns.

  16. SUSAN MEYER | September 16, 2019 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    …I think it’s time to start Putin’ people in the big house, (jail.)…..

  17. Emma Burgess | September 16, 2019 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    Thank you New York!!! So proud that you have the balls to do the right and legal thing!!!

  18. LB | September 16, 2019 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    The tax returns will show the Emperor has no clothes.

  19. B Murray | September 16, 2019 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Finally an office with morality and courage to do the right thing!

  20. David Handley | September 16, 2019 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    Delusional self serving narcissistic blood sucking parasite. And that’s his good points.

    • JoAnn Holmes | September 16, 2019 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      Yes, indeed. Keep up the truth saying. Every American should say 12,000 TRUTHS for each one of Trumps 12,000 LIES. Maybe then, we can get rid of him. The news should not cover his talks if he is lying. They should only report the truth, wouldn’t that be a great news day.

    • Travis Davis | September 17, 2019 at 12:46 AM | Reply

      @JoAnn Holmes what are you blabbering about?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.