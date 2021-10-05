One Don Gang Trial Lawyers Requesting More Money | DRMA Labeled ‘Oppressive’ – Oct 5 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
28 comments
Lawyers get use to this… people are out here living on hand to mouth daily! Some have been earning weekly only to go back to work the next week! Nothing can be done with the pay we earn. What about those people? A Audi unnu wah buy after the trial?
@blackmamba 23 MY LEGAL AID LAWYER, I LOOKED HER UP !!!SHE DECIDED TO QUIT HER LAW PRACTICE WHERE SHE WAS HEAD OF THE HOUSING LAW DEPT, AND NOW SHE IS, BAKING CAKES AND SELLING THEM AND ENTERING CAKE BAKING COMPETITIONS IN ENGLAND !!!
@john brown ok I never know they got that little amount of money for their service.
@john brown I see.
@iStiflockYOU HAVE TO REMEMBER, THE LAWYER IS SELF EMPLOYED AND HAS MANY STAFF TO PAY AND A LAW OFFICE TO RUN !!! TO BRING A CASE, you would also have paralegals working and clerks and legal secretaries !!!WHEREAS THE LAWYER IS SELF EMPLOYED HIS STAFF ARE SALARIED EMPLOYEES AND HE HAS A LANDLORD TO PAY RENT FOR HIS OFFICE AND UTILITY BILLS TO PAY !!!! THE $1 MILLION FOR A QC SENIOR LAWYER FOR A CASE THAT WILL RUN FOR PROBABLY 1-2 YEARS, DEPENDING ON HOW THE CASE TURNS IS NOT BIG MONEY FOR A SENIOR LAWYER AND ALL HIS STAFF !!!
@john brown honestly didn’t consider all those fact you just mentioned.
your points are valid.
Bobylon kill two fi save one .!
Take the money that they collect from the bus park an put it inna freezer mi love Andrew Holness do better because you dont feed the citizens of Jamaica ppl in cov19 eno
Upon hearing how much MONEY these gangster were earning ..of course ANYONE who work would be expecting to Earn more
Them get exempt for work not to be partying with their friends an mocking jamaican that can’t move,,telling we cheer to no movement day
Who is worst?..Floyd or the scammers behind the Justice system.
@Karl Balance all of the above
But unnu continued to abuse the poor but try know unnu time is coming. Unnu caan bring anything wid unnu……remember our tears den pon unnu and unnu family. Look how them doing the people dem…..god nah sleep it’s just a matter of time
The DRMA Should be challenged on the grounds of normal people freedom being taken while some persons have “Absolute Exemption”, are they immune to the Disease?
The amount of money these criminals extort should be taken away from them.
Me dem sell dem guns and pay dem own lawyer fees. Government a joke.
What is the vaccinated numbers in JAMAICA
We need to stop the extortion in Jamaica
Who pays the attorney, and who are they defending if it’s the criminal then I think the criminal should pay.
I wonder when they plan to double teachers, nurses and police stipend?
If I, as teacher, make 3 million annually, I deserve at 50% increase (at least)…
THE NEWS SKIP PASS THE CASE WITH FLOYD GREEN. UNUH SELL OUT DI ARGUMENT.
Why government have to pay for defense lawyers isn’t those on trial responsible for their own lawyers?
To the farmers of Heartland ..u don’t know what they mean by OK? Well, ok means “stay there and wait” or ‘siddung’ wait
You are the right person to represent?
Wat a disgrace wirh those farmers ..shame on the government
1.2 million ain’t dollars that ain’t no lunch money so i don’t know what he’s talking about