Omicron’s Impact on Jamaica’s Tourism Sector | TVJ News – Dec 28 2021

24 comments
Ban the tourist from Jamaica
And who feed the people?
Seriously?
Are you serious, I’m not a tourist but come to my yard often.
lies
heal up
Greed cause all of this, its all about Tourism
Only reliable source of income for the country. It’s a shame that the leaders have not tried to diversify with other sources of money.
We have to live with it we cannot lock down the country no way
That’s what they’re saying. South Africa ah laugh the way Europe and UK are behaving.
We don’t even know if the vaccines are causing this ca whether you are vaccinated or not you can get Covid.
My friend’s who are double vaccinated keep getting Covid and constantly complaining of new illnesses developed after double injected I’m always Negative so what’s that all about?🤷🏿♀️
Jamaica does not run the covid test some other country does the testing. Am I correct?
How are people testing negative to travel to Jamaica then once they get here they test positive 🤔
I keep asking the samething
Because the government is looking for money they lie
They don’t know they are looking in Jamaica ok it’s a money making thing
All because of these yes man politicians we have in Jamaica, (Greed ) is what is happening smh so sad and sickening 😏
🎯💯👏🏿
How the criminal them na catching the covid?
Greeeeeeeeeeeeeeed , and for what we all shall go one day , Andrew , crime and violence is what you should pay more attention to and not wealth!!!! , and to get people vaccinated smh
We will have to learn to live with the virus while getting vaccinated. That’s the International standard if you will.
Stop the people from coming in the country
All we need is therapeutic: medicine, and testing in school, Church, work place and so on. Leave the virus alone, herd immunity will solve the problem.
Greed over life
Why are you worried about money you wackala wackala Budaskeh
Don’t put your eggs in one basket. All will 🤸♀️