NBC News' Cal Perry travels to the Mexican border with Guatemala and gains exclusive access to the Mexican National Guard charged with slowing the flow of undocumented immigrants.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
On The Front Lines As Mexico Stops Immigrants | Morning Joe | MSNBC
VOTE Blue for leadership we can be proud of!!
RED HATS for Trump!
Viva el comunismo!
News Adage…I know to some I must seem weird; you see, I find
hair dye and trashy make-up on the face of female news anchors and reporters as
not being very attractive, in fact dam right annoying, and the same goes for
those over seventy-year-old male dye heads too, there is nothing wrong with looking
your age, deceit in news presentation on all levels is unacceptable and
unforgivable…
hey hey the msnbc libs are finally awake. so libs whats the quota on killing babies today ? you libs better get down to mexico and salvage your future voting base you guys are slacking.
I think you’re confusing a fetus with a baby.. A common mistake made by idiots.
Hey, were you aware that every one of these people that wants to become an American citizen was a fetus once?
#HARRIS/BOOKER2020
Illegal Immigration benefits who ?
Dems desperate for illegal VOTES ????
tellallwtc7 does how hires them….like Drump.
Another desperate attempt to throw around conspiracy theories. Story is Russian properganda.
Were any of you idiots able to prove this ridiculous illegals voting conspiracy theory yet?
@Dave Schultz *IS A SAD RUSSIAN TROLL*
TELLAWTC7 *IS A SAD RUSSIAN TROLL*
MAKE MEXICO GREAT AGAIN
KAMALA HARRIS IS IN SINGLE DIGITS AND FALLING
Kameltoe Harris is all lip and head nod.
@Dave Schultz *IS A SAD RUSSIAN TROLL*
No Kamala they are inforcing the law that congress passed.
Trumpty Dumpty’s mixed up in the head, a bullet inside should put him to bed. 👌
I can’t wait until the orange racist turd DIES!!!!!
Lol, The “Mooch” doesn’t want anything to do with Trump now. He’s not supporting him in 2020. Hahahahahaha!
His stupid supporters need a bullet too.
that a threat pedo jon ? , no ones scared of your kind , not one bit
Did Russia “elimate” your Intern ?
Joe Scarborough how are you not in Prison ??
*RUSSIAN TROLL*
Joe Scarborough was caught lying about his whereabouts when his intern was murdered.
The orange one lacks the moral and mental capacity required to complete the duties of his government job.
There will be much suffering until he is removed from the white house.
The Guetamalans are probably better off in Mexico for the time being. No MAGA hat morons to deal with.
Why are there never any doctors, engineers or scientists trying to immigrate or “seek asylum” in the US?
Really? Have you been to a hospital or tech company? Qualcomm smells like curry.
The democratic congress has fought hard against the wishes of the US citizens by aiding and abetting illegal immigrants! Thank god for Donald Trump and Mexico for trying to control the democratic sponsored immigration invasion!
OUR GREAT PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP😇 IS BRILLIANT AND IS A GREAT LEADER!
MS-13 share the same abbreviation as MSM, they are mirrored, WHY?!!!
wow 13 equals M. Nice catch
yep! Nice catch!
ONLY A COUPLE PARTS OF THIS BIAS FAKE NEWS PROPAGANDA IS TRUE ! THEY ARE COMING FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD AND THEY ARE ILLEGALS! THESE ILLEGALS CAN MOVE IN ONE DIRECTION BACK THE THE WAY THEY CAME! NO ONE IS STOPPING THEM, THEY ARE NOT IN DETENTION! MORE FAKE NEWS PROPAGANDA!😂🤣🤣🤣
Joe and Mika are the cutest couple ever
It’s obvious the trolls are subscribed. They are always here first. Like it’s their job or something……..