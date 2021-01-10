Off duty police officers from Capitol Hill and D.C. Metro lined the street to watch the procession for fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being injured during a pro-Trump riot.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Officers Pay Somber Tribute To Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick | MSNBC
Lunacy that so many Americans are still defending this president
@A Passerby No, I just feel woke
@A Passerby people like me have no filter and are transparent. You’ll know what you get from a mile away from us. Grow a pair of thick skin and all peace will be restore. Life is what it is and there are too many factors to account for. The smaller your sources the more I will chew out your radical opinions. Does that make me intelligent? I never implied I was intelligent but obviously I’ve been labeled that in many past posts on youtube so I guess you people accept me for intelligent.
If you want my opinion on the word there is no such thing as intelligent. People are just educated. There are so many subjects at hand and some are well versed in subjects more so than others. When it comes to social studies, data science, logics, math and etc I would say I’m definitely more fluent than your average joe on Youtube so yea 😂😂😂😂😂🤣
@A Passerby haha oh don’t get me wrong. I know there are liberals who have a spine but if one does not want to preach on unity than it is what it is. It’s like the Blue code with cops. Not all cops are bad, but cops that aren’t bad that doesn’t stand up to the bad cop is an accomplice to all those bad deeds. And seeing how its a full blown acceptance code from every cop organization, yea we can hold them accountable.
This can not go unanswered. The cops that aided in his murder must feel proud of themselves.
He was getting murdered while his coworkers were taking selfies. His family deserves answers.
@Denovan Scourge I agree with you. Sounds about right ☺️
@maria manibog The other officers should start a GoFundMe page for this officer’s family. That’s the least they could do since they failed him.
@Denovan Scourge There’s no such thing as “liberal fascism”, loser. Liberalism and fascism are direct opposites of each other.
@Denovan Scourge you’re stupid af
I’m sure Trump didn’t attend. He probably doesn’t even know his name or care to know it.
Why attend a liberal fascist propaganda event?
@John Ng Liberal fascist banned Trump from social media. You must only watch liberal fascist propaganda to not know free speech ended in 2020.
@Denovan Scourge Denovan Scourge sounds like he was at the assault on the capital. Lets get a picture from the assault report it to the FBI say its @Donovan Scourge on You Tube say it was found on You Tube. You Tube will give the info on Donny. Old Donny will get the knock in the night. Feds are going to be locked and loaded for you boys. From here on out. Sounds do able.
@Jp21 A statement thats it? Federal Officer dies defending the capital and he gets a statement and Federal Officers are going to be looking after Benedict Donald after he leaves the white house. guess non of those guys are going to be laying on the line for Trump. No reason to. My guess is Trump is going to get killed after he leaves office. Lots of people want him dead now.
No, he didn’t “give his life”! His life was brutally and needlessly taken by lunatic domestic terrorists‼️ This is so sad and wrong….
The domestic terrorist of the trump regime should be imprisoned for their crimes.
@eBay Account How you RepubliCan’ts like to Assume!
@eBay Account and For the Record “Karen” has always liked the police so you kinda messed that whole thing up a bit.
@Deborah Beynon The event was planned for weeks and the orange one was spreading lies and misinformation about the election at his rallies and in the media non-stop since he lost the election. There was a credible threat from this protest. The house and the Senate, and the vice president were all in there. They could have killed many more people and taken hostages. He sent them straight from his rally. But he stayed away.
The morning after he was attacked, the morning he was confirmed to have been murdered, Trump gave the medal of honor to three golfers.
My condolences to his family, I’m sorry for your loss.
The cowardly Thug must be hiding eating hamburgers.My deepest condolences to officer Brain’s family R.I.P officer Brain😢
Its “hamburders”
he’d offer them one and think he was doing them a big fat favor.
Liberal fascists are cleaver enough to use Antifa as their brown shirts and hide behind propaganda.
he’s soiling his depends snappin his lil carrot to ivankas pics
@Denovan Scourge cleaver? That’s pretty sharp
May Almighty God wrap your arms around his family and keep them safe, in Jesus name amen 🙏.
More Americans love and respect this slain Officer than ever liked Trump!
I KNOW THAT I DO BLESS HIS HEART SAD TIMES IN MURICA
@For Me To Poop On FAKE NEWS
@Trailin’ Annie You are very misinformed! Proper Policing is a socialist agenda! as is staffed Hospital’s & Fire stations, free schooling for all, Free Medicare and social security! Welcome aboard! Maybe if you actually went to school … you might learn that “Trailer Park Annie”.
@D. Mills
at least
he died…
defending the cornerstone
of USofA
@D. Mills doesn’t matter. since when do we judge people by their party.
I bet he never thought he’d die in a coup of treason.
Exactly
Rest In Peace officer 👮♀️ 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🍀🌹💐🌺🌷🌿🌼🌾
One less cop is good news!
Her name was Ashlii Babbit
@Sue Kennedy He was also a trump dreg.. killed by his own feral terrorist buddies
@Sue Kennedy Just pray you never have to call 911 then!
@Sue Kennedy Hey now Karen they are the first ones you call when you see a cat in a tree!
My sympathies are are with his family and friends! He was a Hero trying to protect our leaders!
We do not have any leaders. This was premeditated murder.
Let there be no place on earth for the Trump family to hide.
u think they’d hide in…
MOSCOW?
@Denovan Scourge Wowzer good thing we’re getting a break from State Socialism Then eh!
@Noble Well if he is in Jail can we get a discounted Rate on Protection?
@Denovan Scourge
really?
@Tubercollosal calm down there, buddy.
The President never lowered the flag to half-staff for this officer’s murder. This must hurt not only his family but all of us.
@Darryl Bloominton I am taking about Brian Sicknick, not the the fanatical seditionist.
@Andrew Dean I am referring to Brian Sicknick not any of the seditionist.
@305Jarhead His VP had to make the call because this lame leader couldn’t face the heat.
@Senatus Est Mors
The treasonous seditionists are going to be tried and hanged.
And Trump is going to do another term right after his first term
@Joshua N.
The domestic terrorists are in congress.. their rag tag militants are antifa and blm
So these were the very people who trash talked democrats for being anti-cops. So ironic!
Your right. Suddenly defund police doesn’t sound as bad as murder them.
He served in Iraq protecting the Freedom of those who took his life!!
Well said & so true. I hope people really let that statement sink into their heads!
A profoundly tragic irony. May God comfort his family
So sad!!!
He was murdered, bet let’s not pretend that anything the US did in Iraq was about protecting America.
Your “Freedom” was never in Iraq, just oil.
He didn’t give his life THEY TOOK HIS LIFE AWAY.
The Liberal Fascist Propaganda Department said repeat this today “He didn’t give his life THEY TOOK HIS LIFE AWAY.”
@Denovan Scourge your sad lol
@Denovan Scourge You have no business being on this video and you ought to be ashamed of yourself.
Everyone knows who’s the killer, he’s hiding inside the White House! Lock him up!
This is so sad. This man didn’t have to die. Condolences to his family.
Sad that this Officer was murdered over Trumps Lies!
@baddabing Authentic English is only spoken in England anyway!
@baddabing What is not Authentic for you?
@baddabing English is a borrowed language you buffoon just in case you were dropped on you head as a child. Now go back to you riot Felicia 😤
@baddabing still wearing you MAGOTS red hat
They bashed his skull in with a fire extinguisher.