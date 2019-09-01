Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke reported that at least 21 people were injured and 5 are deceased after a mass shooting in Texas. » Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Odessa Police Confirm At Least 21 Injured And 5 Deceased | MSNBC
😶 the biggest threat to the u.s. is racist right wing extremist
@Matthew Keenan HUH??? 🤔 Matthew you are making no sense. Better to remain silent and be thought of as a fool than to comment and remove all doubt.
NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP you spelled white people wrong, the ones that aren’t racist do nothing to stop the ones that are so they are also responsible
A.D. T Sr. We can’t do anything because of Republicans and the NRA how are we responsible you trash
Where were the “good people with guns” who were supposed to prevent this from happening?
@all the people trying to say cops had guns and were there or there weren’t guns allowed. First off if there’s no guns allowed there is that gonna stop a crazed shooter? ” oh no guns allowed here, I can’t go in” and of course cops were there they are gonna respond. My point is the answer isn’t ” give everyone guns, they’ll stop the shooter before it gets worse.” We need stricter gun laws. And no, I’m not saying take away all the guns– im saying take away weapons of war, unnecessary to “our freedom”. There is absolutely no reason for an American citizen to be carrying around an assault rifle, or a pistol with extended magazines (especially with our militarized police force).
Rueben Aragon you can’t prevent this from happening until they implement psych evaluations for all gun owners and close the inheritance loophole and probate firearms for heirs until they pass a psych eval and a background check.
Rueben Aragon says you. But the 2nd amendment’s purpose is to protect us from the tyranny of our own government. I’m for stricter gun laws but not ones that make our guns less scary to our own government. After they take our guns they are free to take anything else they like. That mostly applies to democrats because they are the ones that like to take our stuff.
I will pray for the victims and the police officers to get well
It is Christian SUPREMACY that is killing it’s own in America, just as the Islamists do to their own.
We are experiencing the DEATH THROES of RELIGIOUS DELUSIONS in the twenty first century.
Society can no longer support rule by secret messages from Invisible Magical Beings to the SELF-PROCLAIMED chosen few.
As it opens the door for every con-artist, power seeker, and paedophile ON THE PLANET.
There is not ONE MOLECULE of verifiable evidence for ANYTHING Supernatural, Ghost, God or Gargoyle.
Supporting things WITHOUT VERIFIABLE EVIDENCE, leads to an ADDICTION to self-bullshitting, detatchment from VERIFIABLE REALITY, and a plunge into self-serving corruption of individual and society.
Self-bullshitting due to INDUCED TERROR of invisible magical beings is KILLING OUR SOCIETIES.
Be well and brave, my fellow traveller.
So basically 3-4 weeks later after El Paso and Dayton, another shooting. Let’s see what happens with new gun rules. Probably nothing! Just like 3 weeks ago…. nothing!
Sh*t Texas just made it easier for someone to get a gun.
Nice work…
Steven Lindsey : Trump HAS, “denigrated legal immigration,” by constantly referring to LEGAL immigrants as, “illegals.” The DEFINITION of Denigration, RIGHT THERE. And, YOU do the same thing, because Trump tells you WHAT to, “think.”
@NewhamMatt
Yes sir!
Nothing unfortunately is going to happen. Shootings 3 weeks ago and another this weekend and 5 dead. McConnell, Trump, and the Republicans basically don’t want to tick off the most powerful lobby on Capitol Hill….the NRA! That’s it…bottom line.
@Ash Roskell
You are correct as well!
It’s become very apparent that Trump’s spewing of hatred is coming home to roost. The President of the United States of America should never say some of the things he says! I’ve never seen it before in my life. But, Trump has ‘normalized’ ill behavior. He just a sack of sh*t…..like I knew he would be from day one of his Inauguration.
STARTING TODAY, PROBLEM SOLVED. ‘Cause, you know, “good guy with a gun etc”…
https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/07/us/texas-gun-laws-el-paso-shooting-trnd/index.html
arrest maga hats immidiatley and trump as well.
y
Hahaha
Then look at the Christian Supremacist movement that is killing America.
Just as the Islamists do to their own.
Religious tolerance on display and at it’s best.
No change for the last 2000 years and counting.
But thank god this mass shooters right to carry a gun was not infringed.
@Matthew Keenan Most mass shooters have legally obtained guns. Don’t know about this one yet.
@Jeffrey CrenshawCrenshaw do they? or is that they get them from family members’ gun safes? Let alone of all the signs from years past showing they are MENTALLY UNSTABLE? Not to say that “some” criminals do obtain weapons Legally, but I suppose the keyword is criminal.
Best comment.
@Matthew Keenan Yeah, 74% of mass shooters get their guns legally: https://www.kunc.org/post/1982-74-percent-mass-shooters-obtained-their-guns-legally#stream/0. Of the remaining 26%, a few steal them from family members.
right to bear arms trumps right to live, everyone knows steel and polymer in the hands of a nutjob is worth more than school kids lives or other generic citizens/people
Prayers ain’t enough Ban Assault rifles. These guns were made for War. WTF
Prayers – suggestions for when the wheels fall off God’s perfect plan …….. YET AGAIN !!!!!!!!!!
than what happens when someone builds a bomb ya little fartknocker?
im sure its another trump cultist as the shooter, guess we wont get legislation this is gop approved.
@evidenceonlythanx I hope you’re wrong. If you’re right though… at least we get to fight on our side. Think about how pleasant it’ll feel to pull a trigger on one of them… to watch some delusional believer fall, never to vote again… from the comfort of your own couch while you drive your drones and rovers with your smartphone. Meanwhile big-belly Conservants are out in the cold huffing and angry, trying to figure out what to shoot back at, basking in the warmth of their own urine, moments before the bullets riddle their torsos, lol. It’ll be fine either way… progress always comes.
Mister gets it!
None of these shooters have turned out to be trump supporters yet in your mind they are. Why is that? Are you brainwashed? Stupid? Why do you lie?
‘Wrong’, and on *several* counts, Gabe.
https://theintercept.com/2019/08/04/el-paso-dayton-mass-shootings-donald-trump/
And…
https://www.newsweek.com/las-vegas-gunman-was-trump-supporter-happy-stock-market-701597
Trump will be coming for your video games.
@Scientific Methodology Have you done those qualifications? I have… they’re a joke. Shooting paper at a range isn’t going to make me a good gunfighter. Neither is answering questions like “Do you feel like hurting yourself?” with the only possible answer you know they need to hear in order to pass you. My significant other is a highschool teacher… she already has a mountain of nonsense she has to fill out and keep current just to be allowed to do her job. We don’t need more hoops for teachers to jump through… we need to have their back as a society so that school shootings become as absurd and unthinkable as they once were.
mistercohaagen it’s not a another hoop if she isn’t going to carry. My opinion is that a polygraph should accompany the psych evaluation. Also, if teachers are going to be marshalls they should be doing tactical shooting courses as well. I went to the range with a law enforcement buddy this morning who has his quarterly qualification coming up. He lives in NJ and I live in PA so I provide training to him with firearms since I live in a free state and have more experience and knowledge plus I am a collector and I have all manner of firearm types.
@Scientific Methodology I have a question for you from a Canadian gun collector to an American one. What are your thoughts and feelings on licensing for gun ownership?
Alex .Wallace I think that licensing ownership is redundancy after background checks are completed. I do however think that background checks can be more stringent My problem otherwise with ownership licensing is that it would basically be a tax whereby government would be conducting commerce in another business which I am absolutely against.
Quid pro quo, what firearms or peripheral items aren’t you allowed to own in Canada and are firearms laws in Canada universal or more locally administered? Also, how do you feel about ownership licenses? Are you required to be licensed?
As a (CCW) concealed carry permit holder in my state I am able to carry in 33 states total through reciprocity laws.
Once again, “Great people on both sides” eh.
Fox News has their comments disabled of this tragedy.
They don’t want to hear the truth!
Probably a demand from Moscow Mitch. He does want people thinking about gun restrictions and THEN realising that other FOX News viewers are thinking about it too.
How BRAVE of them. They make me puke. Utterly despicable human beings.
Those basterds😃. God you people are so simple minded its sickening.
‘Hypocrisy, personified’, Gabe…the simple-minded over at Cluster-Fox ‘News’ *prefer* it.👎
*Meanwhile the Sick Orange creature 🐙 and his possies like Moscow Mitch are having the kool-aid and Trump talking about suing his hand-picked cabinet members come 2020 we need to clean the sewer system*
It’s not terror if it’s white. White Evangelicals are outpacing ISIS murder of innocent Americans by like 1000 to 1.
Dylan Roof came pretty d*mn close to *doing just that* in a church in Charleston, SC, Brian… 🤨
@CynAnne1 the black man who shot up a white church in Tennessee wasn’t a Christian and neither was Dylan roof
The “Chosen One” keeps inciting violence at his KKK rallies aimed at non-whites non-stop.
@Marco Molito we can only talk about white shooters though. These people have manipulation and mind control slapping them in the face and they love it. So sad the weak ego fed minds
Blood on NRA’s hands !
An epidemic of shootings in the United States and Republicans still stand up for the NRA.
And religious delusion as a GOOD thing in 21st century society.
From an Aussie observer, I just want to say, “Screw you, Moscow Mitch. Your obstructionist agenda isn’t just limiting American democracy. It’s getting people killed.”
Don’t get your American news from MSNBC. Trust me, they’re very biased
Thank goodness the Texas legislature made brass knuckles legal again. (I’m not kidding.)
SheilaghmBrosky Brosky 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Gun regulations be damned. We don’t need them. We doin just fine. Oh wait this happened. Again and again and again. Time for this to stop.
Please remember when voting
REPUBLICANS want no new gun laws & want to keep things the same !!!
Time to move to Odessa in Ukraine. It’s safer and a nicer place anyway.
See ya