The New York Times reports that the SDNY, the same office Rudy Giuliani used to run, is investigating his conduct in Ukraine. Times reporter Michael Schmidt joins to discuss. Aired on 10/11/19.
NYT: The Feds Are Investigating President Donald Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
It was only a matter of time that Giuliani would be investigated. Play with a crook and you gonna get caught ! Bye Rudy
TBH, sad to see that the one who took down the mob in NY has fallen so low, but haven’t learned a thing at all.
So, basically you’re saying that Rudy plays with himself?
Plus he’s always running his mouth and getting his foot stuck in there!
Crooked little wop pipsqueak
Time to collect Rudy’s passport, guys!
Him and his goons are getting ready to start snitching. Lmao. These people are so predictable.
@Katy Burns I hope you’re right. I get frustrated whenever I think about the BS rule that a US sitting president can’t be indicted.
Warren Shiflett Me too. But I also sense there are just too many cats escaping too many bags for the WH to control this. Before, the stuff was bad, but he felt in control. Now I feel the weakness and panic from those surrounding him. Plus support for impeachment has sky rocketed.
@Katy Burns Yes. I’ve seen the polls. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. We’re experiencing the fall of America unless he’s removed.
Katy Burns Good
Anyone else notice how Trump is good at “Russian misinformation tactics” He goes campaigning to spread his BS because Rudy’s in the hot seat!
Looks like his latest wife ought to pack a bag…or several.
ALSO ALS both
@Sasa Sasa
For a woman dumb enough to
marry him, I guess she has some redeeming shred of sense.
She already did…he was going to go too Vienna
Trump’s Achilles bone spur. A woman
@Tonino 8
” real Americans”
and I suppose YOU get to decide who’s a real ‘murikan, and who’s not?
The Fed should investigate themselves!
Alana994 Aj 😂 Oh my goodness! Thank you for the laugh; very poignant.
I don’t think Trump knows what he actually got himself into.
He has been a criminal his whole life and he thought he could continue that as President.
Trump has a very tentative grip on reality. All narcissists have…. it’s part of their condition. They live in their own world.
John Wilmington ~ That may be the case, but the sad thing is that Trump will never be impeach, encause for that to happen, the senate must approve of that impeachment and with republicans in the majority in the senate, that will never happen 🙁
John Wilmington exactly. In NY he can muscle everything with money. Now he is being held liable and has no idea that ever happened to people.
Rudy who? I only met him once at a meeting and don’t know him. He is like a coffee boy to me.
Patrick, Trump met him twice and never more than 1,200 times. Rude says it is true.
‘Julie Who?’ (I nicked that joke).
“Don Jr. Who? I’ve never met him but I hear his father is tremendous.”
And the wheels on the bus go round round round….
Joe Strat // I feel like I’ve seen this happen before, no?
MAGA = MY ADMINISTRATION GETS ARRESTED 😂😂😂 I feel like im watching a bad rerun of Batman ! Joker and the penguin, and no savior ! Trump is doing Hitler in the rallies !
jackie oman do not offend hitler, Jackie: he volunteered in the 1 st WW ( no bone spurs there) and despite many similarities such as madness andmegalomania,he never sold his country to the russkis He never trusted them
THANK YOU, an honest over view of this corrupt Republican cluster f..k
🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂
it’s scary how close He parallels Hitler,why are people not alarmed by this ?
🤣🤣🤣🤣
True American patriots support America and the constitution and not one person .
@Tan TiHau The Trumpists dont’ just love Trump more than America, they love him and *HATE* America; by that I mean America as we have carefully and lovingly built her into something to be proud of; they hate it and by extension those of us who truly love America.
@American Patriot Anyone who puts “patriot’ in their screen name is *not* a patriot, especially if you support Trump.
@American Patriot – then why do you support Putin, a Russian Communist Dictator? Putin is the great Satin, looking to take down our democratic republic. You are sick with your crazy Christian crap…you’re an American Christian terrorist. You sound like Charlie Manson…of the Manson crime family…Helter Skelter dude.
@American Patriot You’re here to preach? How about explaining trump having told 12,000 plus lies since elected? Seem to remember something in the Bible about Satan being the father of all lies.
John 8:44 New International Version (NIV)
44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. *When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies* .
@Rani Rich – Trump and Putin want the US to be a communist dictatorship. The Repugs love the idea.
Rudy needs to throw Trump under the bus before Trump does it to him first, it’s going to get ugly!
Don’t worry, Trump’s lawyers have a history of turning on him once they’re arrested
HE ALREADY DID
To late Trump already said right to the press he wasn’t even sure Rudy was his attorney. Would have loved to have been a fly in the wall when Rudy learned that little chestnut .
He will
Trump throw lot of people under the bus.
Cannot believe he still has followers in his rallies. They must be following their emotions because it’s completely illogical to be a Trump supporter
Bunch of fools!🤷🏻♂️
When REPUBLICANS cut EDUCATION in their states…YOU GET FOLLOWERS OF JIM JONES…DAVID KORESH..AND NOW DONALD tRUMP…#CULT
Its a psychological need. They feel that he is their only savior. Some have a psychological need to cling to that. Makes it hard for them to see past their own predetermined notions of their chosen hero.
Just look at the ignorant “Bobble heads” behind him at every “Rally”.
@look whats happening now I am fifty nine and have waited, I thought in vain, for a NON politician for president. You morons have no idea the blessing we have.
WWE RALLIES
I watched some of it and he is making a mockery of his base knowing he is absolutely
lying to them and they believe it.
You mean winners
Trump has to be the only guy in history who’s Lawyers are constantly in need of a Lawyer.
Maxime De Winter sooooo… you think democrats are more powerful than the president. Gotcha.
You might be right. He may have met his match. Maybe he should leave now while he still can.
@Donald Trump 95 percent of democrats are transgenders. Hillary’s real name is Chuck. Amy klobuchar was previously Mathew Johnson. Andew yang is in fact Janet Kong, pole dancer at Las Vegas.
killbotone The Courts allowed so much lies to slide through their Courts. Many People are protesting these criminal misconducts, repeated in these buildings, that DOJ’s are supposed to address for the Public’s safety. Even one Person is a part of the People so what does not serving one Person means. It should not matter how many Persons of the People report facts and evidence as long as the reports are facts and evidence. These are poor excuses not to address serious, urgent issues. I have three People. I am speaking on two of us. That is more than one Person. Therefore, as an American Citizen. I am to be serviced like Anyone else with my other Person. What I don’t understand is how difficult is it to report important information within the four Governments in California to be on one accord. How is it accepted and not questioned when People do not comply to these regulations. No One can state that they completed anything thorough when there was never a mention that Police Officers sent me to all these locations and when I confirmed my order. The other Party who committed the crime was not arrested or questioned to prove their part of the agreements, orders, and contracts. There was not any thorough investigations from four Government Agencies in California on my case if they all never mentioned to the Public that I was attacked. That after the investigation they found out that I was the only one telling the truth. That my home was stolen by Suspects because the Police had me comply to the order and let the Parties that violated the orders commit crimes and did not investigate their proof. There was not a need to remove me from my home. My prior Owners who I was paying lived in Castro Valley. I lived in Oakland. Where are these facts. Anyone else who was discomfort should have left. How uncomfortable can menaces to society be.
@Doom and Gloom Not Yet. I want to see CNN and MSNBC go bankrupt first. He promised us to take the Fake News down. he’ll deliver. I’m sure
LOL
The White House ‘Wise Guys’ are going down.
God willing
Spike Marchant. I like your comment. I was also thinking that in the 8 years that President Obama was in Office not one word of scandal, discord in his Administration. Not eveyone agreed with his decisions but no one can deny he brought respect to our country from people all over the world. I took it for granted. I thought America was “growing up”. Then, illegally, the “snake” got into office. I just hope we have all learned a lesson about how democracy should work.
No worries, Rudy.
Truth isn’t truth!
What you’re seeing and hearing isn’t what’s actually happening.
@dump D . They’re preparing the stradagy right now for them Trickle down pardons . placing them in the order of occurance . . . who knew it could happen this way…….?
Well said, Son of Radium.
Couldn’t have said that better myself !!!
Son of Radium hahahahaha hahah! Ahh perfect- ☺️
“She’s going to go through some things” sounds like a very scary threat to me.
I thought the same.
A bloated bully and knows Nothing about Law/s and threatening/intimidating/witnesses
is a criminal Offence, where r his WH lawyers to guide him ?
That’s why she’s so admirable. “Here I stand, I can do no other.”
Sounds to me like he was telling Z that she was going through things. As in looking into corruption in their country. So she had to go.
Well she just went through a nine hour hearing. So, there’s that.
Does this b.s. ever end. Who is running this country? Sounds like Putin. Get rid of this virus trump
Trump is the STD you always tried to avoid growing up.
@donnies done Yeah Trump is like AIDS!
@DreamMasterStudios PUTIN + TRUMP = TREASON…………PROSECUTE
@JC Rabbit Dingdingdingdingding Trump is the puppet and Putin is the master with his hand up the orange idiots butthole.
The Most corrupt president ever is whining and svearing!!
140694 1994 well the god they worship is Satan
Unfit period!
140694 1994 maybe, so he could be exposed and dealt with cause he been out here a long time doing it his way.
But but but Hillary….. But but but Obama
add to that………SWEATING !
I got to admit that ” Sharpie the Clown” knows how to handle a circus 🎪.
Handle it???,He’s a one mane clown show,He IS the circus
I can’t believe his supporters are so blind to follow him
They not only follow him they defend him viciously on all the social media. If you say one word against him about ten of them will come down on you with language that should be heard only in a den of thieves. And all of it misspelled at that. Somehow he appeals to the least educated element of American society, people he wouldn’t even allow to shine his shoes in reality. I wish Freud were still alive to tell us what their psychosis is all about.
@Gisa W Slonim We the Honest People of all races and colors are the Majority, that is why the Republicans have to cheat! I have noticed a lot less come back when I make my Blue Voice heard on fox news channel, soon it should be minimal! Now that Trump has Disgraced our fight against ISIS, and the Survivors of 911 by letting over 10 thousand ISIS fighters loose! just vote blue no matter what!
Eric Jefferson // Bloodline of Satan? Wow, who knew anyone could be so scared and frightened by people of other beliefs.
You should probably go talk to someone about that. – Professional I mean,..
People never want to admit they’re wrong. Also, some have chosen him as their savior for seemingly psychological needs. Facing reality is too much for most of them, I think.
Paul Ryan is not innocent in any of this! He was one of the major enablers when Trump first got elected!