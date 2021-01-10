Off duty police officers from Capitol Hill and D.C. Metro lined the street to watch the procession for fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being injured during a pro-Trump riot.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Officers Pay Somber Tribute To Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick | MSNBC