Online Schooling Concerns | TVJ News – Sept 5 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
17 comments
Sigh
Jah jah
The teacher giving children too much at once without been completed
This has been happening face-to-face and this is why, in some schools, they were not benefiting from the lessons at all…
I understand the concerns, the disadvantages and that this is certainly not everyone wants, but children will not be impeded by this and will continue to make great progress despite the current situation. There’s so much knowledge that can be acquired online and much more than what can be from textbooks (which some believe, including myself, are a waste of money). We should always continue to use the platforms on returning face-to-face and never abandon them because the internet provides a lot of exposure to what happens in the real world.
Totally agree
textbooks are not a waste of money.
You are talking straight facts Doc
Good afternoon. Dr leahcim semaj he is right
You need a psychologist yourself
He so right
Let hope jps no turn off the light in the ghetto.. remember is pure
to class now
And one table can’t do
Such a stressful time
But see here…
Dr Semaj is always on point, this is the man who rightly said Jamaican entertainers is not subject to management and only the courts can structure them.
He’s talking facts