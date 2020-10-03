Oliver Samuels: 50 Years in Entertainment – October 2 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjsmilejamaica #tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
2:44 Beautiful 💋💋love u💋💋
Love Oliver
Live few houses from me
Hello uncle Oliver, one love
The water bill weh yuh left a Greenwich Farm still nuh pay crosses
Legend
Big up URSELF OLIVER
Oliver! There will never be another you, thank you my friend, and God bless
you plant another Oliver seed and let it grow i need you even your gone love you Oliver you Large
I love Mr. Samuel! Still watch his old shows that make me laugh in these perilous times. Thank you Sir!
I was watching his recent show when he was drunk and I couldn’t stop laughing..
🆙TOP
I was just watching one of his play last night when him carry the girl go a de expensive restaurant.
Oliver yu large!🇯🇲🤣😃…I watch the episodes quite frequently 🇯🇲🤣🙏🏾🙏🏾
National Treasure of Jamaica! God continue to Bless him🙏
Had me smiling Mr Oliver
I have a great boy that can help you with that you interested ??
Sir Oliver second to none, love him❤️
Sir Oliver Our Jamaican Legend We Love Him❤🇯🇲🌼
Congratulations 50yrs in show business🎶🥰 & many more ti come🥂😘
Nuff respect mi boss wi grow on your films thank you very much for all those deliveries ❤💕💓you are a living legend ☺️😉😊
You luggage is overweight😂😂😂😂as kid we look fwd on Saturday evening..”OLIVER AT LARGE”
I rewatch his plays sooo many times. ❤️❤️❤️