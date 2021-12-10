Old Stony Hill Road Residents Concerned about Development | TVJ News – Dec 9 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Another person get payed off..the great citizens of Jamaica has no say anymore…
To the person reading this: Even tho I dont know you, I wish you the best of what life has to offer
This will be the future Jamaica is an island you will see more up scale building people want place fi live no matter what the environment
It’s a free for all in Jamaica now,no proper governance.
Why have rules and regulations, if they can be so easily circumvented?
A fail State.
Is there hope?
Change is constant. Land is scarce so people will have to accept changes.
Land is NOT scarce in Jamaica.. The country needs comprehensive zoning laws and Realty construction requires a corruption free watchdog. There are no laws to protect local homeowners.
Loads of land in the countryside, just no proper infrastructure and transportation.
Who DID the Environmental impact study and who Signed it OFF….
more corruption as usual. its Jamaican way of life.
Jah kwow…!!! TVJ…., U people don’t see D GOVERNMENT DON’T CARE…. ///£
Ppl with reason, do not overmultiply ….because it is like war, that leads to this …..in news
That means business as usual. Persons need to STOP PURCHASING THESE PROPERTIES. Do not use you4 hard earned money or borrow to purchase these Apartments. If persons stop purchasing who are they going to sell to?
Building in a water shed area in Jamaica is not safe for the environment and people or wildlife this is not sustainable and should be stop with immediate effect. It would be wiser to rethink the building site for safety reasons.
Lady because of corruption, everybody is in bed all wrapped up. I saw the PM speaking about it and he looked so befuddled and baffled for words. Jamaica is in a pathetic condition!
This development boom is truly getting out of hand. This is only the beginning…..
Building in a watershed area…? That’s funny cause when the poor communities got flooded out PM said poor people cannot be allowed to just build anywhere…
People need a place to live, I don’t see what’s the big issue is, Jamaica full of land and water the upper class is just afraid that some local is going to be in the same community
Changes are coming guys whether you like it or not