Current and former senior U.S. officials have said that President Trump consistently wants to make public more than his advisers think is legally sound or wise for U.S national security, according to new reporting. Aired on 10/29/19.
Officials Cringe As Trump Reveals Highly Classified Info | Morning Joe | MSNBC
What do the officials expect from a President who can’t keep his f**king mouth shut?
It’s important that they let the public know that the clown is giving away classified information. The moron stated that he decided not to notify The Democrats because he was afraid of leaks despite the fact he is the one who notified the whole world that “something big just happened” 12 hours before he notified the american public.
He will take any opportunity to brag and bluster to try to make himself seem important. As if he knows anything at all about anything. As if he actually thinks that this kind of stupid behavior will make anyone be impressed. The only thing it makes me think is that he his even more stupid than a box of rocks.
This Russian tool needs to be in prison for life ! Even tho I know that won’t happen … to freakin bad tho !
Love mexicos laws huh?
I’m not amused nor shocked about ANYTHING trump does. 🤷🏾♂️
Good… then shut up ISIS supporter!
Banned B!!! STFU
@Banned B!!!! just because some one doesn’t like trump that doesn’t make them part of Isis! Fool guess if you prefer a traitor for a pres that’s your choice
A drowning man clutching at straws in order to save his treasonous hide! He who undermines the political system which made him president deserves to hang by the nuts until the last whiff of sulphur [Devil’s breath] escapes from his parched lips!
Yes!
No
But according to joe the citizens shouldnt chant lock him up
Exactly
He’s old school, Joe thinks the public should “respect the office’ no matter what. But it’s the 21s century & when the Turd-In-Chief has shown no respect for the office for nearly 3 yrs, the public has now has no respect for him. Chump finally had to go out in public without a crowd of Trumpanzees around him & he found out at the National’s game what Americas really think of him.
I shutter to think how much we don’t know of what sensitive and top secret information dump has given away.
Or what’s on that secret sever & hidden behind the “Iron Curtin”
WTF ! He can say “I got the biggest mouth” !
He’s a buffoon!! Hopefully he’s at the end of the road as POTUS!!
Yes i hope so
Yeah, because we can’t come to terms with having the best President seen in our lifetimes. You are a pathetic shill. Try being an American for once.
Shawn Corbin you need to think about what your values are. If you are okay with trump, you are either a horrible human being and okay with it, or someone who has been completely conned.
Trump has done nothing positive in any way ever for the people. Everything is done for him and nothing else. He lies, he blames others and lives in a fantasy world. His policies are horrible, and that’s only when he has one. Gov. Is so corrupt now it’s unbelievable. He has fooled and lied to his supporters. The rich are laughing at trumps supporters for how stupid they are while they rob them blind. Trump is everything he claims others are, only a lot worse.
@Shawn Corbin another individual who failed to read and understand the Constitution or the history of this nation. Trump only cares about lining his pockets and is pandering to the fears and insecurities of his sheep. He doesn’t know the history of this country, he doesn’t even know the words to the National Anthem. If you think he cares about you I truly feel sorry for you and others like you.
Trump, lose lips sinks ships!
Who knew national secrets could be so complicated…..lol
If Congress doesn’t get him the state of New York will.
hope so
Daniel Pupo the state of New York is to blame, they’ve let him commit financial crimes in plain view for 50 years.
@gobigorange more like his dad…
Bev Sputler 3 generations an growing at this point.
Boooooooooo! Lock him up! Lock him up! Where’s Joe?
Not only the WORST president in US history, but the DUMBEST one as well. Impeach and remove the corrupt and compromised manchild.
Body parts ? I’m not squeamish but this is not a dignified presentation of sensitive facts regarding national security issues.
just remember loose lips ( Trump’s) sink ships 😱 and in Trump’s case they sink aircraft carriers😨
It’s almost as if he’s over his head. Democracy failed everyone.
He was not elected democratically. The Electoral College selected him. He did NOT get the most votes. There was massive voter suppression in certain States.
“Crying and Whimpering” can’t you envision Fred Trump: Don I have arranged for your deferment, now stop crying and stop with the whimper my son!
Trump needs to be TAKEN DOWN in whatever way it takes YESTERDAY! DO IT, Secret Service.
STOP BEING POLITE !!! Press says ” he makes things up” …BS he LIES, LIES,LIES !!,
Reminds me of the time he left classified Israeli intelligence documents on his desk while meeting with Putin