Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins Ari Melber to discuss “what took [Nadler] so long” to confirm the President “ought to be impeached.” Katyal argues Trump has been using the Justice Department to “pardon his friends” but also to “throw the book” at “his political enemies.” Aired on 09/16/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Obama Lawyer: What's Taking So Long To Impeach Trump? | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC