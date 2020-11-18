Obama To Sit Down With Jonathan Capehart For Exclusive Interview | Morning Joe | MSNBC

November 18, 2020

 

Following the release of his new book, President Barack Obama will sit down with The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart for an exclusive interview, which will be aired on MSNBC Thursday at 10 PM ET. Aired on 11/17/2020.
86 Comments on "Obama To Sit Down With Jonathan Capehart For Exclusive Interview | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Angeliquelovely | November 17, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    The truths we the people on this planet will learn about the Gop and demon donald trump 4 years will be HORRIFIC!!!!!!!!

    • Nancy Lewis | November 17, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Watch President Trump using the “N-word” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPUFwmZN9eo&t=19s and every racist comment he has ever made

    • Martin Lewis | November 17, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

      @Roman Ward .. Another QANUS moron that’s clogged his brain up!!!

    • 392Adventures | November 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

      @William H Trump already won, everyone knows it, in fact there were SO MANY VOTES for trump that the system could not make up enough fake ballots to compensate, when they did they went to 120% of registered voters! So they had to start DELETING Trump votes, its all on record. This is going to be great. Gonna be some real upset Libbys burning their home towns again.

    • 392Adventures | November 17, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      Best President we ever had! Can tell just by the way all the money grabbers are acting.

    • Martin Lewis | November 17, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

      @392Adventures … You’re really going on an adventure huh🤔🤔,,;In your head is the only adventure you’ve tried to notice that’s reasonable.. Good luck BuckO because you’re gonna need it.

  2. MSL | November 17, 2020 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    still calling him “president obama”
    so many people still do.. it probably gets under trump s skin, big time

  3. CiCi Knight | November 17, 2020 at 8:36 AM | Reply

    We pray for the families that have suffered the loss of a loved one, or battling illnesses due to the virus.

  4. Penny Sutch | November 17, 2020 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    I love Obama he is intelligent and has integrity and dignity.He really cared about us.tRump has none of these qualities.stay safe.😷✌

  5. Marchant2 | November 17, 2020 at 8:38 AM | Reply

    Can’t we just bypass trump? Just transition anyways. What’s trump gonna do? Quit?

  6. byebyebaby tRump | November 17, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    I sure miss Obama! Obama fixed our economy the Bush’s destroyed & then Donald tRump totally tRashed & destroyed it.

  7. byebyebaby tRump | November 17, 2020 at 8:42 AM | Reply

    Anybody else notice that under Obama’s 8 yrs Presidency that there wasn’t an iotta of scandal unless you consider wearing a tan suit a scandal or ordering Dijon mustard as big deals! Donald tRump has scandals on a daily basis in comparison!

  8. Drew Vac | November 17, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    Trump refuses to turn over vital information to the incoming Biden Administration because it will expose their incompetence and frankly blatant negligence of the American People.

  9. Arcadie 3 | November 17, 2020 at 8:49 AM | Reply

    BARACK OBAMA, THE LAST AMERICAN PRESIDENT!

  10. MVVpro | November 17, 2020 at 8:52 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump has never forgiven the Obama’s for the fact that journalists found out Melania plagiarized a speech from Michelle almost verbatim.

  11. Jay Roy Sims | November 17, 2020 at 8:56 AM | Reply

    The Obamas are proving it again for the umpteenth time:
    They’re good eggs.

  12. dump D | November 17, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    Dear leader is jealous of Obama because he is not qualified to be a janitor in Obama’s presidential library.

    • Donnie TRUMP | November 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

      Obama was a janitor? Makes sense.

    • 392Adventures | November 17, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

      @Timothy McGuire Being Impeached for no reason by the Pelosi, Schumer Shift Corruption gang is a badge of honor.

    • 392Adventures | November 17, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      @Donnie TRUMP I never heard he had a job.

    • Nancy Lewis | November 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      @Timothy McGuire It was actually Joseph Biden in the montage of video clips that not only used the “N-word” as he sat in a congressional seat, but also made many racist comments in years that followed as a senator. So, just to explain it further, moron, I stated that it was President Trump so that you idiots would watch it but clearly you didn’t even watch the compilation of direct racist quotes from Sleepy Joe Biden because you are a troll and you probably work for George Soros.

    • Timothy McGuire | November 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      @Donnie TRUMP in your little pathetic confederate dreams, by the way your dear leader is a LOSER!

  13. Villainous ChrisK | November 17, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    r’s better Pray that Mrs Obama never runs for Anything. she would mop the floor with whomever they put up against her. they are lucky she hates politics.

  14. TAR TV | November 17, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    Obviously trump has nothing to turn over than his four years of publicity stunt and outright fraudulent activity.
    Hey, January 20 cannot come soon enough.
    We will stop the squatters

  15. Joe Fitz | November 17, 2020 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    Trump knows he’s lost, he just doesn’t know how to say that to his base without losing their support and looking foolish for the way he’s been acting

  16. arynia1 | November 17, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Trump AND MitchMcConnell are responsible for the division of the american people, for the civil unrest, Covid-19 cases and deaths, for destroying the economy and democracy! Both of them should be prosecuted!

  17. Elias Salcedo | November 17, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    Trump: Ex employees writing books about his corruption.
    Obama: Writing books about his legacy.

  18. Miller Scott | November 17, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    President Obama is one of the best presidents Merika has ever had. Gentleman.

  19. V | November 17, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    I remember when the president didn’t act like a child.

  20. David Wild | November 17, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    But if Trump concedes now, he won’t be able to continue to fleece his supporters for donations.

