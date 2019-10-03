Rep. Max Rose, D-NY, was on the fence about the Democrats' push for impeachment, but he announced his support for the inquiry on Wednesday evening. Rep. Rose joins Morning Joe to explain how he arrived at his decision. Aired on 10/3/19.
Once On Fence, Congressman Now Supports Inquiry | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Con Trumputin should be in panic mode,,….even his loyalists turning their backs on him.
The Congressman Max Rose says it’s a sad day to see this impeachment inquiry go ahead. It’s a sadder day that Donald Trump and his criminal behavior is still supported by the Republican Party and his cult/base of fools.
Shoichleach74 Callum I can’t fault a lot of Americans who just wanted to feel like they were finally being heard for supporting Trump. We remember how he controlled and dominated the message 24/7, and I’m not surprised that so many people fell for it. He promised an upheaval of our government, and many people thought that sounded great. However, those that still do support Trump and defend him as a person and as President of the United States, get no sympathy from me. Anybody still endorsing him despite all of the news that’s come out, clearly has lost touch with reality. A lot of it is Trump’s fault, but Trump isn’t the only person manipulating them. Trump has a whole team of allies parroting what he says (not so much anymore though considering nobody wants to go down with him), he’s got the NRA backing him, and he has a jaded fan base who seem to hate America now. It is really sad, because having studied psychology, I understand that it’s not most people’s faults for falling for him. Trump says so many things, and puts so many things out there that eventually he might land something with the disenfranchised of the nation, and the people who feel like the entire US government is corrupt. The people who felt like the world was moving on without them flocked to Trump, because he knew what to say to them and how to get them riled up for coordinated political attacks.
All I can say is that I hope when this is all over that we can start healing as a nation. That’s really all I want, and if anybody thinks that’s too much to ask, keep it to yourself for your own good, because it isn’t too much to ask to bring our country back together. They did it after the Civil War, and we will do it again.
@Zachary Fluke well said and thank you for your insight. I agree with most of what you say. I don’t think it is quite as black and white. The support for Trump in the beginning was always confusing to me. I understand the message he was giving. I just knew he is a con man/crook. So the message was a con and of course people fell for it. I understand also Hillary was a terrible candidate and she did not engage and she deserved to lose.
I have no problem with the fact Trump won and hopefully the next election will be different. That was my thinking 3 years ago.
However it has become abundantly clear….crystal clear the ineptness of Trump. The liar that is Trump. The Trump calling the Free Press the enemy of the people. The aquiesce of Trump at Helsinki calling Putin more reliable than USA intel agencies.
The Trump at Charlottesville. The Mueller Report. The daily infinite barrage of Lies and lies and lies. And now the Ukraine debacle which is treason.
I am sure there are more crimes to come out but I am beating a dead horse.
The hypocrisy of the people that support Trump today is sickening and I will not cease to call them out. These people HATE Democracy and only care about POWER and Party. The Constitution means nothing to them.
“Russia if you’re listening…….”
Stand up America! We have to do the right thing and protect our democracy.
@Bucky Pinata trumps a traitor
Trampa is a serial criminal
@Bucky Pinata ….your stupid name states it all! Go back to russia.
@Bucky Pinata; Silly fool, none of you morons ever know what you are talking about, just parrot total nonsense. A coup is an illegal process, and except for the ‘liar in chief’ there is nothing illegal going on now, they are following Constitutional Guidelines, but I’m sure you are way too stupid to understand that.
@Boss Anova; Inquiry, a legal one, a necessary one that the fool trump brought on.
@Bucky Pinata, cult 45 needs to learn the meaning of the words they use. An impeachment is the exact opposite of a coup.
The maggots that are still defending trump are unAmerican and need to get TF out of the US. You guys want to live under a corrupt dictator so much, go to North Korea.
Those who still support trump are unAmerican. They need to Get out and move to Russia.
JCruzify1 —Agree, MAGA cult members don’t believe in the constitution, democracy or truth but ONLY their PSYCHO amoral leader.
The Republicans are desperate to get re-elected. They know there’s a blue wave coming.
Democrats and independents can not sit this out if they’re not thrilled with the candidate . We must vote blue to preserve and save our country . A better candidate can be found for 2024 but 2020 is vote blue no matter who.
even the former magatards at my work who voted for the traitor. Now. Now believe he is a traitor.
More at mega Tsunami !!!!! The filth must go – now!!!!! What are the traitorous GOP Senate hanging onto.
This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It’s an constitutional issue. Neither party should fear trump and his base. Not all Republicans are like those in the cult of trump. Im just waiting for them to stand up.
Last place Rebel better late than never I say because the longer they support him the farther away from reality they get.
Thankful that the Dems are finally stepping up but disappointed that it’s taken them so long. The people gave them the power to check this President and up til now they’ve used that power to protect themselves and not the people.
Until now the majority of Americans were against impeachment. If Congress truly works for the people then it only makes sense that they would now be following thru since enough citizens support impeachment.
All people must decide which is more important; the Constitution and what it represents or selfish political expediency
Max Rose. Cool name, cooler politician! Has my support.
If there wasn’t so much to lose with trump in office, watching him melt down in real time would be so satisfying.
You are seeing that right now, if you’re paying attention. He’s not going to be removed from office.
@DynaCatlovesme impeachment is hard to do , i would think watching him lose at the polls would crush his god complex more.
@socal rocks No matter how the election goes, he’s going to declare himself the winner. Bet on it.
He denies anything that isn’t good for him. He will call it fake, he will claim he was cheated regardless of if he gets impeached or loses or both. He’s a bad dude, and I hope he does get removed from office, and I hope Barr is jailed, or at very least removed and disbarred. The corruption going on is crazy. The NRA is beholden to Russian oligarchs and the GOP is beholden to the NRA. Therefore the GOP is beholden to Russia.
When the history books are written of this time, they will tell of courageous patriots who stood to protect our democracy, and the blind loyalists of Trump who see his corruption as a virtue.
Even the progressives are poking fun at Democrats now. Clearly you’ve lost your minds when that happens.
Trumpler doesn’t care how he gets imprinted into the history books, as long as he does . History is forever
@Jordan Xander …just in your little fox and friends #walkaway fantasy world, ding-a-ling….
@Rosemarie Collins I believe that’s a correct assessment. But my comment isn’t meant for him. It’s meant to clarify to any Trump supporters who might read this how his presidency will be recorded in history.
@yellow dog Watch Aaron Mate.. or even Jimmy Dore.. It’s halarious.
I’m waiting for Republicans to say these words
I like how this guy thinks. Screw red or blue how about voting for who is better. Old
People pick republican or Democrat and act like the other one is the plague. They both have their faults and voting should not be by party but for who will be better for the country.
I admire Max Rose greatly.
This dude is refreshing
Thank you, Rep. Rose!!🇺🇸💜
All hail to all government workers who uphold their oaths to the US Constitution. Impeach or fire the traitors.
I have a Public Service Announcement to share 😎
Please protect the #Whistleblower, a very rare bird, and Please, let us all pray together as one…🙏
Because our Country is at stake
#ResistersUnite #Keepthewhistleblowersafe #ImpeachTrumpNow
#GunControlNow #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica #OurGodIsAnAwesomeGod🙏💞 Please protect the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation from all of the Evil! Keep our Government and it’s employees from harm.🇺🇸
For those of us who always thought he was a con-man, we are thrilled he’ll get impeached. We will be even happier if he’s found guilty. We’ll see if Moscow Mitch cover for his buddy.
You shouldn’t get extra credit for taking longer than everyone else to see the obvious.