In under 24 hours there have been two mass shootings in the U.S., resulting in dozens of people being killed. A witness to the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, shares his feelings.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Ohio Shooting Witness: 'That Next Shot Might Be You' | MSNBC
This is what happens when you have a President of the *DIVIDED* States !
After El Paso I wondered how long it would be until the next one … little did I know !
Annie Greetings from Scotland , we don’t have that bs over here
@William Dunlop Thank God!
Annie pack a bag !
William Dunlop stged
Donnie Dumbo is fanning this fire just to get reelected. The man has no conscience, which is the one necessary and sufficient trait of a psychopath.
carter Democrats are the party of slavery and segregation you moron.
@The One and you are a slave to your mental state.
Sow divisiveness, you get divisiveness. It’s not rocket science. But when the divisiveness is being spewed out daily by your leaders, you also get anarchy and mob rule.
Wado Waleli in reviewing your comments I conclude yours is a shallow view of the issues. I suggest you look for evidence further than CNN, MSNBC, et al. Contrary to what AOC says, you cannot be factually incorrect and morally right.
@Dennis Vance Read my original post of three hours ago. I don’t think there can be any rational disputing of those facts, and only those opposing the rule of law and order would dispute the reason.
Crypto Claus democrats conveniently ignored the fact in 2016 and were astonished and dismayed when Trump was elected. Democrats ignored the facts when the Mueller report came out and were apoplectic. They took the results of the Mueller hearing as a pie in the face because they have steadfastly refused to look at the facts to make political points. It would be funny if the Democrats were not so steadfast in their determination to divide the US.
Wado Waleli as you have stated only opinion and not facts there is nothing really to dispute. The Oregon District where these people were murdered is 30 minutes from my house. You came here to tsk about their deaths, signal your virtue and assign blame with no evidence. Vague Biblical allusions are the province of those who posture but lack substance. You fail to impress me.
Déjà vu, there will be the same rhetoric about prayers and action needed on gun control. The outcome! Nothing will change and Trump will continue to spew out his racist rhetoric.
AJ M what racist rhetoric?
@Dd Ss you really can’t be that callous and just plain stupid
thanks so much longer I get Elderflower wow offended already? Trump isn’t racist
thanks so much longer I get Elderflower I guess you can explain it to me. Surely since Trump has so much racist rhetoric, you can easily provide a quote.
If nothing is done about this crap now, anyone not in support of taking certain guns away and putting major restrictions on them, you are personally responsible for anyone murdered by one of these weapons.
Which guns should be taken away? And if you say “assault weapons,” then define exactly what that is. Also, how should we enforce that? You say major restrictions, but what does that look like?
Take ALL guns away. They are unnecessary. They are only for cowards.
Just shut up. By taking guns away, you are giving criminals a higher chance to feel safer to go on more killing spree’s. They can easily buy guns illegally.
Is anyone tired of winning yet? Shut down his Twitler acct. stat.
The left acting like mass shootings started with Trump.
ALL mass shooters- Islamic and “white supremacist” young male psychopaths and students – had a history of FBI contact prior.
Two mass shootings in little more than a 24 hr. period? Seems like a slightly abnormal day in this country. Thoughts and prayers will be doled out, then within a week and a half it will be on the periphery of our moral vision. This isn’t about guns, or laws anymore, this is about inaction. Americans aren’t willing to move their feet on anything gun related. period.
@Arthur Anderson
1. The NRA does nothing but preach gun safety and responsibility.
2. All guns are designed for war. The weapons used were semi and civilian designed. The problem was these shootings occurred in gun free zones, meaning no one could defend themselves.
3. A pysche review would do nothing. Already there are background checks that go into the FBI and criminal records.
there’s actually been way more than 2 in the past 24 hours. The news media obviously doesn’t go by the officially accepted 4 victims to constitute a mass shooting.
@Manolo, choot dat pizza chip
Source for the other shootings.
Another Trump and NRA victory
Where Trump has a rally, destruction is sure to follow.
This is Trump keeping America great.
Sarcasm?
I understand your not allowed to have an opinion lose your jobs if you want a choice who to vote for this is all down to propaganda news.
I dont even wanna go outside anymore
Don’t back back away, don’t be afraid, be aware. Don’t play into the hands of hate.
@bella roja and recreate the OK Corral?
no,FIGHT BACK TERRIFY THE EVIL@THE PHANTOM
In another day or two there will be another Mass Shooting. Keep your kids safe.
US Of Zion there’s mass shootings every day in the US. don’t think just because you don’t see them on the news they don’t happen.
These alt-right terrorists have proven that they will strike anywhere, in schools, concerts, festivals, stores, places of worship….
No place is truly safe. And if you think you, your kids, or loved ones can’t become a victim of their senseless violence, you’re wrong.
@Jimmy Dixon you’re a brainwashed moron
Another coward hiding behind a gun
These libs, I understand they not allowed to have an opinion lose they jobs if want a choice who to vote for this is all down to propaganda news or a sett up
David J alt right….
Bro stfu you jackads
I can’t wait to see some of the politicians,NRA and pro gun group screaming about the 2nd amendment..
In NRA’s mind, they need to sell more guns.
We keeping our guns so shut up
kids speak English please.
@quan Brooklyn kid Someone should tell you to shut up if your kid gets tragically shot then. Seems like losing a loved one or more is the only way gun nuts like you can understand.
It’s normal happening in U. S, GUN control is a solution, politicians are making money’ they ignore the cause.
REPEAL the 2nd amendment. Completely.
The only people with guns should be deeply vetted law enforcement and some of the military.
I don’t think gun control is the only answer. I am not saying we don’t need gun control!(because they will just start blowing people up or worse)We really do but the FBI has to do something about the group’s involved. Start with public execution of people involved.
@maurice davis just like in the Philippines.
HIT THE TRUMP SUPPORTERS ! HARD .. enough prays FOX NEWS BLOCKS COMMENTS ON YOUTUBE AS TRUMP SUPPORTERS CELEBRATE ???? Shooting Moms DADS and KIDS and they celebrate ??? WTF !
ban assault rifles aka murder machines and keep pistols. we all need one for these people@Fix News
Thoughts and prayers. Really? How about our Congress offer their THOUGHTS on common sense and meaningful gun legislation and we’ll PRAY and protest until they do. How’s that for some thoughts and prayer?
HIT THE TRUMP SUPPORTERS ! HARD .. enough prays FOX NEWS BLOCKS COMMENTS ON YOUTUBE AS TRUMP SUPPORTERS CELEBRATE ???? Shooting Moms DADS and KIDS and they celebrate ??? WTF !
Welcome to Trump’s America. How many Republicans will still turn a Blind Eye to Trump’s White Natalist neo-nazi dog whistle rally speeches now?
again, all…they have no conscience…their motivation is only endless greed at any cost…
Trump: I will pay bail and pardon any mass shooter wile in power.
Trump is, after all, the leader of the “red” party. He isn’t just the so-called anti-christ, he is also anti-human. We had better impeach him quick before others die in earnest. I’m sure his mouth is still cocked and loaded.