Omicron Variant in Jamaica – MOH | No Electricity | TVJ Midday News – Dec 22 2021

39 comments
Okay, that’s a surprise!!!
Exactly
ikr?
Guess it’s gonna be a lock down again, looking forward to it.
I thought the prime Minister said there will be no more lock down.
Yep..can’t wait lol
Whatever America do Jamaica do also.Wi nuh lock down yet.
Omg
Mighty God
Only God can help us
It was a UK resident who first brought covid19 to Jamaica and now a UK person has brought Omicron. UK, let’s do better, mon!
Really? Must be Beenie Man then an him gf..cus he also travelled to the UK..and now he’s in Ghana..still travelling. If it be British or another Nationality..this varient is spreading like fire..Stay safe. Good News Jamaica had no more Deaths. Our Government in the UK are fabricating the infection rate
It wasn’t a Jamaican from Uk that case was the second case. Who feel it know it my family was all on the news… it was a man name Mr Kinglock from Cornpeice Hayes Clarendon it’s all a Netflix
Will look..Thankyou. But Beenie an him Gf taking a chance travelling still to Ghana. Stay Safe
so you no see that is a plandemic
Follow these liars. People a full-time now fi unuh realized a wah agaawn. Unuh blind sah
How much oxygen do you have going forward???
True talk says the omicron is not bad as the COVID 19 .on I think this man is telling peoples lies..
Why can’t Jamaica stop accepting tourist for now.
Jamaicans suffer when the virus is left for them to deal with especially with the health care system that they have.
Money is important to run the country but lives are more important
I believe every traveler have to show proof of vax and test so how this person get into Jamaica?
@Apple Jean They have to do a Covid test before International Travel and I think it’s 3days after arriving..same on return. As for those Double Vaxed & had the Booster shot, some Countries require proof as well as a Negative Covid test. Pharmaceutical companies are making Billions on LFT and PCR tests as well as the Vaccines. You also have to pay a private company or Travel Agent for the tests..the Free ones are not accepted
@Dee G i really don’t understand why people falling for their foolishness
@Dee G this foolishness is never going to end until we all say enough is enough and stay home and let dem alone travel and enjoy their crazy world that they are creating
@Apple Jean But watch how the Elite & Rich people carry on..the World has becoming the Rich Mans playground. Getting away with not having to be vaccinated..just do a Covid Test. All through Lockdown i seen Celebrities and Elite still on vacation. Yet curfews & Lockdowns were imposed
The person test positive after leaving Jamaica
and you saying it’s here. Slow down bro. We are still not daunted. We fraid gunman more than covid. Deal wid di crime ting. Wi stop worry bout covid..
Steve Cheverria tell him again ….wi fraid a the gunman dem more fi real
Yep agree 1000000% this is Jamaica more likely to get gunshot than catch covid
You guys what you need to do is force the mayor out replace him
Nothing pass jamaica .jamaica have to in every thing oh lord
What happened to the common FLU, it just stopped existing. Just a silly question, can someone explain.
They capitalizing on the flu season dwl
The mayor of Montego Bay I never like her and him kmt
The level of noise
. First of all Jamaica needs to do better with these infrastructures. Yall shouldn’t be using that little court house anymore . It should be state of the art and fully functional. Just saying
How did this happen when everyone of to be negative coming ?here.something is very wrong
DAT person catch omicron on d plane not here
This is a big lie they don’t want people to enjoy themselves big big lie why now
Congratulations
Dem falla america an ban Africans soh how di virus deh yah den?