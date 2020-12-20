Restaurants are the hardest hit businesses in the pandemic according to Yelp. Cori Coffin spoke to restaurant owners in Queens, NY about how coronavirus restrictions are impacting their bottom line.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
NYC Restaurants Brace For Possible End To Outdoor Dining | MSNBC
What about switching to take away. In Australia we Locked down and most of the restaurants added a take away menu and most of them got thru. Mind you our government acted straight away and started paying people direct payments.
Same here in NZ. We both have a careing government, imagine 3oo. a wk no help for small businesses. America is a heartless cruel country
That’s what many are doing, but its still a huge hit. People like the dining experience and gathering together. It also doesn’t help the servers and bartenders who rely on tips…its just a huge mess.
@skrapyard444 yeah it sucks. Unfortunately the way your government is set up is not conducive to caring for the people hope it gets better when Biden gets in. Good luck with it all.
I really feel bad for the restaurant industry especially smaller ones. On the other hand what I don’t understand is outdoor dining that has essentially turned into another source of indoor dining. How is this even being allowed when you are building exterior structures to eat in because the restaurant can’t have indoor dining. It just doesn’t seem like a very smart way to end a pandemic ! I’d rather our government just PAY THEM to stay closed until this pandemic is over or at least more manageable.
People need to stay home and cook during this pandemic
Is it really outdoor dining if its outside within an enclosed space? smh