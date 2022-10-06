Recent Post
51 comments
These guys were really ready for war, and all they found was each other standing around with the cops to fight. How stupid.
They got outwitted while trying to pull one off themselves. Handled it like a bunch of Keystone cops. 😁
While all this talk is going on… Just wondering, were they ever thinking about the police? And how would they have dealt with the police on the next block over?
I’m pretty sure he was squinting the one good eye and couldn’t see the next block over. Costco Eyewear was right next door.
Oh, now you care about the police..
@Santa Claus I care about everyone who’s godly. What I don’t care about is Christmas though.
LIFE in prison, is where ALL the REST of the oath keepers need to be!!
Penitentiary salad tossing time for those chosen Oath Keepers.
You know your paramilitary group is badass when it’s name sounds like an abstinence movement for teenagers.
@Joboygbp Edwards Trump lost limpy.
@Harold 👈🏼Hi Harry the troll.👋🏻
The recording proves the planning. Rhodes is screwed.
Hoping for the best for USA and Europe. Love and light upon them. Peace and harmony upon the earth.
Stewart’s mommy always told him, “be careful or you’ll put an eye out “
So true!
If he’s service connected the VA needs to pull his disability immediately.
They did stop it because he’s been jailed for more two months. I was hoping to attach it though, since he owes 70k in back child support
Can’t
Suffice it to state that they
are genuinely bad people.
What a waste of sending someone to Yale. That seat could have been used by someone who wants to be a positive human being. An educated sick excuse of a human being.
You mean their are actual lawyers that aren’t scumbags? Coulda fooled me! 🤔
He sounds scary manipulative… when you sense that, run!
Her last words, terrifying
They’re going to throw the book at him no matter what he does. He will be the example.
They’re going to throw the book at him because OF WHAT HE HAS ALREADY DONE.
Or the book will be thrown because he’s guilty.
Sacrifice himself… He went close enough to lead other people in but not close enough to be charged. That’s not sacrifice, that’s manipulation. It’s sad that people ruin their lives and their families lives to follow men like him. Smh…
@jx14aby the guy that said “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”?
@Tony His conduct was reckless at best. His lawlessness continues.
@Dan Ozmatlan 😂😂😂😂
This lady is a tough as nails survivor. I give her a lot of credit for managing to eventually escape what sounds like the grasp of an evil malignant narcissist. She and her children must have suffered terrible emotional abuse with such a self righteous psychopath at the head of their family. She should join the ranks of those who have written expose biographies about their traumatic experiences dealing with such satanic people. Hope he’s sent away for a long long time so they can heal and recover their own sanity.
She has the eyes of a survivor.
a woman scorned. . . .
@jx14aby Only person I see scorning her is jx14aby
well worth boosting their social media stories now before the midterms
“You guys rock & roll, I’ll wait out here,” said Elmer, the disbarred lawyer.
Damn. He’s like a cartoon villain, he has an eyepatch and everything.
You’d think he’d take it easy having one eye, but no. He wants to go to war and risk losing the other.
He shot his own eye out while ‘cleaning his gun’ aka playing with it like a moron while thinking he was some kind of badass.
@JAMES RUNDQUIST 😀😃😄😆🤣😂🤣😂😁
@Sorcerer’s Apprentice Bingo ! There it was !!!
@S M lol
Looking at him, his actions and his clothing it occurs to me that a law degree may not be the gold standard of intelligence it is often assumed to be.
Kamala coulda told you that.
@jeffr p
I can tell from your post, you have NEVER seen the inside of a dentist office.
“Don’t make it easy for them to pop you with a conspiracy charge’ the man says as he is literally conspiring with others.
From the evidence they’ve collected he also made it easy. He’s a fraud and a joke!
Thank you, Tasha Adams, for speaking out!
