Obama delivers scathing takedown of Trump at unscheduled Georgia rally

November 4, 2020

 

Former President Barack Obama held an unscheduled campaign event in Atlanta where he railed against President Trump for suggesting to a rally crowd last night that he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert after the election.

  1. Hey Sam Graham Cartoons | November 2, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    This race could go EITHER way. Please VOTE to ensure undeniable results.

  2. Robert Fleming | November 3, 2020 at 8:10 AM | Reply

    Americans who live outside of swing states are looking at swing state americans – VOTE. VOTE VOTE

  3. Arinze Oluh | November 3, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    I like Presidents that can read higher than a 4th Grade level.

  4. Sihle Manqele | November 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    The drastically waving flag behind him ups the ante on this election drama

  5. Danny Truong | November 3, 2020 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Wow. President who can make complete sentences.

  6. patricia lafountain | November 3, 2020 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    WE NEED A LAW IN PLACE THAT A PRESIDENT “CAN” BE INDICTED WHILE IN OFFICE SO THIS BS NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN.

  7. michael Brown | November 3, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    I almost didn’t vote because I figured it wouldn’t matter “lil ol me” but I got to thinking…if everyone thought like that wouldn’t even be an election! I felt a duty in 2020

    • Zahed Barak | November 4, 2020 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      @Brandon name a country that is more powerful than the US.
      China? Russia?

    • Roger Fernandez | November 4, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    • Brandon | November 4, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Zahed Barak well strength doesnt always come from military power little one. You need a education to understand that. Its ok tho when trump tard loses soon atleast itll be a small percentage of better

    • Brandon | November 4, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Roger Fernandez lol imagine buying apple.

    • Birat Baral | November 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      @Olivia Eiffe did it count in 2016? didnt Hilary get more popular votes? get real man

  8. Ernst Wahr | November 3, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    I’m from Germany and I want to share something: I watched a Anti Biden Youtube video, afterwards my YouTube algorithm just recommend me the worst Pro-Trump content, that make you really feel wierd about the Election. There are so many manipulativ videos out there and I feel like if you once want to listen to the Opposite (Republicans), then you get feeded my so much Propaganda Content, that you easily may change your mind.

    That is ridiculous. Its like last Election, when Russia recommended so much Trump Advertising. I hope the American People will vote for our World, not just for themselves.

  9. MrSirGio308 | November 3, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    Biden is going to win this election en he’s going to be the POTUS!

  10. My Max | November 3, 2020 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    I voted baby. Took less than 10 minutes. Lincoln co. Missouri baby!

  11. M L | November 3, 2020 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Two different crowd chanting
    Obama`’s “Yes we can”
    Trump’s “Fire Fauci”
    Wonders shall never end.

    • Andrea Lori | November 3, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      The difference is in the education level. Basically the voting map reflects education in the USA. I’d strongly avoid going in red states, it seems uncomfortable to me to live in a place where 6 or more people out of 10 vote for trump.

    • Billy Cole II | November 3, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      @Andrea Lori “Ignorant Statement of the Day” winner right here….

    • India Gordon | November 4, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

      @Andrea Lori I live in Texas. It’s very difficult

    • Barnacles | November 4, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

      I cant even believe the stupidity of our country anymore. Lets really make America great again and GET BIDEN IN OFFICE

    • Barnacles | November 4, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

      @Andrea Lori I live in a swing state that went red today and I am so unbelievably disappointed in my state.

  12. Na Kalohe | November 3, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Never underestimate the stupidity and ignorance of the people of the United States!

  13. Mark Joseph Pintor | November 3, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Wanna be part of history: vote. Don’t wanna be part of history? Vote anyway.

    • Galen Richard | November 4, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      And that is a problem . People are voting and they dont know what they voting for . If you know what you voting for stay home

    • bloodshed 流血的 | November 4, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Galen Richard pipe down galen. i’m sure you’ll need some tissues when 🍊 is being dragged out with a police escort lmao

    • Galen Richard | November 4, 2020 at 1:50 PM | Reply

      @bloodshed 流血的 Well I’m not to be the only one crying because everyone’s be crying because Because we will have no freedom no guns no jobs higher taxes would you like me to continue

  14. Xlegacy Zero | November 3, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    If Trump loses and the Senate flips that means that the republicans lost complete control over the government in only 4 years. Proving beyond a doubt that they are out of touch with the needs of the American People.

  15. Kino Dizzle | November 3, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    He speaks so much more relaxed now that he is no longer president😊

  16. Ghostface | November 3, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    “When we work together, things may not get perfect but they do get better”

  17. MM Noble | November 3, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    God, why can’t all Americans see his vision. It’s terrible to be full of hate and prejudices. So sad 😭

  18. Jeanette Steed | November 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    This is the way a true classy president delivers a speech

  19. Jeanette Steed | November 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    Just a thought, did President Obama makes this speech without reading any of it from a teleprompter- Trump take note !

  20. raaisma | November 3, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    I’m not an American but I watch the whole speech.

