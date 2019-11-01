The U.S. economy added 128,000 jobs in October, far outweighing analyst estimates of 75,000 jobs. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.6 percent. Aired on 11/01/19.
October Jobs Report: 128,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 3.6 Percent | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Is it the lies total disrespect of the oversight of our constitution the bankruptcies he’s filed the multiple divorces that Republicans love
Can you explain this … “total disrespect of the oversight of our constitution”
Easily blocking congressional duties to oversee trumps actions by forbidding testimony to house of representatives
its amazing how the numbers get twisted. None of the jobs are gainful fulltime jobs. Most are for part time, zero benefits jobs that will not pay the average persons monthly bills. the people in those jobs have had to cut back and get roomates or sub let their homes to get by.
@Space Alien The budget deficit in fiscal 2018 (which runs from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018, the first year budgeted by President Trump) is forecast to be $804 billion, an increase of $139 billion (21%) from the $665 billion in 2017 and up $242 billion (39%) over the previous baseline forecast (June 2017) of $580 billion ..
@Pat Fitzgerald
Those people need to get some skills and get a real job. We have a ridiculous amount of Indians coming here every year taking tech jobs. Why can’t Americans fill these jobs?
@Albert Green americans are lazy af. No ambitikn to do anything with their lives. Most just want to live off the system and shovel food into their obese mouths. Its so easy to get jobs right now. I can quit mine and have a new one tomorrow morning.
Looking for a second job like most Americans. Last year it was 223,000 for Oct. Yea, we are doing Great. We are going backwards😂. Unemployment ticking higher due to layoffs and companies going out of business.
It’s a long way to Nov 2020..no one can predict the economy and its direction.
The budget deficit in fiscal 2018 (which runs from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018, the first year budgeted by President Trump) is forecast to be $804 billion, an increase of $139 billion (21%) from the $665 billion in 2017 and up $242 billion (39%) over the previous baseline forecast (June 2017) of $580 billion ..
Did they mention that they have been over announcing job numbers every time.
Kay UK…..Trevor Jones…..Oh please ……facts are facts……..
@jed merk :He’s correct.
Evil Trump is destroying the Soul of our Great Nation.
@Chika Kema The economy is basically dead. You don’t need to project out very far to see the cost of the deficit, the over all debt and the record low tax and interest rates are going to bankrupt the country. Almost half the states increased minimum wage in 2019. So of course wages went up. Not a surprise. Employing every person in the country will not fix anything. The underlying economy is dead. Nothing Trump is doing will fix anything. It’s just not going to happen.
@Space Alien put me just ball liquor back hurry up space allen, balls are getting cold you took your mouth off too long
Make Racists Afraid Again so more people unemployed is good?
They are low paying jobs. Most working class Americans have to have 2 or even 3 jobs to stay afloat. Bernie 2020
So other people have to pay because they don’t have skills?
Lol. Love the fiction and the irony of supporting Bernie after stating that fiction. Lol you won’t get it for sure but good luck. Cheers from Toronto
Thank you President Obama.
Lol and thank you President Ford. Cuckoo
Albert Green then why are we loosing more manufacturing jobs then ever in history. 8,100 gm jobs lost in Ohio just this year. And that’s just one state. The reason these numbers look good is because of people taking second jobs. And now we’re getting into the holiday season. So retail companies are hiring getting ready. You just heard the man say that most of the jobs created were in the restaurant, bars etc. why. Because all those people that lost there factory jobs are having to take jobs for much less money. If you think we’re doing that good just go buy groceries. Look at how much the prices have increased. I’m retired so because I’m on a fixed income I have to pay attention to every penny I spend. Since 2017 my grocery bill has risen by 27% but my pay only 1.5%. What trump is doing is hurting income equality. Remember these totals we see are a reflection of the country. CEO’s got a 50% pay increase in two years. How’s yours doing?
foreigner fan if your a foreigner and don’t live in this country how would you know how Americans are doing on a day to day basis . You wouldn’t.
@Christopher Your partisan ignorance is sad. The last 40+ years have watched the USA middle class destroyed thanks to corrupt establishment Democrats and Republicans. And they’re still at it. Trumps fighting them with all his power. Sadly a President has very limited powers. Cheers from Toronto and best wishes. Educate yourself for your sake
Did those numbers reflect that these jobs are parime, and most people have to work two or three jobs to make do! Liars! Liars! Next election you will be voted out! You will be found out by your smart voters!
I don’t BELIEVE YOU!
Man I bought an island with that extra .002 percent extra money I made.
128k added but how many lost jobs and houses due to the tardoinChief, id bet double lost jobs or had to get a 2nd or 3rd job just to get ends to meet and likely still dont make enough to live on.
Jobs? Where? Benefits? BS is all it is!
Where? All around. The only people in my area that have a hard time finding a job is people that cant pass a drug test and people that want to live off the system.
And… How many jobs have been off-shored out from the US due to Trump’s trade wars and policies?
Remember, not “one” republican dare to answer that one when asked. Neither do they deny it either.
So I ask… How many?
September’s jobs report got revised downward.Expect the same here.
Ok, Dumb Butt Completely Forget, (“ Higher Job Numbers are Due to the (SEASONAL HIRING) Holidays are 2 Weeks away starting with Thanksgiving-Christmas/New Year’s”) You guys need to Work on your Reporting and State the Facts behind The NUMBERS!!!! Lame!!!
Thank you president trump
*Here’s how this actually works:* employers don’t want to pay for benefits and perks. So what they do is take a single, decent full-time job and then split it into two part-time jobs. That way, they don’t need to pay for things like medical coverage, unemployment insurance, etc. And after they do this dastardly deed, they say “Look, I just created a new job for America.” This is what we see being reported on the news: just the raw numbers of how many individual jobs there are — with absolutely no mention of whether or not those jobs are full or part time, or whether or not they give benefits, or whether or not they offer any potential for advancement. Why do you think so many Americans are currently working two, or even three jobs, just to stay alive..? _Did your parents’ generation need to do that..?_
Tessmage Tessera Correct. If you take a standard 40 hour week for one individual, sack them, then employ four people at minimum wage, each working ten hours per week on a zero hours contract, is that One job or Four? Four, of course! Enough work for one person, but doled out to four individuals – ergo, it’s Four New Jobs (but ignore the one person who got sacked). A fun game for Any government to play fast and loose with The Numbers until the desired optics and results are achieved.
Bernie 2020.
According to Twiiter Trump and the CEA today, the number is actually 303,000. 🤷🏻♀️