“We’ve never seen such faithlessness to the ideas and ideals of the country.” Steve Schmidt reacts to the ODNI’s findings and certain Republican senators who seem to be helping disseminate Russian talking points. Aired on 8/7/2020

ODNI Says Russia Is Trying To Boost Trump’s Candidacy | The 11th Hour | MSNBC