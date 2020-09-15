Oct 10, 2010: Kim Jong Un’s national debut at Pyongyang military parade

September 15, 2020

 

On Oct 10, 2010, CTV News reported from a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, where Kim Jong Un, the son of the country’s then-ruler Kim Jong Il, made his first national appearance.
13 Comments on "Oct 10, 2010: Kim Jong Un’s national debut at Pyongyang military parade"

  1. Albin , | August 15, 2020 at 8:24 AM | Reply

    first

  2. Canadian Railfan | August 15, 2020 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    Second

  3. Liquid Falsate | August 15, 2020 at 8:35 AM | Reply

    69th

  4. Deborah Watkins | August 15, 2020 at 9:05 AM | Reply

    Fantastic 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  5. Hummingbird 22 | August 15, 2020 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    How come “Staying Alive ” wasn’t playing when they were marching ? 😂

  6. Rft 97 | August 15, 2020 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    0:22 kim had a double chin back then too!

  7. kim jong un | August 15, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Hello from north korea

  8. the socialist Latinoamérica | August 15, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    North korea Parade october 10 /2020

  9. Mike Ueckert | August 15, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    All hail Kim .Wonderful goose step.

  10. David Kim | August 15, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    I see a leader… that is the fattest one in his own country.

  11. Onefast4Door 2000 | August 16, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    They look ridiculous when they march! Rofl

  12. Hammerschlägen M | August 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    And the _Dear Leader_ just issued the order to confiscate all dogs in the North Korean capital… because dogs are a sign of “Western decadence”. But everybody knows their precious pets are going to soon be eaten.

