“We’ve never seen such faithlessness to the ideas and ideals of the country.” Steve Schmidt reacts to the ODNI’s findings and certain Republican senators who seem to be helping disseminate Russian talking points. Aired on 8/7/2020
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
ODNI Says Russia Is Trying To Boost Trump’s Candidacy | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Trump Russia, Definite Collusion!! Vote for America, Vote for Biden!!
@mark trimble then move to Russia cause it ain’t going to happen here
@I HACKED YOUTUBE-, liar
@Diana Hulstine the facist progressive Socialist thug ducking femocrats have given Trump his re-election. #walkaway
#bidenkiddiesnifferupper
@Mark bodman Really read a book trumpturd Russian
@shav12 Russian trumpturd 🤣🤣
He hasn’t just left us defenseless – he has joined the attack against us.
@Killroy was here Ha, yeah they do. They really do sadly enough. Their religion has done to them what L. Ron Hubbard’s scientology has done to his devotees. Enhanced their vanity. You combine their religious ideals with their second amendment rights and you get a mentality of, “I don’t have to wear a mask because it is not affecting me”, coupled with, “Every democrat is trying to take my guns away!” and that’s all the cognitive dissonance they need to vote trump again. With the help of enhanced vanity you will always be to smart to be wrong.
@George Layton That is a real facebook-level comment.
@Cascail Boutx oh yeah I know!! The guy that’s spewed over 20,000 lies and is get this, letting you all fkg die. Great source 🤦♂️
@Fernando Castillo Yeah, doctoring photos of Biden! They can’t win without cheating!
Please watch my comedy music video – Putin on the Ritz – & share far & wide! https://youtu.be/9nSGI8MLfJ0
We have an overt Russian asset in the Oval Office, operating in the open for the world to see.
Make no mistake, Putin is America’s enemy, and not because we want him to be, he’s America’s enemy because that’s what he has chosen to be. Trump is a Russian asset, and not because that’s what we want him to be, he’s a Russian asset because that’s what he has chosen to be. We should treat them both accordingly with the choices that they have made..
Mark bodman oh so you’re with Putin along with Trump. Or are you just a Russ-bot?
@Mark bodman Trump’s fake charity and fake university were shut down during his presidency.
He’s still hiding his tax returns (to hide the Russian money).
He’s guilty of tax fraud.
People who work for him go to jail for doing what the president told them to do.
Bill barr said that it was illegal for Trump to pardon Roger Stone, then said why should he do anything about it. Lol.
You sir are stupid or brainwashed by right wing propaganda.
Mark bodman I’m sorry I don’t understand your comment
@Mark bodman “…independent investigations found no collusion”
Not being able to prove collusion doesn’t mean there wasn’t any. The trump campaign met with the Russians more than 100 times. Do you think they were exchanging recipes ?
@Mark bodman “Psssss three independent investigations found no collusion.”
A few questions for you, after you fail to answer them I’ll take that as you admitting that you were lying to defend your point.
Who sent the e-mail below?
Who did they send it to?
What did that person reply?
**
“Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting.
The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.
This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr Trump – helped along by Aras and Emin.
What do you think is the best way to handle this information and would you be able to speak to Emin about it directly?
I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first.
**
Johnson and Graham are TRAITORS
100 per cent.
Someone is holding something big on both of them!
@Ellen C
Putin has the evidence that they are lovers.
I FEEL BAD FOR OUR SOLDIERS
Don’t for get Grassley !!
Remember that time t’rump grew a pair, told Putin not to mess with our elections, and protected our democracy for the whole world to see? 🤔
Yeah, me neither. 😅😂
Putin is Dump’s boss winning and buying him easily.
Putin’s Puppet, cut the strings, vote.
@Dave Schultz
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3047071/donald-trump-says-he-and-chinas-xi-jinping-love-each-other
@Dave Schultz pathetic clown
I see them here in youtube all the time, the accounts that have nothing but their republican russian talking points! they wont respond, because they are not here for that. You tube is just as infected with russian trolls as twitter of facebook, I have done a study and the 3 accounts given to a new device’s By #GOOGLE are the reason they have access to all three with one phony account, This is why our elections are not safe! With one google account you have access as a russian troll to all our social media platforms!
Dave Schultz no proof, but there’s facts on Trump…
@Dave Schultz oh that’s so clever… (useless trumpanzee mutt)
I don’t think even Russia can help him, he’s so f’d.
@Derick Shalo exactly!
I hope so, but don’t let your guard down. His Russian buddies can still do a lot of damage. He must vote past them.
It’s already in motion. There was a leak today on this agent working for Putin that will be delivering falsified information against Biden to certain Senators & Devin Nunes to help Trump. They will probably try to use it just before the election. I just hope Americans have learned from 2016. This is basically the same playbook. My family will be voting in September in person to avoid all of Trump’s shenanigans.
STAY FOCUSED ON SUPPORTING AND HELPING GROUPS THAT FUND VOTING RIGHTS PEOPLE!
@Peter Exactly. We need to make as much noise as we can.
Bewar O’l Massa Trump, he carry a big bullwhip along wif his Bible!
upside down though it may be.
Before Americans vote they should watch the Axios interview and consider that this dangerous man has the nuclear codes. Frightening!
I see them here in youtube all the time, the accounts that have nothing but their republican russian talking points! they wont respond, because they are not here for that. You tube is just as infected with russian trolls as twitter of facebook, I have done a study and the 3 accounts given to a new device’s By #GOOGLE are the reason they have access to all three with one phony account, This is why our elections are not safe! With one google account you have access as a russian troll to all our social media platforms!
1 big thing!
@Betty Clark well too bad he won if you guys were smart this wouldn’t happen would it
I am me sticknodes if we were smart we would not have the electoral college.
Let’s pray the ones who voted for him actually realise that it was not the best choice for the American dream.
That Axios interview seems more like a parody in a sitcom …..sad part it’s not
When Trump attacks the mail-in ballots and absentees he’s distracting the public while giving his boss and allies from Russia time to repeat 2016.
@Dearl Hardy and these cultist are proud to be dumb, ignorant, and traitors.
@Toni King; Just a few more details moron, though I do know H. Ford and him thought a lot alike!
@Dearl Hardy; Yes your are, wake up for the good of the country!
If you mention Russia or Putin the paid trolls get an auto-notification
TRUMP is at it again manipulation of mail to win a lost battle….what a LOSER!!! 💖🙏😷🇺🇸
Maybe the most urgent mid-to-long term investment The USA needs to make is EDUCATION.
At least teach respect for those who are smart, geez how pathetic usa truly is.
Chris Iapetus — teh republicans are keeping their base dumb so they can brainwash them. Invest urgently in educations and not in weapons of war.
@Betty Clark Yes and history I would think, the history of the world in addition to the USA, with an emphasis not on victories, but on mistakes and failures, and what went wrong. What should have been done to avoid negative results.
Not Canadian history though. As a Canadian, I can say our history could be used to euthanize, it’s so dull.
@cj p Indoctrination!Yeah from the cradle to the grave, they’re getting lot’s of that for sure, and it ain’t coming from Russia! It’s made in the good ol’ USA. It ups TV ratings and it’s what MSNBC are spouting out here for all good flag hugging Muricans!!
@yvonne khan The Democrats are doing exactly the same. Its easier to manage and milk a nation of dumbed down idiots!
But…but…Trump just told all his golf buddies that “NO ONE has been tougher on Russia than Donald J. Trump!”
He didn’t sell them plutonium amongst other things like another administration did.
Another lie.
Russia has won the Cold War. Trump is truly a Wartime President.
Please watch my comedy music video – Putin on the Ritz – & share far & wide! https://youtu.be/9nSGI8MLfJ0
It’s like a nightmare!! The entire world is watching and hoping it will end.
the entire world can end it for us an we will watch and cheer as he becomes a
disappearing nightmare.
he does not even like America – he likes destroying it.
if you support Trump you do not support the U.S.A.
LISTEN TO WHAT THE WORLD IS SAYING ABOUT TRUMP –
VOTE HIM OUT- SO WE CAN KICK HIM OUT.
PEACE TO EVERYONE.
so true! (from Australia)
Where are you Congress? The fact that people still support him boggles the mind!
Russia is trump’s legacy. He has wasted his entire “presidency” doing nothing but kowtowing to putin. Despicable.
I was laid off at my Union construction job from sub contractors using cheap illegals underbidding us, im done supporting Democrats & open borders. To feed my family i need Trump, not Joe!
Dave Schultz drink your koolaid or think for yourself 🐑
@filk07 Says a person that lets others do his thinking
I just imagine what type of person Trump would have been had he been born in Russia under Putin’s rule, rather than in the US
@Reasons Reasons He would have become fearless leader.
Quality is quality!
“I Beleeve Putin” – Donald Helsinki tRump
Yes, that (day) was an unforgettable moment for me. Sent shivers down my spine to watch Trump bow to Putin on that podium in Helsinki… how he denied the validity and integrity of his own national security advisers and their reports. Now we hear Trump said squat to Putin about Russian bounties on American soldiers!
That was the day that 100% proved to the world 🌎 that Trump was a traitor to his country.
That was sickening to watch
“As do I” — MOSCOW “Feed the silly turtle some lettuce” MITCH
You Trump supporters are patriots for sure, patriots to Russia.
“The sins of omission and commission!” Nothing like the plain truth. Vote this Admin out and Republicans adding them on this assault to Your Democracy.
The GOP has chosen a sociopathic traitor over the country. They have betrayed their oaths of office and they have betrayed the American People.