On The Front Lines As Mexico Stops Immigrants | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 12, 2019

 

NBC News' Cal Perry travels to the Mexican border with Guatemala and gains exclusive access to the Mexican National Guard charged with slowing the flow of undocumented immigrants.
On The Front Lines As Mexico Stops Immigrants | Morning Joe | MSNBC

37 Comments on "On The Front Lines As Mexico Stops Immigrants | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. John O | August 12, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    VOTE Blue for leadership we can be proud of!!

  2. Edmund Singleton | August 12, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    News Adage…I know to some I must seem weird; you see, I find
    hair dye and trashy make-up on the face of female news anchors and reporters as
    not being very attractive, in fact dam right annoying, and the same goes for
    those over seventy-year-old male dye heads too, there is nothing wrong with looking
    your age, deceit in news presentation on all levels is unacceptable and
    unforgivable…

  3. Old Boat Guy | August 12, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    hey hey the msnbc libs are finally awake. so libs whats the quota on killing babies today ? you libs better get down to mexico and salvage your future voting base you guys are slacking.

    • Roger Out | August 12, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      I think you’re confusing a fetus with a baby.. A common mistake made by idiots.
      Hey, were you aware that every one of these people that wants to become an American citizen was a fetus once?

  4. MrLRowe1 | August 12, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    #HARRIS/BOOKER2020

  5. tellallwtc7 | August 12, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Illegal Immigration benefits who ?
    Dems desperate for illegal VOTES ????

  6. CITRUS KNIGHT | August 12, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    MAKE MEXICO GREAT AGAIN

  7. CITRUS KNIGHT | August 12, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    KAMALA HARRIS IS IN SINGLE DIGITS AND FALLING

  8. David Hale | August 12, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    No Kamala they are inforcing the law that congress passed.

  9. Rob Simpson | August 12, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Trumpty Dumpty’s mixed up in the head, a bullet inside should put him to bed. 👌

  10. Orgone En | August 12, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Did Russia “elimate” your Intern ?
    Joe Scarborough how are you not in Prison ??

  11. Professor Bhaer | August 12, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Joe Scarborough was caught lying about his whereabouts when his intern was murdered.

  12. Power corrupts | August 12, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    The orange one lacks the moral and mental capacity required to complete the duties of his government job.
    There will be much suffering until he is removed from the white house.

  13. David Ellis | August 12, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    The Guetamalans are probably better off in Mexico for the time being. No MAGA hat morons to deal with.

  14. USAs Left | August 12, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Why are there never any doctors, engineers or scientists trying to immigrate or “seek asylum” in the US?

  15. USAs Left | August 12, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    The democratic congress has fought hard against the wishes of the US citizens by aiding and abetting illegal immigrants!  Thank god for Donald Trump and Mexico for trying to control the democratic sponsored immigration invasion!

  16. Chuck Longino | August 12, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    OUR GREAT PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP😇 IS BRILLIANT AND IS A GREAT LEADER!

  17. tellallwtc7 | August 12, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    MS-13 share the same abbreviation as MSM, they are mirrored, WHY?!!!

  18. Chuck Longino | August 12, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    ONLY A COUPLE PARTS OF THIS BIAS FAKE NEWS PROPAGANDA IS TRUE ! THEY ARE COMING FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD AND THEY ARE ILLEGALS! THESE ILLEGALS CAN MOVE IN ONE DIRECTION BACK THE THE WAY THEY CAME! NO ONE IS STOPPING THEM, THEY ARE NOT IN DETENTION! MORE FAKE NEWS PROPAGANDA!😂🤣🤣🤣

  19. flight doc 094502-75 | August 12, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Joe and Mika are the cutest couple ever

  20. Hamfists Man | August 12, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    It’s obvious the trolls are subscribed. They are always here first. Like it’s their job or something……..

