One Don Gang Trial Lawyers Requesting More Money | DRMA Labeled 'Oppressive' - Oct 5 2021 1

One Don Gang Trial Lawyers Requesting More Money | DRMA Labeled ‘Oppressive’ – Oct 5 2021

28 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

28 comments

  1. Lawyers get use to this… people are out here living on hand to mouth daily! Some have been earning weekly only to go back to work the next week! Nothing can be done with the pay we earn. What about those people? A Audi unnu wah buy after the trial?

    Reply

    1. @blackmamba 23 MY LEGAL AID LAWYER, I LOOKED HER UP !!!SHE DECIDED TO QUIT HER LAW PRACTICE WHERE SHE WAS HEAD OF THE HOUSING LAW DEPT, AND NOW SHE IS, BAKING CAKES AND SELLING THEM AND ENTERING CAKE BAKING COMPETITIONS IN ENGLAND !!!

      Reply

    4. @iStiflockYOU HAVE TO REMEMBER, THE LAWYER IS SELF EMPLOYED AND HAS MANY STAFF TO PAY AND A LAW OFFICE TO RUN !!! TO BRING A CASE, you would also have paralegals working and clerks and legal secretaries !!!WHEREAS THE LAWYER IS SELF EMPLOYED HIS STAFF ARE SALARIED EMPLOYEES AND HE HAS A LANDLORD TO PAY RENT FOR HIS OFFICE AND UTILITY BILLS TO PAY !!!! THE $1 MILLION FOR A QC SENIOR LAWYER FOR A CASE THAT WILL RUN FOR PROBABLY 1-2 YEARS, DEPENDING ON HOW THE CASE TURNS IS NOT BIG MONEY FOR A SENIOR LAWYER AND ALL HIS STAFF !!!

      Reply

  2. you know I was just about to say this children and young adults was already bad but most definitely it would have been heightened with the lockdown and the colverd the restriction mental health is real

    Reply

  4. Take the money that they collect from the bus park an put it inna freezer mi love Andrew Holness do better because you dont feed the citizens of Jamaica ppl in cov19 eno

    Reply

  5. Upon hearing how much MONEY these gangster were earning ..of course ANYONE who work would be expecting to Earn more

    Reply

  6. Them get exempt for work not to be partying with their friends an mocking jamaican that can’t move,,telling we cheer to no movement day

    Reply

  7. But unnu continued to abuse the poor but try know unnu time is coming. Unnu caan bring anything wid unnu……remember our tears den pon unnu and unnu family. Look how them doing the people dem…..god nah sleep it’s just a matter of time

    Reply

  8. The DRMA Should be challenged on the grounds of normal people freedom being taken while some persons have “Absolute Exemption”, are they immune to the Disease?

    Reply

  13. Who pays the attorney, and who are they defending if it’s the criminal then I think the criminal should pay.

    Reply

  17. To the farmers of Heartland ..u don’t know what they mean by OK? Well, ok means “stay there and wait” or ‘siddung’ wait

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.