Rep. Max Rose, D-NY, was on the fence about the Democrats' push for impeachment, but he announced his support for the inquiry on Wednesday evening. Rep. Rose joins Morning Joe to explain how he arrived at his decision. Aired on 10/3/19.

Once On Fence, Congressman Now Supports Inquiry | Morning Joe | MSNBC