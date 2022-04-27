Recent Post
49 comments
She is not liking those answers….lmfao!!!
They don’t matter boy
@Mike Bryant 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣🤣fr fr
“I have always strenuously supported the right of every man to his own opinion, however different that opinion might be to mine. He who denies to another this right, makes a slave of himself to his present opinion, because he precludes himself the right of changing it.”
-Elon Musk
“Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins.”
-Elon Musk
“Truth is the proper and sufficient antagonist to error, and has nothing to fear from the conflict, unless, by human interposition, disarmed of her natural weapons, free argument and debate; errors ceasing to be dangerous when it is permitted freely to contradict them.”
-Elon Musk
“This is a victory for hate speech, white supremacy and intolerance.”
-Democrats
@Dean F.
first – Elon Musk had nothing to do with writing tax codes and laws. He simply abides by them. So don’t blame him.
Second – Between 2014 and 2018 Elon Musk paid $455 million in federal income taxes. How much did you pay? How many jobs did you create? Have you been 1/1000,000th as productive as Elon Musk? Sit down. Keep quiet.
Who does this Musk guy think he is, the next Thomas Jefferson? That’s some stirring patriotic writing.
@Olen Cone Good catch. I thought I was a good American but didn’t recognize those words. Well, I have read some pretty good texts from Musk, too.
@Olen Cone Ok, I see, you’re trying to appear smart by showing us you did your research, but haven’t you stopped to think that Musk is simply reciting things he agrees with? Like the three guys you just mentioned. They wrote these quotes, but musk cited them to show agreement. Duh!
This segment this is a perfect example of propaganda media.
The fear and loathing is palpable. Oh, the toxicity of ideas I disagree with.
🤣
@Astro Gremlin yes, dont we love freedom of speech!
Let “We The People” speak and quit trying to silence what you don’t want to hear or agree with!!
@Richard Rosenthal ok groomer
👋👋👋 Well Said
This reporting is hilarious. It’s no wonder that CNN is in a complete freefall.
CNN: What we have here….is a failure to communicate. lol
According to cnn, free speech is dangerous to our democracy and our values😂🤣
This 8s crazy …..cnn is simple comumism
No, learn to listen, it is blatant and malicious lies that needs moderation.
@Richard Rosenthal you cant hide truth forever. if someone is spreading lies you dont need to censor them you just let people decide if he is a lier or not. and after sometime a small minority will listen to those blatant malicious lies.
“Twitter never enforced their rules … it was soo random ….” Hahahaha and guess what If the president wants to say whatever they want / they can … listen to Jen psaki !!! If lying was a lie she would have been on death row ! Is cnn this pathetic
It’s English, Captain, but not as we know it.
Didn’t know free speech was such a bad thing for “Democracy”
@Dean F. I’m proud that the current status quo is being shattered in front of our very eye’s go woke go broke good will prevail 🗽
@Dean F. It actually is…. Threatening is not free speech it’s verbal violence.
Not everything is about Trump, CNN. The big picture is a small minority can’t bully people with different opinions on twitter any more.
She is getting owned on her own show. She is reaching so hard to make a valid point but fails.
1:16 “Bad speech” is subjective. That’s the whole point of free speech.
Elon already explained he will follow the laws in place of the country the tweeter is located. Those are the rules!! Don’t break the actual law.
LOL He can’t even follow the law himself….just ask the SEC.
@Patrick you drive at or under the speed limit daily?
@Rob Jackson Definitely under and in the left lane…
Yes, and as he gets up to speed he will learn the law. I don’t expect much to change just a transparent algorithm for liars to loathe.
The problem is half the stuff you say that is misinformation ends up being true.
@Mike Barbas you can’t look at the podesta emails lol, hunter hunter and hunter
And when that happens, they pretend they knew it all along.
Bingo.
“If we understand the mechanisms and motives of the group mind, it is now possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without them knowing it. … those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. . . . In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons . . . who pull the wires which control the public mind.”
— Edward Bernays, Engineering of Consent (1947)
“Primarily because the mainstream, corporate news media are dependent on public relations. Half of everything in the news actually originates from a PR firm. If you’re a lazy journalist, editor, or news director, it’s easy to simply regurgitate the dozens of press releases and stories that come in every day for free from PR firms.”
— John Stauber
I love seeing them openly being angry about free speech
Fr fr
How about we allow people to express their opinions without being silenced…. Is that not what equality and free speech is?
It is but these people want to control what people hear and think. 1 of them said as much before, forget her name but she said “they’re trying to tell people how to think and that’s our job”.
@Mike Barbas the historical issue is that one group of people have had a strangle hold one what they deemed to be a fact and would kick you off the platform if you stated otherwise.
Did everyone hear what she just said. The most important thing for her is misinformation and not free speech
The thing everyone seems to miss in the commentary about this.
By making twitter private, twitter no longer needs to rely on ad revenue, negating the “engagement” needs.
Also, Elon is a programmer and an engineer first. Elon wants to open source Twitter’s Algorithm, possibly reduce the heavy weight some users carry. Eliminate bots, and verify all users are human.
I don’t know if it’ll work, but it’ll likely be very different than the twitter cesspool that is the current standard.
