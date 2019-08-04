Ohio Shooting Witness: ‘That Next Shot Might Be You’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 4, 2019

 

In under 24 hours there have been two mass shootings in the U.S., resulting in dozens of people being killed. A witness to the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, shares his feelings.

63 Comments on "Ohio Shooting Witness: ‘That Next Shot Might Be You’ | MSNBC"

  1. KelZ X | August 4, 2019 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    This is what happens when you have a President of the *DIVIDED* States !

  2. William Dunlop | August 4, 2019 at 7:46 AM | Reply

    After El Paso I wondered how long it would be until the next one … little did I know !

  3. Frank Winkhorst | August 4, 2019 at 7:47 AM | Reply

    Donnie Dumbo is fanning this fire just to get reelected. The man has no conscience, which is the one necessary and sufficient trait of a psychopath.

  4. Wado Waleli | August 4, 2019 at 7:49 AM | Reply

    Sow divisiveness, you get divisiveness. It’s not rocket science. But when the divisiveness is being spewed out daily by your leaders, you also get anarchy and mob rule.

    • Dennis Vance | August 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      Wado Waleli in reviewing your comments I conclude yours is a shallow view of the issues. I suggest you look for evidence further than CNN, MSNBC, et al. Contrary to what AOC says, you cannot be factually incorrect and morally right.

    • Wado Waleli | August 4, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      @Dennis Vance Read my original post of three hours ago. I don’t think there can be any rational disputing of those facts, and only those opposing the rule of law and order would dispute the reason.

    • Dennis Vance | August 4, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      Crypto Claus democrats conveniently ignored the fact in 2016 and were astonished and dismayed when Trump was elected. Democrats ignored the facts when the Mueller report came out and were apoplectic. They took the results of the Mueller hearing as a pie in the face because they have steadfastly refused to look at the facts to make political points. It would be funny if the Democrats were not so steadfast in their determination to divide the US.

    • Dennis Vance | August 4, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Wado Waleli as you have stated only opinion and not facts there is nothing really to dispute. The Oregon District where these people were murdered is 30 minutes from my house. You came here to tsk about their deaths, signal your virtue and assign blame with no evidence. Vague Biblical allusions are the province of those who posture but lack substance. You fail to impress me.

  5. AJ M | August 4, 2019 at 7:51 AM | Reply

    Déjà vu, there will be the same rhetoric about prayers and action needed on gun control. The outcome! Nothing will change and Trump will continue to spew out his racist rhetoric.

  6. Jeremiah Bachmann | August 4, 2019 at 7:53 AM | Reply

    If nothing is done about this crap now, anyone not in support of taking certain guns away and putting major restrictions on them, you are personally responsible for anyone murdered by one of these weapons.

    • Megan Carey | August 4, 2019 at 8:36 AM | Reply

      Which guns should be taken away? And if you say “assault weapons,” then define exactly what that is. Also, how should we enforce that? You say major restrictions, but what does that look like?

    • Fix News | August 4, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      Take ALL guns away. They are unnecessary. They are only for cowards.

    • Ghost Idiot | August 4, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      Just shut up. By taking guns away, you are giving criminals a higher chance to feel safer to go on more killing spree’s. They can easily buy guns illegally.

  7. Idylchatter | August 4, 2019 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    Is anyone tired of winning yet? Shut down his Twitler acct. stat.

  8. Greenscyth22 | August 4, 2019 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    Two mass shootings in little more than a 24 hr. period? Seems like a slightly abnormal day in this country. Thoughts and prayers will be doled out, then within a week and a half it will be on the periphery of our moral vision. This isn’t about guns, or laws anymore, this is about inaction. Americans aren’t willing to move their feet on anything gun related. period.

    • Trigger Me6 | August 4, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      @Arthur Anderson
      1. The NRA does nothing but preach gun safety and responsibility.

      2. All guns are designed for war. The weapons used were semi and civilian designed. The problem was these shootings occurred in gun free zones, meaning no one could defend themselves.

      3. A pysche review would do nothing. Already there are background checks that go into the FBI and criminal records.

    • Manolo, choot dat pizza chip | August 4, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      there’s actually been way more than 2 in the past 24 hours. The news media obviously doesn’t go by the officially accepted 4 victims to constitute a mass shooting.

    • Trigger Me6 | August 4, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @Manolo, choot dat pizza chip

      Source for the other shootings.

  9. M G | August 4, 2019 at 8:00 AM | Reply

    Another Trump and NRA victory

  10. liberty Ann | August 4, 2019 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    Where Trump has a rally, destruction is sure to follow.

  11. RyogaHibikiPigDance | August 4, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    This is Trump keeping America great.

  12. Boli Gonzalez | August 4, 2019 at 8:07 AM | Reply

    I dont even wanna go outside anymore

  13. US Of Zion | August 4, 2019 at 8:08 AM | Reply

    In another day or two there will be another Mass Shooting. Keep your kids safe.

    • Manolo, choot dat pizza chip | August 4, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      US Of Zion there’s mass shootings every day in the US. don’t think just because you don’t see them on the news they don’t happen.

  14. David J | August 4, 2019 at 8:10 AM | Reply

    These alt-right terrorists have proven that they will strike anywhere, in schools, concerts, festivals, stores, places of worship….
    No place is truly safe. And if you think you, your kids, or loved ones can’t become a victim of their senseless violence, you’re wrong.

  15. Faizol Azha | August 4, 2019 at 8:11 AM | Reply

    I can’t wait to see some of the politicians,NRA and pro gun group screaming about the 2nd amendment..

  16. Nickson Sic nawab | August 4, 2019 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    It’s normal happening in U. S, GUN control is a solution, politicians are making money’ they ignore the cause.

    • Fix News | August 4, 2019 at 9:21 AM | Reply

      REPEAL the 2nd amendment. Completely.
      The only people with guns should be deeply vetted law enforcement and some of the military.

    • maurice davis | August 4, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

      I don’t think gun control is the only answer. I am not saying we don’t need gun control!(because they will just start blowing people up or worse)We really do but the FBI has to do something about the group’s involved. Start with public execution of people involved.

    • Nickson Sic nawab | August 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

      @maurice davis just like in the Philippines.

    • M ZAKRIA | August 4, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      HIT THE TRUMP SUPPORTERS ! HARD .. enough prays FOX NEWS BLOCKS COMMENTS ON YOUTUBE AS TRUMP SUPPORTERS CELEBRATE ???? Shooting Moms DADS and KIDS and they celebrate ??? WTF !

    • J. J. | August 4, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      ban assault rifles aka murder machines and keep pistols. we all need one for these people@Fix News

  17. TheCarnivalguy | August 4, 2019 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    Thoughts and prayers. Really? How about our Congress offer their THOUGHTS on common sense and meaningful gun legislation and we’ll PRAY and protest until they do. How’s that for some thoughts and prayer?

    • M ZAKRIA | August 4, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      HIT THE TRUMP SUPPORTERS ! HARD .. enough prays FOX NEWS BLOCKS COMMENTS ON YOUTUBE AS TRUMP SUPPORTERS CELEBRATE ???? Shooting Moms DADS and KIDS and they celebrate ??? WTF !

  18. theylied1776 | August 4, 2019 at 9:21 AM | Reply

    Welcome to Trump’s America. How many Republicans will still turn a Blind Eye to Trump’s White Natalist neo-nazi dog whistle rally speeches now?

  19. Daniel Zuñiga Gutierrez | August 4, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    Trump: I will pay bail and pardon any mass shooter wile in power.

  20. Robert EdmistonII | August 4, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    Trump is, after all, the leader of the “red” party. He isn’t just the so-called anti-christ, he is also anti-human. We had better impeach him quick before others die in earnest. I’m sure his mouth is still cocked and loaded.

