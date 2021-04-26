Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Launches Senate Bid | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Launches Senate Bid | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

April 26, 2021

 

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, launched a campaign for Senate on Monday, giving Democrats their first candidate in the race to succeed Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who is not running for re-election.

31 Comments on "Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Launches Senate Bid | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. jacob stienecker | April 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    Anyone but GYM Jordan.

  2. Old Uncle Bob | April 26, 2021 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    Running against seditionists will be supported.

  3. Kurt Drehwing | April 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    Finally, someone for the real working class!

  4. Doug | April 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    I live in Ohio and I will vote for Tim Ryan. Miss Hunt is mistaken about Ohioans and from what I am hearing from my neighbors after the insurrection their going to vote against Jordan and any modern day Republican. Our Republican leaders in Washington have let us all down in Jordan and Portman. They have not done one single thing for our state or communities since they have been in office. Jordan is the worse for supporting to overturn a fair election.

    • Kevin Offutt | April 26, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

      I hope everyone in your state is as intelligent as you are!! Everything you just said is common sense, yet it seems to be in such short supply with so many these days!!! Hats off to you my friend!

  5. Blast 4 Me | April 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    I only came to this video to show my love and give my full support to the people around the world who grew up riding in station wagons …

  6. The Flame Fist God | April 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    When I hear Ohio, I hear Gymnasium Jordan

  7. Silent Whisper | April 26, 2021 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    OH YEAH!! Great Guy!!!

  8. Shanna Sweger | April 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    Ill never forget when he told the GOP to stop talking about Dr. Seuss 😂

  9. aj Reyes | April 26, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    YESSSSS……ALRIGHT TIM RYAN OF O-H-I-O ! TO the people in OHIO….VOTE FOR TIM RYAN BECAUSE TIM IS ALL ABOUT JOBS, JOBS, JOBS….AND WHEN OHIO WORKS,,,SO DOES THE COUNTRY……CALIFORNIANS FOR TIM RYAN !

  10. Dave Riley | April 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    Awesome!

  11. clarissa turner | April 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    Tim Ryan Best Senate Ever

  12. Tavat | April 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    Saw this coming.

  13. Chris Young | April 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

  14. Joe Davenport | April 26, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    I live in Florida and I wish he was running to be my Senator. I can’t stand Rubio or “Slick Rick Scott”

  15. Michelle M | April 26, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    I hope he wins! Go Ohio!

  16. mplsgrrl 2021 | April 26, 2021 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Yay Tim Ryan!! Yes 👍!!

  17. Richie Tattersall | April 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    He is a member of the House of Representatives.
    There are 2 branches of Congress, The House of Representatives, 2 year Terms of Service and the Senate, 6 year Terms of Service.
    It’s TRADITIONALLY refered to as the United States Constitution.

  18. luigi querusio | April 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    Go Tim!

  19. Omarion Broom | April 26, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    It’s Definetly gonna be difficult for him, especially being that Ohio is getting redder and redder every election, but hey Ohio already has a Democratic Senator so he might actually have a chance, especially if he gets an endorsement from that Senator, he might also have a chance since he’s already done 10 terms as a representative in Congress

  20. Anne Jackson | April 26, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    He is definitely Senate caliber!

