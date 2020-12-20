NYC Restaurants Brace For Possible End To Outdoor Dining | MSNBC

December 20, 2020

 

Restaurants are the hardest hit businesses in the pandemic according to Yelp. Cori Coffin spoke to restaurant owners in Queens, NY about how coronavirus restrictions are impacting their bottom line.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

55 Comments on "NYC Restaurants Brace For Possible End To Outdoor Dining | MSNBC"

  1. Dan Cook | December 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    Why are the republicans just letting the vaccine just sit in warehouses why?

  2. Peter K | December 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    What about switching to take away. In Australia we Locked down and most of the restaurants added a take away menu and most of them got thru. Mind you our government acted straight away and started paying people direct payments.

  3. Johnny English | December 20, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    The Donald J. Trump presidency: What started as a joke ended like a joke.

  4. Johnny English | December 20, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    “I love stupid people and stupid people love me.”

    – One Term Flopper 45

  5. Catherine Hendrickson | December 20, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Americans sacrifice at human loss. Financial loss Congress is only knocking down becauce they have the runoff and no vacation till this is over. Even then We the people are not represented well.

  6. anonymous bailey | December 20, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Don’t worry folks. Your $600 is on the way.

  7. yllbardh | December 20, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    outdoor dining in the snow is soooo juicy

  8. SoulHarvester Gaming | December 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Haha she said it like this bill is going to do anything to help small buissnes. We all know 80% will go to multimillion dollar corporations and the rest of the bill isn’t even a months worth of rent for millions of hard working Americans who now owe thousands to their landlords. You people are almost as big a joke as our government

  9. John Yost | December 20, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Keep the economy thriving? Stop with the lies! The economy is dying! The stock market is NOT the economy!!!

  10. Pau Prince 1st Global Jackal family | December 20, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    Is it me but it’s December in New York how is outdoor dining on band I’ve been a New Yorker my entire life and never have dined outside in December or January or February

  11. M F | December 20, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    Give the money to the people, smart people will form better business strategies. Clinging on to the past leads us nowhere in the future.

  12. redjack56 | December 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    I really feel bad for the restaurant industry especially smaller ones. On the other hand what I don’t understand is outdoor dining that has essentially turned into another source of indoor dining. How is this even being allowed when you are building exterior structures to eat in because the restaurant can’t have indoor dining. It just doesn’t seem like a very smart way to end a pandemic ! I’d rather our government just PAY THEM to stay closed until this pandemic is over or at least more manageable.

  13. The Bastard Gift | December 20, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    This is a breaking of the heart, the economy breathing shallow breaths. 😐

  14. Loretta sirmans | December 20, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Oh wow, look ya’ll they turned outside dining into inside dining…. somehow that qualifies…. im so glad we have so many smart decision makers. Now we can safely eat inside the outside… im so excited. (In case you have cobalt poisioning and can’t tell, this is sarcasm)

  15. GIRETTO OUTLAW | December 20, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    THEY BUILD A INDOOR OUTDOOR INDOOR DINING 😂 HOW DOES THAT MAKE SENSE 😂

  16. Nick | December 20, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Entitlement of restaurants dining of any kind during a pandemic really shines a light on priorities of getting through this in some sort of timely manner.

  17. GoldenHawk93 | December 20, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    At this rate, a lot of people will be in coffins. Hopefully Cori can avoid it.

  18. Bvd45 Bvd47 | December 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    I will be the first in line to re-elect Bill De Blasio as mayor of NYC! He’s doing a great job. Who is with me?!!

  19. Girl 19 Tn | December 20, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    People need to stay home and cook during this pandemic

  20. Zraekor | December 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Is it really outdoor dining if its outside within an enclosed space? smh

