Omicron’s Impact on Jamaica’s Tourism Sector | TVJ News – Dec 28 2021

    1. Only reliable source of income for the country. It’s a shame that the leaders have not tried to diversify with other sources of money.

    1. That’s what they’re saying. South Africa ah laugh the way Europe and UK are behaving.
      We don’t even know if the vaccines are causing this ca whether you are vaccinated or not you can get Covid.
      My friend’s who are double vaccinated keep getting Covid and constantly complaining of new illnesses developed after double injected I’m always Negative so what’s that all about?🤷🏿‍♀️

  7. All because of these yes man politicians we have in Jamaica, (Greed ) is what is happening smh so sad and sickening 😏

  9. Greeeeeeeeeeeeeeed , and for what we all shall go one day , Andrew , crime and violence is what you should pay more attention to and not wealth!!!! , and to get people vaccinated smh

    1. We will have to learn to live with the virus while getting vaccinated. That’s the International standard if you will.

  11. All we need is therapeutic: medicine, and testing in school, Church, work place and so on. Leave the virus alone, herd immunity will solve the problem.

