September 27, 2020

 

The New York Times obtained President Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades. Reporting reveals that Trump paid 750 dollars in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and paid zero income taxes in ten of the previous 15 years.
NBC News' Monica Alba explains how Trump is reacting.

74 Comments on "NYT Obtains Two Decades Of Trump’s Tax Returns Revealing Years Of Tax Avoidance | MSNBC"

  1. Poo 59 | September 27, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    Don’t see many of his supporters on here I guess not much to say

  2. Flavius Stilicho | September 27, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    *FACT:* _Trump’s tax returns PROVE that he has NEVER been a billionaire. NEVER, NOT EVEN ONE DAY!_

    • John Hillman | September 27, 2020 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      @The Blessings Of Jesus Channel Blasphemy to claim to know the mind of God.

    • Justin Martyr | September 27, 2020 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      @Flavius Stilicho *One of My RePlys to you was MURDERED!!!!*
      *I HATE this WAR by U-666-Tube against Freedom of Speech!!!!*
      *ALL I said was the word Lib-Trards!!!! Let’s see If it Sticks!!!!*

    • Adrian L | September 27, 2020 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      It’s unbelievable how many people are talking about this

    • Adrian L | September 27, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @Ja B I think I have read “Biden will loose” at least 6 times in the last few weeks. Republicans are not sending us their best

    • Don F | September 27, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @The Blessings Of Jesus Channel If anything you say is true, he would show his returns and brag about how he is a great high tax paying citizen. You’re just deluded and fooled by your crooked leader.

  3. Fun Center | September 27, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Now we all know:1. Donald Trump lost a lot money in business so he did pay federal taxes. So he is not good at economy. 2.Donald Trump is FAKE billionaire 🤣😅😂

    • Stevie Blue | September 27, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      He was a fake back in the early 90s. He dumped his first wife for the gold digger Marla Maples just to try and boost his image.

  4. Oscar Fish | September 27, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    *Federal grand jury indictment underway. The whole administration. Obstruction.*

  5. Abe Lincoln | September 27, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    Whenever he starts playing the accordion you know he’s lying. 🇺🇸

    First President to ever file for unemployment. #EvictTrump

  6. That’s pretty radical | September 27, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    Does Trump know he could easily prove this article to be “fake news” by just releasing his tax returns? Like he knows that’s an option… Right?

  7. Brian Trueman | September 27, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    trump: “I can prove to you the NYT lied. Here are my real tax returns.” There, pretty easy isn’t it?

  8. ï | September 27, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Nobody with 2 brain cells is surprised by this. Can you put him in prison now please?

  9. Kei Vargas | September 27, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Let’s propose a new law… You don’t pay taxes you can’t be president!
    A President suppose to be an example to follow not a F’ing criminal!

  10. RLD | September 27, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Anyone: The sky is blue.
    Trump: Fake news.

    • My Dude | September 27, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @muuuuuud if you say so. Did you get that from an anonymous source as well?

    • Twinky UnOuWaNtMyCrEaMFiLlInG | September 27, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @muuuuuud . Funny you would say that since evidence was just released about how the Bidens received 3.5 million from a high ranking political figure in Russia. She also happens to be the richest women in Russia.

      Thats factual. Your Kremlin accusation is just another conspiracy that ppl like yourself wont let go of.

    • Ghost dog | September 27, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @My Dude you are skeptical

    • bryson west | September 27, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      @My Dude How many ways does Trump need to be found a crook, a con, a liar, before his supporters will see him for what he is?

    • Indi Pillai | September 27, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      @bryson west
      The poorest uneducated GOP racists and traitors come from shithole redstates that collect half their budgets from blue donor states FACTS

  11. Marilyn Reallon | September 27, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    People making only minimum wage pays more taxes than Trump!

    • Chas Channell | September 27, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      ​@My DudeI would give him one true statement. He has to make up for the other 199, 000 other times he has lied. I would give him credit because I am fair. There are other issues I have with him that are more pressing to me. I think he is just an unethical person who lacks empathy. I cannot vote for someone like that. He would have to become a completely different person for me to support him.

    • Jay Allen | September 27, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @Type99Arisaka Look at us!! Like seriously!!😭🤣😩 The world laughs at us… Hes trash… Defend him all you’d like… Hes Incompetent and we deserve better… Lied about COVID was the last straw for me

    • Type99Arisaka | September 27, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      Jay Allen He is getting troops out of the Middle East. Made record peace deals. Blm/antifa terrorists making it ghetto.

    • Jay Allen | September 27, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @My Dude Bruh!! Come on… There are HUGE REASONS why hes never wanted to release them… He kept coming for President Obama for yrs about his Birth Certificate all while having a PURE Dumpster Fire within his Tax Returns!!😒🤣😔

    • Justin Martyr | September 27, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      ​@Anthony Egidio
      *Tony Egidiot; Yeah!!! Your SOD O MITE ReMark; IS the Reason, WHY I WILL,*
      *be VOTING for TRUMP & ALL RePubs, on My BaLLot, in 2-Weeks!!! Sept. 27, 2020!!!*

  12. Jeannie Tarrance | September 27, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    How can he nominate a justice to the Supreme Court when he and his family may have committed tax fraud?

  13. Josh B. | September 27, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    No surprise… Anyone who listens carefully knows he is a con…

  14. Cyrus21100 | September 27, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    If Tax Evasion could take down Al Capone, it can take down Trump.

  15. CaliforniaNewYork CaliforniaNewYork | September 27, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    He’s broke we all knew. Thats why he never wanted his tax returns made public…DON THE CON

    • Ray Bin | September 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      That’s what it’s starting to look like! My suspicions all along. Can’t wait for the rest of the information to come rolling out.

    • Sperup AD | September 27, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      @Ray Bin Even a few casinos can get bankrupted when used a giang money laundering machines. Probably Donnie laundered billions and billions for Putin and his oligarchs.

    • christian black | September 27, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      It was all of the above. he’s broke, he pays no taxes, he’s a tax fraud. now if only we could get his school transcripts.

    • Indi Pillai | September 27, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @christian black
      DRAG HIM OUT AND LOCK HIM UP 2K21

    • Rude Dude | September 27, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      He only conned the Republicans, everyone else recognized bull sh-t when they heard it. I hope that “Trump-care” covers brain transplants!

  16. JustineLaLoba | September 27, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Don’t look at me…..I didn’t vote for the Orange Clown

  17. L'isolachenonc'e' VirginIsland | September 27, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    “The emperor has no clothes, and in Rump’s case no much money either. But he’s got HUGE DEBTS!”. What a winner!

  18. Vicente Velasco | September 27, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Let him spend the rest of his days in jail. From President to Jailbird.

  19. Christina Bo'Beanna | September 27, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    He’s an embarrassment to our country.

    • deborah DeborahR | September 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      He’s an embarrassment to himself. I read a lot of comments, so many from Canada, Ireland, Australia, Germany and other countries. They feel sad for our country because of trump.

    • R L T | September 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      So Biden saying a day ago that he joined the Senate 180 years ago…isn’t an embarrassment to our country? Come on man.

  20. Gerald Miller | September 27, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    The biggest welfare king is Donald J. Trump. Grifter in cheat. Failure at everything he touches.

