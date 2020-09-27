The New York Times obtained President Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades. Reporting reveals that Trump paid 750 dollars in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and paid zero income taxes in ten of the previous 15 years.

NYT Obtains Two Decades Of Trump’s Tax Returns Revealing Years Of Tax Avoidance | MSNBC