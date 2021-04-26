Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, launched a campaign for Senate on Monday, giving Democrats their first candidate in the race to succeed Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who is not running for re-election.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Launches Senate Bid | Morning Joe | MSNBC