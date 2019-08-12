NBC News' Cal Perry travels to the Mexican border with Guatemala and gains exclusive access to the Mexican National Guard charged with slowing the flow of undocumented immigrants.

On The Front Lines As Mexico Stops Immigrants | Morning Joe | MSNBC