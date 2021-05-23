Olympics Destiny Events 2021 – JOA/JAAA

TOPICS:
Olympics Destiny Events 2021 - JOA/JAAA 1

May 23, 2021

 

20 Comments on "Olympics Destiny Events 2021 – JOA/JAAA"

  1. PaaTRiiCiia T | May 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    I laughed my head off…commentator hesitated, and then refusing to say “pink top” opted instead for “that bright top” in one of the men’s 400 m races 🇯🇲🤪😝

  2. yvette nelson | May 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    U go Sachin. Steths. On point

  3. Track Boss | May 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    Steths program is on 🔥🔥 this year, Walcott isn’t playing around

  4. Asafa Martin | May 22, 2021 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    I have to admit that it’s embarrassing to see a high schooler run faster than all the seniors here 🤦‍♀️

    • Noel Bartley | May 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

      what makes it embarassing?

    • Preston Matthews | May 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      @Noel Bartley him nuh know weh him a talk bout a so nuff a dem tan weh nuh know bout tracks. The youths are basically in top form as they have just finished Champs. 😒🙄😒

    • Track Boss | May 22, 2021 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      @Preston Matthews he didn’t say anything wrong, it is infact embarrassing to see a junior ran faster than all the seniors in that meet, our male athletes are greatly underperforming this year, non of them has run anything close to sub 10 yet and they are not above critism, he wasn’t talking about what shape Dennis is in that’s irrelevant to his statement, you are going on a different topic

  5. Michael Evans | May 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    I hate the over hear shouts especially when some top man and women are girls are boys running they are giving u over head shout wen running I hated it them must stop it cute it out…….we nuh like it

  6. manju manju | May 22, 2021 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    sad to see Dexter Lee faded after a stellar Junior career.

  7. manju manju | May 22, 2021 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    Dennis and Murphy get cash!1

  8. manju manju | May 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    If I were his (Sachin’s) coach, I would not push him to Olympics this year, focus on World Juniors.

  9. MADEBYANNAK | May 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    Goo Poochie/moodie ✍️❤️❤️🥳

  10. H P | May 22, 2021 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    Veronica Campbell-Brown also made the Sydney Olympics (2000) team while at Vere Technical winning a silver medal with Tanea Lawrence, Beverly McDonald and Merlene Ottey…. HP

  11. Michael Evans | May 22, 2021 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Congratulations to Sacine Dennis

  12. michkael lawrence | May 22, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Rasheed Broadbell is a 12 second athlete by my estimation

