Officers Pay Somber Tribute To Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Officers Pay Somber Tribute To Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick | MSNBC 1

January 10, 2021

 

Off duty police officers from Capitol Hill and D.C. Metro lined the street to watch the procession for fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being injured during a pro-Trump riot.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Officers Pay Somber Tribute To Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

84 Comments on "Officers Pay Somber Tribute To Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick | MSNBC"

  1. Nice2347 | January 10, 2021 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    Lunacy that so many Americans are still defending this president

    • Sparkle Headspin | January 10, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @Thee Adjudicator Twas grace that taught my heart to fear,
        And grace my fears relieved;
      How precious did that grace appear
        The hour I first believed!

    • Sparkle Headspin | January 10, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @Thee Adjudicator
      The Lord hath promised good to me,
        His word my hope secures;
      He will my shield and portion be
        As long as life endures.

    • Sparkle Headspin | January 10, 2021 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @A Passerby No, I just feel woke

    • Sparkle Headspin | January 10, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @A Passerby people like me have no filter and are transparent. You’ll know what you get from a mile away from us. Grow a pair of thick skin and all peace will be restore. Life is what it is and there are too many factors to account for. The smaller your sources the more I will chew out your radical opinions. Does that make me intelligent? I never implied I was intelligent but obviously I’ve been labeled that in many past posts on youtube so I guess you people accept me for intelligent.

      If you want my opinion on the word there is no such thing as intelligent. People are just educated. There are so many subjects at hand and some are well versed in subjects more so than others. When it comes to social studies, data science, logics, math and etc I would say I’m definitely more fluent than your average joe on Youtube so yea 😂😂😂😂😂🤣

    • Sparkle Headspin | January 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @A Passerby haha oh don’t get me wrong. I know there are liberals who have a spine but if one does not want to preach on unity than it is what it is. It’s like the Blue code with cops. Not all cops are bad, but cops that aren’t bad that doesn’t stand up to the bad cop is an accomplice to all those bad deeds. And seeing how its a full blown acceptance code from every cop organization, yea we can hold them accountable.

  2. Elliott Reinlein | January 10, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    This can not go unanswered. The cops that aided in his murder must feel proud of themselves.

  3. Little Miss Sunshine | January 10, 2021 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    He was getting murdered while his coworkers were taking selfies. His family deserves answers.

  4. Hayden Logston | January 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    I’m sure Trump didn’t attend. He probably doesn’t even know his name or care to know it.

    • Denovan Scourge | January 10, 2021 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      Why attend a liberal fascist propaganda event?

    • Denovan Scourge | January 10, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @John Ng Liberal fascist banned Trump from social media. You must only watch liberal fascist propaganda to not know free speech ended in 2020.

    • Hayden Logston | January 10, 2021 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @Denovan Scourge Denovan Scourge sounds like he was at the assault on the capital. Lets get a picture from the assault report it to the FBI say its @Donovan Scourge on You Tube say it was found on You Tube. You Tube will give the info on Donny. Old Donny will get the knock in the night. Feds are going to be locked and loaded for you boys. From here on out. Sounds do able.

    • Hayden Logston | January 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Jp21 A statement thats it? Federal Officer dies defending the capital and he gets a statement and Federal Officers are going to be looking after Benedict Donald after he leaves the white house. guess non of those guys are going to be laying on the line for Trump. No reason to. My guess is Trump is going to get killed after he leaves office. Lots of people want him dead now.

  5. Frenchy Fachini | January 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    No, he didn’t “give his life”! His life was brutally and needlessly taken by lunatic domestic terrorists‼️ This is so sad and wrong….

    • Tyler Wolfnsky | January 10, 2021 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      The domestic terrorist of the trump regime should be imprisoned for their crimes.

    • MAGA-Tears-Are-Sticky | January 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @eBay Account How you RepubliCan’ts like to Assume!

    • MAGA-Tears-Are-Sticky | January 10, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @eBay Account and For the Record “Karen” has always liked the police so you kinda messed that whole thing up a bit.

    • Power corrupts | January 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @Deborah Beynon The event was planned for weeks and the orange one was spreading lies and misinformation about the election at his rallies and in the media non-stop since he lost the election. There was a credible threat from this protest. The house and the Senate, and the vice president were all in there. They could have killed many more people and taken hostages. He sent them straight from his rally. But he stayed away.

    • K McIntosh | January 10, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      The morning after he was attacked, the morning he was confirmed to have been murdered, Trump gave the medal of honor to three golfers.

  6. Sharilynne Crocker | January 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    My condolences to his family, I’m sorry for your loss.

  7. Evelyn Rodriguez | January 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    The cowardly Thug must be hiding eating hamburgers.My deepest condolences to officer Brain’s family R.I.P officer Brain😢

  8. Vblack A | January 10, 2021 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    May Almighty God wrap your arms around his family and keep them safe, in Jesus name amen 🙏.

  9. William H. Baird | January 10, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    More Americans love and respect this slain Officer than ever liked Trump!

  10. KingofGrace | January 10, 2021 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    I bet he never thought he’d die in a coup of treason.

  11. Tenzin Kancha | January 10, 2021 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Rest In Peace officer 👮‍♀️ 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🍀🌹💐🌺🌷🌿🌼🌾

  12. Laurie Bott | January 10, 2021 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    My sympathies are are with his family and friends! He was a Hero trying to protect our leaders!

  13. Jeffrey Malack | January 10, 2021 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Let there be no place on earth for the Trump family to hide.

  14. Senatus Est Mors | January 10, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    The President never lowered the flag to half-staff for this officer’s murder. This must hurt not only his family but all of us.

  15. stu wilks | January 10, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    So these were the very people who trash talked democrats for being anti-cops. So ironic!

  16. stone cold | January 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    He served in Iraq protecting the Freedom of those who took his life!!

  17. Blanche Kascak | January 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    He didn’t give his life THEY TOOK HIS LIFE AWAY.

  18. Cassiel Ligthman | January 10, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    Everyone knows who’s the killer, he’s hiding inside the White House! Lock him up!

  19. nikita legall | January 10, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    This is so sad. This man didn’t have to die. Condolences to his family.

  20. MAGA-Tears-Are-Sticky | January 10, 2021 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Sad that this Officer was murdered over Trumps Lies!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.